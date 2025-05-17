Ray’s Newsletter

C Woody
4h

As I sit here with my father as he slowly declines in his palliative care bed, I wonder what he dreams of as he nods off. His mind is still sharp but his body is beginning to shut down. He is not tethered to machines, his body is just tired and ready for the next step. A new start as you say. Still I wonder what we will think about when we are aware that the end is drawing near. His anger stage has subsided as acceptance takes hold. This much I know for sure…Time is the only real enemy, it will catch up to us all.

Elsa
6h

I wrote a piece maybe 20 years ago, Who Is This Person I Call Me? It came to mind, reading your piece.

