Population replacement doesn’t end at replacing whites with the colors of the rainbow, although that can also accomplish a lot.

Around 2017, I first noticed weird things in calls to Europe. They started with calls being “disconnected” every 30-60 seconds, and what you got, when you called the number back was the same voice repeating the same two or three sentences irrespective of what you were saying. After that, Skype developed deepfakes of your remote contacts in the same European countries, and the only two signs you were communicating with a deepfake were the eye movements and the limited amount of movements on the other side. The phone calls after that, went to 10-15-minute stretches, and you got disconnected. By then, it was obvious to me as a former cognitive scientist that an AI was collecting data, but with its limited buffering capacity, it had to keep updating ME at those intervals.

For a while, asking the other party questions about experiences we shared but never spoke or wrote about them worked, but eventually, I ran out of the questions. Repeating old ones was no good, because the AI absorbed everything I said or wrote. My only recourse was, and still is, to disseminate a LOT of “information” about details that contradicted each other. That, however, only saves time, but will not win the day. Technocracy will not stop.

About a month or two ago, the same replacement of the other party happened on Zoom, and the other party used two different deepfakes (huge age differences) for the same person. Eventually, I was unable to reach anyone; only their deepfakes were “available,” occasionally inquiring about my personal life they had literally nothing to do with.

JUST A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO, THE SAME THING STARTED ON A US PHONE CALL in a relationship that was certain to remain remote, at least according to the AI. Of course, that means that me and the other party will soon be talking to the other one’s deepfake. I quite Skype about seven years ago and never looked back, and these days, I am limiting and diversifying my appearances on the phone and on all other forms of remote communication.

Perhaps you remember my article on “Who are you?”

Who Are You? Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · April 12, 2024 This map is good enough to give you an idea of what’s happening, but the whole process is now also in a global simulation of a central AI that is processing live data and can make recommendations to its globalist operators for the next steps towards a preprogrammed outcome that has been announced to be Agenda 2030. Read full story

In a hyperbole, I stated,

Nobody cares who you are

People are interested in you only as long as it affects them. It’s not their fault; they couldn’t relate to the rest, anyway, even if they had the time, the patience, and the curiosity to find out more about you.

Of course, I was wrong. AI is interested in order to generate your current replacement.

A bit later, I added banking to remote relationships:

Using cash as a form of resistance commonly occurs these days, and I warned about it in 2022:

Live data collection is now proposed by the globalist agent, RFK, Jr. with the explanation that the AI will keep track of your health and cure you of illnesses.

These days, the absolutely ridiculous attempt to hoard previous metals (they will not buy you food, but surely attract unwanted attention) keeps coming up:

For comic relief, let me direct you to this article: