Black’s move. After that, white has none.

Note: Two years ago, Google searches brought up my latest articles. These days, with three or four times as many hits a day a three times the readership, even accurate titles AND adding “substack” to the query only result in minor articles that are, on average, two years old. Attacking me would only attract attention, so “they” do what works best against sources that authentically discredit them: leave them alone and restrict their traffic.

You might find this a bit shocking, but nothing surprises me these days.

Previously, I showed the fraudulence of the Social Security card, and how, since its introduction in 1936, it has been the direct predecessor or the upcoming Digital ID:

Still, I was quite confused about the sequence that would precede the introduction of the digital ID. How did I imagine it ? After the destruction of the USD, the introduction of the CBDC, and perhaps a few strategically-located shortages and riots, people will beg for “law and order” from the same people who have been causing the chaos.

It turns out, killing off people without their even noticing ensures more control for the game-masters over the game, so the silent transition can go mostly unnoticed.

Globalist-owned/controlled companies have been buying up medium-sized companies for decades, and the “lockdowns” ensured the demise of half of them. Those that survived, are being bought up by the monsters.

The latest development is that such “employees” (“slaveholders” if a more fitting term) started requiring details that can be used for building everyone’s deepfake, so the AI can permanently replace the person even after the “employee” is turned into fertilizer for Bill Gates’ fields of agricultural and biological destruction.

What escaped my attention is that the same details also work towards compiling digital IDs.

So, employees succumb to the “requests,” which are not a bit nicer than multinationals forcing their aging work force to train their replacements from India (at least, that was the story in high-tech for decades, and even Elon Musk hired only H1B visa holders after he moved his plant to Texas).

One day, “employees” who, according to the central AI that evaluates everyone’s usefulness in the technocratic system, will still make the cut will be invited to a celebration at which they will receive their digital IDs that will also replace all their other IDs, bank cards, driver’s licenses, and “health” insurance cards.

Checkmate.