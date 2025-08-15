What happens, when you judge yourself?
Note: Currently, I have 133 unfinished articles, but I want to make sure my readers have access to at least some of them. This is one from the bunch.
As a simple human being, I am not without fault. In fact, I have too many of them, no matter how much I’ve been trying to improve myself all my life. I bet, I still can’t see many of my failures, although they have been piling up in the last 20 years in my conscious mind1.
I hope, the following list will encourage you to read some of my previous articles and keep using your own judgment to make up your mind, over and over again:
Most importantly, it’s always a challenge to read me. You are certainly not alone with the conundrum, but let me explain my stance.
The articles tend to assume that the reader is familiar with previous ones. If not, reading an article is indeed tasking, but I maintain that all of the ones in the links are important, and they belong together. The only way to cope is by selecting only one or two links at a time (I usually don’t refer to more than 20-25 in my posts from the last year), and checking them out. Of course, they also include links, and only the same approach can be used. I often revise older articles, and end up with so many tabs open that I can barely select one. Still, the nearly 1,200 articles line up, tell the story of my life experience, comment on recent events by introducing unique perspectives and unique conclusions, often followed by inimitable conjecturing.
All this is only to entertain, inform, and motivate. It doesn’t matter what I think; what matters is that my readers can improve their own views and arrive at solutions they prefer over their previous ones.
Bad timing: I’m usually too early, sometimes by more than a year. Once people become perceptive, other people cash in, which I don’t mind as long as authentic information is spread (which, sadly, hardly ever happens). My site is not about me becoming rich, although reaching minimum wage would be nice one of these days. Still a long way from there, while the sources are diminishing, as for everyone else (lost another two paying supporters in the last two days):
Saying too many things all at once. I am supposed to know that the average person’s working memory is limited to 7 +/- 2 elements, yet I often post logical series up to 15 steps. It looks like my site is really only for the three percent of the three percent, but I’m good with that, because they are the ones who might ever be able to make a difference. I’ve been trying to provide tools for them, starting with my very first one on May 6, 20222, and keep going3. Lots of others are available, and the Search function under Archive on my main page brings up some of them (it’s incomplete).
I am impatient, when waiting for results. As a previous Professor of Communication, I am well aware that only one in 200 enterprises succeed (I’m probably using obsolete figures, because that is from 2005) and it takes an average of two years to start being successful. No, it’s not about money; I am actually waiting for an increase in the number of my readers, which seems to be blocked in a variety of ways:
Sometimes, I jump to conclusions before consulting the party I’m talking about. Well, most of the time, I am not even receiving an answer to my propositions. Couldn’t get anywhere with Karen Kingston and with the Midwestern Doctor. Well, it turned out I was not all that wrong about them.
I write about cultural history in a journalistic language, because I want to make sure everyone can comprehend my points.
I sometimes mention that I wrote about the same as others and went further, but that shouldn’t be all that important. For example, when I said Jessica and Lioness were saying what I had said before, it was factual, but they were responding to recent events4, the recent “wildfires” in Canada and the UFO announcements, which is what real journalists do. I’ve never combined the two in a single event, so they went further than I:
Miraculously, there are still independent thinkers who can profit from my writing (we never have to agree), so readership has been steadily climbing since the start on May 6, 2022. Today, it’s at 4,946 readers, out of which 3,396 are subscribers. At the same time, financial support has been dwindling in the last two months (still, I had a couple of readers who managed to compensate for the losses to some extent). It’s alright. My reward is to be able to be here as long as I’m needed; not sure how much longer, but paying supporters will get a refund from my wife, if I happen to kick the bucket :) :
It’s the kind of stuff you consider, when preparing to make your Maker. :)
You may have noticed that Lioness, in her daily report, is posting external links to sources that confirm some basic features, many of them diversions (probably without her knowledge), but her original articles remain mostly useful and authentic.
I hope this suggestion is received in the good spirit in which I offer it. As a reader who has enjoyed many of your pieces, the research and presentation of valuable information I do struggle through all of the links to read them. One way to make your work that includes previous works as references is to change the format of how those previous works are presented. I believe Substack allows you to just link to a previous Stack as you do for external links you include, embedded as hyperlink text instead of full previews with pictures. Just a short sentence describing the essence of the previous Stack that will entice readers to click into rather than longer preview after preview that makes the new Stack hard to read and follow. It is your Stack and you present info as you prefer, just offering this suggestion that I think I would make the material easier to take in. Drinking from a fire hydrant vs. garden hose. Offering suggestion only because you (sort of) asked. Thank you for sharing all you do.