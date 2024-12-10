As you probably know, HAARP was resurrected, that is, openly financed in 2021:

Floods, earthquakes, a volcanoes blowing up followed its trail, which of course, cannot be “connected.” Moreover, it can be specifically used for influencing people’s disposition and keeping them up at night, although 5G or even home Wi-Fi can do the same now.

Droughts and floods

July 2024

Never-seen drought in Europe:

Persistent droughts: critical water shortages and crops threatened - European Commission

Several countries across Europe were facing critical drought conditions during the first ten days of July. This followed the hot and dry conditions of 2022 and 2023 and has left southern and south-eastern Europe facing critical water shortages.

At the same time, central and western Europe were experiencing wetter-than-average conditions during the summer, with parts of France and Germany facing over-wet conditions which can also damage crops due to mold.

In early July 2024, the Mediterranean and large areas of eastern Europe faced drier than usual soil conditions. Some regions in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia were also experiencing prolonged drought conditions with significant impacts on vegetation.

September 2024

Europe floods: from Germany to Romania

Storm Boris

Europe floods: Parts of Vienna without power as river rises – DW – 09/16/2024

Saxony Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania, on BBC.com:

Central Europe floods: Rush to shore up flood defenses as more killed

… torrential rain caused by Storm Boris continued to wreak havoc across Central and Eastern Europe

The Austrian province surrounding Vienna has been declared a disaster area, with its leaders speaking of “an unprecedented extreme situation”.

The Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and the floods

To make this short, the source says,

The record set this summer

The waters of the Mediterranean Sea set a new temperature record this summer (2024).

On 15 August, the median sea surface temperature rose to 28.9°C. On the Egyptian coast at El-Arish, it reached a maximum of 31.96°C.

The previous record was set last year, with a median temperature of 28.7°C measured on 24 July 2023.

Consequences for rainfall

The overheating of the sea inevitably leads to greater evaporation of water and therefore more intense rainfall.

Europe: Atmospheric rivers in the past

Most of Europe's extreme rains caused by ‘rivers' in the atmosphere - GeoSpace - AGU Blogosphere

Atmospheric River

Atmospheric river - Wikipedia

October 2024

Atmospheric river hits southern British Columbia and northern Washington State

Another Atmospheric River Hits British Columbia

How impactful was B.C.'s latest atmospheric river? Details pour in - The Weather Network

November 2024

Atmospheric river Northern California

Deadly rainstorm in California, snowfall in the mountain

Atmospheric river turns deadly in Northern California

Atmospheric River Event Could Dump Up to 3 Feet of Snow on the Southern Sierra

Sonoma County officials estimate November storm caused over $2.6 million in damage - The Press Democrat

Notice that these “rivers” occur, when cold and warm fronts encounter, and HAARP can be used for creating such events. Considering how inhabited land has been “cleaned up” by water and fire in recent years, foul play is not out of the question. A tornado passed our house only a couple of years ago, and it was the longest-lasting one, crossing five states, spreading devastation. This tree barely missed our small house:

I guess, we were not “targeted individuals.” :)

Of course, otherwise, everyone is targeted, as I suggested alreay two years ago, although I made several new discoveries after that: