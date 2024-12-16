You might still remember Killary’s remark about Assange:

“Why don’t we just drone this guy?”

The drone sightings around NYC and NJ have made the news, especially the “alt” news, and it’s everybody’s guess what’s happening, but it looks a bit more than nothing.

According to Jon Rappoport’s report, these drones are “sniffers,” looking for dirty bombs. Dirty bombs are depleted uranium/plutonium from nuclear plants, and the US has been using them in warheads in the last several decades even in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. They also emit enough radiation that can later be considered a nuclear attack, especially plutonium, against which iodine doesn’t work.

It was quite clear already over two years ago that WW3 on TV would be an option:

Here is the longer version:

Martial law is one of the objectives, but many paths can lead to it:

Drones are usually satellite-controlled. This time, they are most likely, part of the predictive programming for a few false flags with real casualties like 9/11, which will start WW3 on TV, and result in martial law to introduce rationing, deportation of Americans to detention camps, and weapon confiscation (in their own protection, of course). Large drones can also deliver warheads that could literally “drone” the population, and I’m sure there are some exotic drones that, besides holographic animation, can be presented as part of an “alien attack.” WW3 on TV, of course, can be started by “the Chinese,” “by the Russians,” or some “t*ists” for all I care, and those who watch too much TV will even believe it… Well, even if they don’t, what can they do? How many unmuzzled faces did you see in stores during the plandemic? And most forms of “resistance” would only speed up the progress of the tyranny that is, for that matter, already in use.