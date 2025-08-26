Humans are now entering the NWO

In https://needtoknow.news/2025/08/this-is-an-extinction-level-event-cia-mk-ultra-whistleblower-james-martinez-sounds-the-alarm/, you can read,

James Martinez exposed the CIA’s MK Ultra mind control program, the secret program used for brainwashing, experimenting with LSD, and torture. He researched the effects of neuroscience on the culture. He is an advocate for cognitive liberty, the freedom to think your own thoughts.

He said that there are committees working on policies for the brain – computer interface, AI and quantum. He warned that humans’ relationship with God will become cybernetic, with silicon-based life forms cybernetics and that it will be ushered in through voluntary compliance. He said that young people with little hope will fuse with this technology that is tied into everything. All our warfare systems, all our banking systems, all our health systems, in all the ways we do commerce and move about in culture. He called it an extinction level event because you no longer are an organic free will human being. You’re now fused, tied into the cloud. He said that Palantir is aiding and abetting the end of our species.

He said that people who received the COVID ‘vaccine’ are being used as energy chargers for the cloud. Non-vaccinated individuals can also be manipulated. Soft-kill techniques are being used to reduce the population.

He said that people must declare their rights and those who decide public policy must be made aware and held accountable.

That’s pretty close to what I’ve been saying for years, but today, I managed to make the next move in considering why DMSO is being pushed so aggressively by sources like MWD or Mercola. Mercola has been propagating it for months, but here is from yesterday, offering it as a remedy for conditions caused by toxins and radiation:

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/07/25/dmso-respiratory-diseases-treatment.aspx

As I noted before, DMSO is no cotton candy:

At the same time, Mercola is advertising DMSO as “banned,” which eerily reminds me of the Ivermectin psyop:

When I combine the first source with Mercola, I am suspecting that the synthetization of the human body seems to require more permeation, which is what DMSO might induce or even accomplish. As many users are (allegedly) finding it helpful, I assume, joining the IoT can be a rewarding experience first… Also, DMSO seems to dissolve toxic hubs in the body and spread the contents in the whole body instead:

Just another Trojan horse to be dragged inside the city walls to the destruction of all: