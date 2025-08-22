Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Capt. Roy Harkness
2hEdited

I live in British Columbia, work as a Security Guard... and my "Security Guard License" expires September 18. Normally they send me notification when its time to renew about 2 months before expiration. Not this year. The Government has changed everything, with 6 weeks left to go I phoned the Ministry, was on hold 45 minutes, left a message, 4 days later they were graciously pleased to return my call... Seems now, to interact with them online I have a choice:

1. Download an app to my cellphone. Or:

2. Go to a Ministry office and get some cute little electronic widget that spits out an identifying number.

In the first case, three steps into setting up the app it was obvious they're trying to sneak a digital ID into my existence. In the second case? Ditto. Thus I'm planning on getting one, crushing it in my vise, mail it to the Premier telling him I will not comply.

In the end I was able to somehow get the damned thing renewed without their bullshit "1984" bells and whistles, renewed for three years...

I'll be 69, the way things are going, with any luck I'll be dead by then.

Crixcyon
3h

I am playing Old Maid instead.

