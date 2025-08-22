Checkmate with the Digital IDs
The Digital ID Is Coming in from the Subjects, not the Authorities!
Black’s move. After that, white has none.
Note: Two years ago, Google searches brought up my latest articles. These days, with three or four times as many hits a day a three times the readership, even accurate titles AND adding “substack” to the query only result in minor articles that are, on average, two years old. Attacking me would only attract attention, so “they” do what works best against sources that authentically discredit them: leave them alone and restrict their traffic.
You might find this a bit shocking, but nothing surprises me these days.
Previously, I showed the fraudulence of the Social Security card, and how, since its introduction in 1936, it has been the direct predecessor or the upcoming Digital ID:
Still, I was quite confused about the sequence that would precede the introduction of the digital ID. How did I imagine it ? After the destruction of the USD, the introduction of the CBDC1, and perhaps a few strategically-located shortages and riots, people will beg for “law and order” from the same people who have been causing the chaos2.
It turns out, killing off people without their even noticing ensures more control for the game-masters over the game, so the silent transition can go mostly unnoticed.
Globalist-owned/controlled companies have been buying up medium-sized companies for decades, and the “lockdowns” ensured the demise of half of them. Those that survived, are being bought up by the monsters.
The latest development is that such “employees” (“slaveholders” if a more fitting term) started requiring details that can be used for building everyone’s deepfake, so the AI can permanently replace the person even after the “employee” is turned into fertilizer for Bill Gates’ fields of agricultural and biological destruction.
What escaped my attention is that the same details also work towards compiling digital IDs.
So, employees succumb to the “requests,” which are not a bit nicer than multinationals forcing their aging work force to train their replacements from India (at least, that was the story in high-tech for decades, and even Elon Musk hired only H1B visa holders after he moved his plant to Texas).
One day, “employees” who, according to the central AI that evaluates everyone’s usefulness in the technocratic system3, will still make the cut will be invited to a celebration at which they will receive their digital IDs that will also replace all their other IDs, bank cards, driver’s licenses, and “health” insurance cards.
Checkmate.
I live in British Columbia, work as a Security Guard... and my "Security Guard License" expires September 18. Normally they send me notification when its time to renew about 2 months before expiration. Not this year. The Government has changed everything, with 6 weeks left to go I phoned the Ministry, was on hold 45 minutes, left a message, 4 days later they were graciously pleased to return my call... Seems now, to interact with them online I have a choice:
1. Download an app to my cellphone. Or:
2. Go to a Ministry office and get some cute little electronic widget that spits out an identifying number.
In the first case, three steps into setting up the app it was obvious they're trying to sneak a digital ID into my existence. In the second case? Ditto. Thus I'm planning on getting one, crushing it in my vise, mail it to the Premier telling him I will not comply.
In the end I was able to somehow get the damned thing renewed without their bullshit "1984" bells and whistles, renewed for three years...
I'll be 69, the way things are going, with any luck I'll be dead by then.
I am playing Old Maid instead.