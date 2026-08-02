Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8m

I welcome all the bells and whistles! They keep from

Falling asleep!

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
24m

I too have never seen an actual data center. There is supposed to be one in Los Lunas NM. I'm going to take a ride out there and see if it actually exists. This could all be a ruse just to steal our water and cause more democide. Who knows? EVERYTHING appears to be a lie in this country. And around the world. Satan is definitely the god of this place.

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