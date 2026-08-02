Before Fully Returning, Here Is a Fast One
I’m still not that bad, but getting there. :)
As you know, I am gathering my senses and collecting my conclusions in order to be able to start over with a clean slave. Currently, I am compiling a list of what is certain and what is not, which will be ready soon, perhaps even today.
What can I be sure is a fact, when nothing is on the MSM, and the “alt” sources compartmentalize, use limited hangouts, employ fake sources, or just simply lie?
For instance, I am yet to see a “data center” site.1 Everything I’ve seen was AI-generated images, and local governments being occupied with the “data center” deployments2 raises further suspicions. No wonder nobody is allowed to those sites, if they exist, because they might not exist at all, or only serve as the cover story for water shortages. Water shortages come from geoengineering3 as well as water being held up in reservoirs, while the privatization of water4 is being developed to the point that people will be willing to have water privatized and buy it back.
Has anyone personally seen a “data center”? News about their noise and all can be simply AI-generated.
My conclusions about “data centers” are accurate only if the news about them factual:
The fashionable term is “tokenization” which implies water to become a commodity, commercially traded, just like people are being traded as government assets:
I welcome all the bells and whistles! They keep from
Falling asleep!
I too have never seen an actual data center. There is supposed to be one in Los Lunas NM. I'm going to take a ride out there and see if it actually exists. This could all be a ruse just to steal our water and cause more democide. Who knows? EVERYTHING appears to be a lie in this country. And around the world. Satan is definitely the god of this place.