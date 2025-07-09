As you must have noticed, last weekend was the first since I started my stack on May 6, 2022, when I didn’t publish anything. The 4th of July week is usually for friends and family, and readership goes down lower than at Thanksgiving or at Christmas, but that was not my reason. Although I haven’t been kidnapped and held for ransom like some other popular stackers, I also need to charge my engine. I cannot operate continuously as a one-person author (wife is great and helping me out, but she is not writing any of my stuff).

Just finding it fair to inform my readers that I am taking a break. That doesn’t mean I am not doing anything, but I am certainly not authoring anything. Anyway, only a few readers noticed that quite often, my comments on other stacks are small or medium-sized articles, too. Not all those appear under “Notes,” only in “Activity.”

Also, I hoped that readers who are interested might have the time and the inclination to devote to my previous articles, most of which are not going to be obsolete anytime soon.

For some refreshment, let me recommend a few articles.

Proton Magic does it again. His post on antibiotic-resistant bacteria (e. coli, this time) is taking the cake!

As a result of one of his notes, I have also discovered an author, who is saying what I am saying, although he doesn’t go as far as I am, but still, he doesn’t seem to be captured and has his head screwed on right (you can find my comments after some of his articles, recent or most popular):

To my amazement, RFK, Jr’s site published something that is supposedly against him:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-wearables-pitfalls-hero-worship/

Apparently, the insider’s note that he wanted everyone to “wear” a tracking/data collecting/targeting device caused a major uprising among his own feeble-minded flock. Now, that is a highly commendable mode of mass manipulation!

When I wrote about folk heroes created by the globalists nearly two years ago, I primarily had him in mind:

From academics (I used to be one) to experts:

Lastly, you can knock yourself out on the psyop of IQ:

Does all this sound confusing?

Still, there are intriguing details published by honest and not-so-honest people, and you can learn from both as long as you are willing to make up your mind: