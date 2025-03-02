Thank you for your service?

Around 2002, I remember an article in USA Today (the media was bought up and centralized “only” around 2012) that said about the distribution of income among workers in the US (please, notice that at that time, the 100% was still a lot higher in terms of purchasing power than today, and my figures are from memory, so they might be a little, but not significantly, off):

Federal workers: about 273% of the national average; State workers: about 220%; Local government: about 186%; Corporate employees: 150%.

If you can find the source, please, post it; I couldn’t.

Anyway, I have never envied federal workers for their income (only morons do that, which would drag everyone else down into the gutter), only stated that the average worker who pays for their salaries through his/her taxes would also be entitled to the same level of income.

Still, the story goes on. It also entails unfunded pensions that inflate federal debt over $200 trillion, which nobody will ever be able to pay, unless the Federal Reserve, as the greatest criminal enterprise in history since 1913, is reined in, which will not happen, unless it’s for the “fed-free” CBDC that will also offer a $5k “rebate” to Americans as a bait, only to be switched later to total slavery.

It’s a bit surprising that today’s statistic figures don’t reflect the same proportions anymore. Corporate income includes CEOs’ income that is hundreds, if not thousands of times more than the those of the lowliest employees. Anyway corporations are famous for chewing you up and spitting you out before you reach 50, and you are lucky if you get any severance pay, because they tend to “reorganize” without any legal obligations to pay.

In all the countries I’ve been observing in the last 30 years, government employees have been overpaid, which provided solid support for the usurping governments, using their subjects’ money by borrowing from private central banks.

Most Americans have one week off every year and once they retire, they cannot live on their social security payments. Even the SSI is only about $900 a month, and $175 or $185 is deducted from it, unless they can prove that they are paupers... Most moms cannot work, because they wouldn’t make much more than what would pay for daycare, ensuring lasting penury... Four out of ten Americans don’t have enough money to last for a month, if their income failed (the figure is exaggerated, because many work in the black economy). Most farmers have already lost their livelihood and the poor are forced into jobs that barely pays the bills, and they cannot even afford a car to restore from the junkyard, while public transportation is limited to a few urban areas, where taking the bus or a subway can be a dangerous enterprise. After retirement, small pensioners have to pay an average of $5k a year for their sick-care out of pocket before their “Obamacare” coverage kicks in, and those who don’t have the money lose all their assets; not that they have ever had owned anything, including their own property:

It didn’t help that the habeas corpus has been suspended since 9/11, but the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 made sure everyone is a government asset:

In the meanwhile, Obama has been receiving $1.7m a year for “Obamacare,” amounting to about $40m until the Trump administration canceled it (How about claiming it back as “overpayment,” which is what those who received a few hundred dollars more in social security payments are subjected to?). Apparently, the privatized fiat money for disastrous purposes has been only redirected for even more ignominious purposes:

So, I am declaring that April 1st must be renamed the Day of the American Hero!