Classically, those who have no empathy are called psychopaths. Three years ago, I cautioned against using the term, because everyone can behave without empathy every once in a while:

To add insult to injury, as the saying goes, “It takes one to know one.”

There are two kinds of psychopathic behavior: intentional and conditioned. For instance, I would refrain from exercising a lot of empathy against a violent attacker, and I’m sure I’m not alone, although I jokingly say that if there is a night intruder, I would invite him for a mug of coffee, and shoot him only if he doesn’t like my coffee. Using a gun, after all, involves a lot of unpredictable complications, and triggers cannot be unpulled:

Happily for everyone, nobody has been interested in my coffee in the last several years. If I exhibit no empathy, that’s my choice under similar circumstances, I am simply choosing to keep my cool instead of getting involved in a life-threatening situation emotionally.

How about those who do the same, except attacking people unprovoked, whether they do it out of greed, an urge for control, or just for the kick? How are monsters created? The Great Plandemic of 2020 provided details about human behavior that most poeple wouldn’t have believed, hadn’t they happened. None of them were pretty: some “only” attacked the unmuzzled in stores, enforcing the insanity, others demanded that the uninjected should be incarcerated into concentration camps, to be refused “madical” attention (as far as I can recall, staying away from doctors actually improved general health), while others “pulled (and are still pulling) the trigger” without hesitation:

Most of my readers remember Arnold Swarzenegger, the body builder world champion, who turned to making movies and was even a governor of California for a while, while imitating Reagan and complaining that foreign-born actors cannot become presidents (which Obama’s selection may have refuted). Due to his steroid-hardened facial muscles, “Arnie”’s perfect role was a machine from the future, “Terminator,” which turned him into a movie star ever after, yet during convid, he was an obedient servant of the globalist rulers, and told the people, “Screw your freedom!”.

Although the intentional attack on the public taste in movies started several decades ago by putting all kinds of weird-lookin players in movies (by now, if a movie wants to win an Oscar, it must have sexually-confused, handicapped, and goodness-knows what else, probably race-mixing and some example of the “evil straight white man” in it or, perhaps, a transvestite tiny biological female beating up 250-pound men or a biological make giving birth for all I care). At the time of the Terminator, I still wudda never thought that he was already part on the attack on empathy. Overstimulation of movies, however has been around since around 1980, which was part of the scheme to stop people from thinking and become more “tolerant” to violence or even expect it as a result of some weird form of predictive programming:

Just like I occasionally skim normally intolerably-idiotic sources (even subscribing to some of them on Substack in order to see the latest trends in mass manipulation), I also test movies. Since around 2020, movies have been mostly AI-produced, and the actors were deepfakes.

That alone would be no news; it’s been going on for long enough, although most movie-goers (as comments on imdb.com suggest) still seem to think “it’s bad acting.” What I noticed is that the deepfakes are not getting any better: lousy action scenes and disintegrating storylines still prevail, but the most prominent factor comes from limited eye movements and often-irrelevant facial expressions, as if you were watching some idiotic computer game. Such games, of course, also condition players to become immutably immune to human emotions, just like children who were muzzled for nearly two years during convid are now suffering from the inability to recognize and express human emotions. It only crosses the T that the human body itself seems to have become more and more synthetic, which I noticed only two years ago, when I nearly died:

