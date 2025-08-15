What happens, when you judge yourself?

Note: Currently, I have 133 unfinished articles, but I want to make sure my readers have access to at least some of them. This is one from the bunch.

As a simple human being, I am not without fault. In fact, I have too many of them, no matter how much I’ve been trying to improve myself all my life. I bet, I still can’t see many of my failures, although they have been piling up in the last 20 years in my conscious mind.

I hope, the following list will encourage you to read some of my previous articles and keep using your own judgment to make up your mind, over and over again:

Most importantly, it’s always a challenge to read me. You are certainly not alone with the conundrum, but let me explain my stance.

The articles tend to assume that the reader is familiar with previous ones. If not, reading an article is indeed tasking, but I maintain that all of the ones in the links are important, and they belong together. The only way to cope is by selecting only one or two links at a time (I usually don’t refer to more than 20-25 in my posts from the last year), and checking them out. Of course, they also include links, and only the same approach can be used. I often revise older articles, and end up with so many tabs open that I can barely select one. Still, the nearly 1,200 articles line up, tell the story of my life experience, comment on recent events by introducing unique perspectives and unique conclusions, often followed by inimitable conjecturing.

All this is only to entertain, inform, and motivate. It doesn’t matter what I think; what matters is that my readers can improve their own views and arrive at solutions they prefer over their previous ones.

Miraculously, there are still independent thinkers who can profit from my writing (we never have to agree), so readership has been steadily climbing since the start on May 6, 2022. Today, it’s at 4,946 readers, out of which 3,396 are subscribers. At the same time, financial support has been dwindling in the last two months (still, I had a couple of readers who managed to compensate for the losses to some extent). It’s alright. My reward is to be able to be here as long as I’m needed; not sure how much longer, but paying supporters will get a refund from my wife, if I happen to kick the bucket :) :