What happens, when the dot on the “i” [pronounced as “I”] is missing?
Haven’t you had hangovers from imbibing the same stupid news? That’s the latest trend in mass manipulation:
The original Rappoport was way ahead of his time and was one of those who opened my eyes.
On Substack, he became someone who possibly doesn’t exist other than a deepfake, which I noted already in
In this recent post, he got even worse:
Just to make sure everyone can relate to this, he is, and has been for some time, promoting the insider RFK, Jr., instead of whom I proposed Big Bird for the insider Trump for his “cabinet” in an otherwise sarcastic post (AI is still having a had time to relate to irony and sarcasm):
RFK contradicted himself years ago:
RFK on “the virus”:
RFK has the same role as Trump: to secure the least amount of resistance to whatever is coming up, while delaying popular reactions by planting false hope:
RFK has been a “news star,” whatever that incurs:
Deepfakes started around 2017, and by now, they are openly replacing distant relationships:
As for RFK, Jr., he has long been prepped to be a people’s hero:
Thanks Ray. RFK's real self revealed in his running mate Nicole (probably Nick)
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/a-heartbeat-away
- Money conduit from Google's Brin to NWO projects
couldn't resist: RFK Jr shares bro pic with Russell Brand, Dr. Oz (and a lizard) - https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/S9UhHrnzoD_ZFUdxhSWncg--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTEyNDI7aD04Mjg-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_independent_635/cb3279c6f88cdc523e64e1e208d65885 (February 17, 2025)