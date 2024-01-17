Ray’s Newsletter

Tony Ryan
Jan 17, 2024

The IQ test was invented by Alfred Binet (French, so you don't get to hear about this) to measure mental retardation in young children, preparatory to allocating them loving and caring foster parents. When the Eugenics Society, now named American Psychiartrists Association, requested to adopt his system, Binet was angry. You cannot measure intelligence, he spat, because it is not linnear.

Binet, like I, considered intelligence to be global (if one insists upon providing a shape for the unmeasurable) and expands with life experience. Ergo, I maintan there are 8 billion types of intelligence. And for the record, manifestly, I am not intelligent.

Anyway, the Yank Shrinks ignored his advice and used their own cerebral profile as the model for superior human intelligence. This was then applied globally to school class streaming and employment grading. The outcome is that the world is now run by idiots and psychopaths. (For details, read "Why academia is the new stupid" on substack oziz4oziz).

jacquelyn sauriol
Jan 17, 2024

It's laughable to me that people believe in measuring intelligence. I consider it like measuring talent, there is no reasonable way or even reason to do so. No matter 'how high' it is, there will be deficiences in some other area or another. I like to remember, no matter our 'apparent worth' or lack thereof, we only add up to 1 person. 1 vote (ideally), 1 soul, 1 chance at life per birth. The rest is a pissing contest.

12 more comments...

