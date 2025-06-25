Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
5m

You've given me a good hint Ray. Every morning I will look in the mirror and convince myself is it a "deep fake" and that I'm still young and look good. Placebo suggestion thru Substack!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

Hooked on the (1987) goofy "Running Man" movie with Arnie. I have never figured out why I like this movie. Now, by the end of 2025 a new version will hit the theaters. Having empathy towards someone depends on the empathee...to whom you are feeling empathy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture