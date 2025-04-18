What happens, when the dot on the “i” [pronounced as “I”] is missing?

Haven’t you had hangovers from imbibing the same stupid news? That’s the latest trend in mass manipulation:

The original Rappoport was way ahead of his time and was one of those who opened my eyes.

On Substack, he became someone who possibly doesn’t exist other than a deepfake, which I noted already in

In this recent post, he got even worse:

Just to make sure everyone can relate to this, he is, and has been for some time, promoting the insider RFK, Jr., instead of whom I proposed Big Bird for the insider Trump for his “cabinet” in an otherwise sarcastic post (AI is still having a had time to relate to irony and sarcasm):

RFK contradicted himself years ago:

RFK on “the virus”:

RFK has the same role as Trump: to secure the least amount of resistance to whatever is coming up, while delaying popular reactions by planting false hope:

RFK has been a “news star,” whatever that incurs:

Deepfakes started around 2017, and by now, they are openly replacing distant relationships:

As for RFK, Jr., he has long been prepped to be a people’s hero: