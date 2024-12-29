In Part I, I contemplated the mystery of Evil and the potential reason why the world is still around despite the law of entropy:
In Part II, I went further and considered reasons why the globalist plan is still slipping:
In Part III, I was wondering why I am still allowed around:
It certainly boils down to who is running the show:
In a day or two, I will reveal my latest findings.
“What then is time? Provided that no one asks me, I know. If I want to explain it to an inquirer, I do not know”. Augustine suggests that this is because it’s only within our own minds that we perceive the presence of time. Rather than being an external, observable phenomenon, time exists within our own consciousness: “So it is in you, my mind, that I measure periods of time” Our consciousness is a powerful tool because it is able to differentiate between what has happened, is happening and will happen. Augustine writes: “If nothing passes away, there is no past time, and if nothing arrives, there is no future time, and if nothing existed there would be no present time” Time moves constantly from past to future, and we know this because of the physical changes we constantly observe. We see new things appearing all the time that weren’t there before, like seeds sprouting or people walking past our window. Meanwhile other things become ‘past’ when they disappear from existence, like when a leaf falls from a tree and eventually crumbles into dust.
Well, this is the Western tradition.
In India-Maya, often translated as “illusion” or “magic,” is a complex concept in Vedic and Upanishadic texts. It refers to the deceptive nature of the world and the perception of duality that veils the true nature of reality.
The relationship between Maya and perception is crucial; it suggests that our senses often mislead us, creating a false understanding of the world. This illusion is not merely a trick of the mind but a fundamental aspect of human experience. The interaction between Maya and Brahman is central to Vedic philosophy. Maya obscures the understanding of Brahman, creating a veil that prevents individuals from recognizing their true nature. This obscurity has profound philosophical implications, as it raises questions about the nature of reality and self-awareness.
The journey from illusion to enlightenment involves realizing the transient nature of the material world and recognizing the underlying unity of all existence. This awakening leads to liberation (Moksha), where one transcends the bonds of Maya and merges with Brahman.
