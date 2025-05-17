Sailing down to the shores of Eternity.

“You are not where you are from; you are where you are going.”

(Ray Horvath)

Vangelis’ music appropriately represents the heroism involved, when one is risking life by crossing boundaries to uncharted territories. Isn’t that what is supposed to happen now, if one adheres to an inkling of hope to win?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCynyt9z8CQ

Evangelizing for the conquistadors would not have ever been possible without the financing the explorers received. Many went for treasures, but even more went because they had nothing to hope for and even risking death was better than staying in the pit to which they had been assigned by the facts of life.

I have always craved for challenges; there have never been enough, although even a cursory count shows that I have outdone a cat, who has only nine lives, while I’ve had well over 20, but I have lost count. Failing is not an option: failure only marks a new start.

With special thanks to my wife’s amazingly good heart and presence, I am already grateful, “Grazie,” although I still have a long way to go, and I’m sure I’ll never deserve what I have already received:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/this-is-how-i-want-to-die

Either way, there is still a reason why I am alive, even if that’s not necessarily clear for me.

Is there anything more challenging than a leap in the dark? Is there anything else to do as worthwhile as that, unless one wants to spend their whole live in boredom as a preconditioned puppet? At 19, I took my chances for the first time, and I thought it would kill me, but I didn’t want to be suffocated by my own “knowledge,” so I had to let go of all my attachments (according to the previous Polish Pope, this is where Buddhism ends and St. John of the Cross’s spirituality starts, but he didn’t dare to confront Islam for what it is and ranked Islam before Buddhism). After that, I have been repeating the exercise on a regular basis.

On these very pages, I am still doing my work, perhaps because all I know is that I have no other choice: the path is narrow.

One can always toy with the idea that the true explorers were puppets of their sovereigns, but that rules me out, because I’ve never profited from my efforts, used my knowledge against others, and even on these pages, I am still making about 20% of minimum wage (this is not a complaint, I am grateful, but as everyone else, I also have to work to pay the bills), despite the number of visitors a day.

Only slaves are determined by their past: free people are defined by their goal, something worth living and dying for.