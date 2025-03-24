Sweden was invaded by mostly Muslim “soldiers,” and it has several no-go zones now.

Still, the Swedish, whether intentionally or by accident, are ringing the liberty bell. Frankly, I barely believed my eyes, when I read it. They encourage the populace to use cash (okay, I’m not sure how far Sky News is to be trusted to the extent of believing the news):

Just one in 10 purchases is made with cash, and card is the most common form of payment, followed by the Swedish mobile payment system Swish. Due to threats of war in Europe, Swedish authorities are trying to encourage citizens to keep and use cash in the name of civil defence. Cyber attacks on digital currency are also a concern. In the past, Sweden prioritized efficiency, but now it is pivoting to cash for safety and accessibility. Last year Norway brought in legislation requiring retailers to accept cash, or they can be fined or sanctioned.

Sweden Returns to Cash – Life Without Money in Your Pocket Is Not the Utopia Sweden Hoped

So, only one in ten transactions are made with cash in Sweden, and a few years ago, it was Swedish volunteers who got themselves chipped for fast ID and rapid payments, as if to cheer for the incoming technocracy. Using electronic payments is one way to volunteer to be tracked (spending vs income, location, and types of purchases are certainly recorded), but that didn’t bother the Swedes.

If you’ve ever wondered about blockchain, it had at least four major functions:

Those who started it, risked nothing, but many accumulated real wealth. Chances are, it was the same global bankers who are in full control of the global money flow as the vast majority of services, techs, production, and distribution. It created a diversion from the planned CBDC, because “it worked.” Well, most of the time it did, except when it didn’t. That should have raised a red flag for users: their “money” can vanish in thin air (where it came from), and they cannot do anything about it. Most of the time, it conditioned people for the existence of this type of payment, which is the way CBDCs will work (Europe is planning to introduce its CBDC in August, 2025), except spending and even access to the funds will be eventually fully controlled by the “authorities” who can limit or freeze access, which is not the case with digital currencies. Already in October, 2022, I warned about that accounts can be frozen without any reason, including Paypal. This will be directly linked to every single person’s digital ID, which Kyle Young simply explains in On the May 7 Real Id Headline and I previously noted that the intentionally-defective Social Security Number was the precursor or the Digital ID, which requires a system in which tracking and targeting every single person is possible, and the system is nearly complete.

This time, their own government is encouraging them to use cash. The reasoning is a bit shaky:

In its report, the central bank says: “Measures need to be taken to strengthen preparedness and reduce exclusion so that everyone can pay, even in the event of crisis or war.” For years, it says, efficiency has been the priority for payments, but now safety and accessibility “are at least as important”.

So, is it about preparations for war on TV, which I predicted already nearly three years ago?

Of course, using cash only is a wet dream already. In most jobs, workers cannot even get paid, unless they have a bank account.

