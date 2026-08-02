I’m still not that bad, but getting there. :)

As you know, I am gathering my senses and collecting my conclusions in order to be able to start over with a clean slave. Currently, I am compiling a list of what is certain and what is not, which will be ready soon, perhaps even today.

What can I be sure is a fact, when nothing is on the MSM, and the “alt” sources compartmentalize, use limited hangouts, employ fake sources, or just simply lie?

For instance, I am yet to see a “data center” site. Everything I’ve seen was AI-generated images, and local governments being occupied with the “data center” deployments raises further suspicions. No wonder nobody is allowed to those sites, if they exist, because they might not exist at all, or only serve as the cover story for water shortages. Water shortages come from geoengineering as well as water being held up in reservoirs, while the privatization of water is being developed to the point that people will be willing to have water privatized and buy it back.

Has anyone personally seen a “data center”? News about their noise and all can be simply AI-generated.