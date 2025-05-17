Sailing down to the shores of Eternity.
“You are not where you are from; you are where you are going.”
(Ray Horvath)
Vangelis’ music appropriately represents the heroism involved, when one is risking life by crossing boundaries to uncharted territories. Isn’t that what is supposed to happen now, if one adheres to an inkling of hope to win?1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCynyt9z8CQ
Evangelizing for the conquistadors2 would not have ever been possible without the financing the explorers received. Many went for treasures, but even more went because they had nothing to hope for and even risking death was better than staying in the pit to which they had been assigned by the facts of life.
I have always craved for challenges; there have never been enough, although even a cursory count shows that I have outdone a cat, who has only nine lives, while I’ve had well over 20, but I have lost count. Failing is not an option: failure only marks a new start.
With special thanks to my wife’s amazingly good heart and presence, I am already grateful, “Grazie,” although I still have a long way to go, and I’m sure I’ll never deserve what I have already received:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/this-is-how-i-want-to-die
Either way, there is still a reason why I am alive, even if that’s not necessarily clear for me3.
Is there anything more challenging than a leap in the dark? Is there anything else to do as worthwhile as that, unless one wants to spend their whole live in boredom as a preconditioned puppet? At 19, I took my chances for the first time, and I thought it would kill me, but I didn’t want to be suffocated by my own “knowledge,” so I had to let go of all my attachments (according to the previous Polish Pope, this is where Buddhism ends and St. John of the Cross’s spirituality starts, but he didn’t dare to confront Islam for what it is4 and ranked Islam before Buddhism). After that, I have been repeating the exercise on a regular basis.
On these very pages, I am still doing my work, perhaps because all I know is that I have no other choice: the path is narrow.
One can always toy with the idea that the true explorers were puppets of their sovereigns, but that rules me out, because I’ve never profited from my efforts, used my knowledge against others, and even on these pages, I am still making about 20% of minimum wage (this is not a complaint, I am grateful, but as everyone else, I also have to work to pay the bills), despite the number of visitors a day5.
Only slaves are determined by their past: free people are defined by their goal, something worth living and dying for.
The Spaniards’ financiers were definitely after gold and riches, but they also brought along their religion, which was a gentle one compared to the barbaric customs of the Americas. A movie, The Mission, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mission_(1986_film)) is one of the best about the era. Only two years after Columbus’ first discovery, the Pope divided the New World between the Spanish and the Portuguese in 1492 (https://www.grunge.com/473675/heres-why-the-pope-once-split-the-world-in-two/). As the natives died in the mines rapidly, a slave trade was created between Africa and the New World. Already in 1537, the Pope opposed enslaving native peoples (https://www.nlm.nih.gov/nativevoices/timeline/185.html) and declared that the natives were also human beings (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sublimis_Deus). Eventually, about half of an estimated 10 million “imports” from Africa ended up in Portuguese territory, which is by and large, called Brazil these days…
If you want to know how Islam works, this is a good source:
https://thestoryofmohammed.blogspot.com/
These days, the “All-World-Religion” is likely to be fashioned after Islam:
At the moment, it’s about 40k a month, but it tends to go between 30 and 60k.
As I sit here with my father as he slowly declines in his palliative care bed, I wonder what he dreams of as he nods off. His mind is still sharp but his body is beginning to shut down. He is not tethered to machines, his body is just tired and ready for the next step. A new start as you say. Still I wonder what we will think about when we are aware that the end is drawing near. His anger stage has subsided as acceptance takes hold. This much I know for sure…Time is the only real enemy, it will catch up to us all.
I wrote a piece maybe 20 years ago, Who Is This Person I Call Me? It came to mind, reading your piece.