As I noted several times before, the globalist exterminators derive some sick satisfaction from taunting their victims (and sometimes goading them into some self-destructive action).

My summary of the general poisoning is nearly two years old, but the details would probably surprise most, if they were able/willing to relate to the details. Of course, there have been several updates to my original topic, and you are most welcome to use key words in the search field under “Archive” on my main page.

Today, Mercola was kind enough to inform “his” (it’s unclear if his site is still run by him or by proxy, and he has always used ghost writers, anyway) readers that “Deadly Mosquito Virus Sparks Health Concerns”. Hilarious, but useful at the same time; “he” is still insisting on the red herring of pathogenic viruses, which is nonsense for anyone who has truly been interested in the topic in the last four years or more. I have also posted about the poetic varieties of “vaccinating” people already more than two years ago. Do you remember the “deadly” fungal spores in Arizona and California? Apparently, chemtrail contained more than just heavy metals, hydrogel, and perhaps graphene oxide, but this time, it’s not predictive programming (like environmentalism), but an “explanation” of the current forms of mass poisoning.

Incidentally, “Agent” is also posting a few details on biological warfare today: “Army File: NATO Met to Discuss Murdering CITIES of People - YOU COST 2-CENTS TO KILL”. He is shocking his readers with costs, although the globalist banks have been using the taxpayer’s money for about a 100 years or more (first posted about it over two years ago), so it has always been about depopulation and global control, not about money.

Now, if you put “two and two” or, rather, one and one, together, it’s clear that weaponization of the environment is in the highest gear ever, and turbo cancers (that can very well be caused by traditional poisons) are only relatively sparse manifestations of the project that must have started around 1961, when “allergies,” “auto-immune conditions,” and other invented illnesses skyrocketed, and the human body started to be turned into something halfway synthetic. The technocratic revolution has now made it possible to extend the process, and make sure there is no escape for anyone, whether they are deemed to be deserving of “survival” as a cyborg or just to be wiped out as “useless eaters.” Well, some reverse-engineering might be possible, but only for those who are familiar with previous processes affecting every single person.

After Mercola’s stupefying announcement, Mihalcea also surprised me today by announcing that “Tobacco Solution/ Nicotine Enhances Nano and Microrobot Activity When Mixed With Microelectronics In Pfizer’s Enbrel But Interferes With Integrity Of Nano Antennas In Microchip Development.” That confirms what I’ve been saying about miracle treatments in the last two years or more. The attack on humans is AI-generated, and most “alt” sites have been infiltrated, hijacked, or have always been disinformation hubs. Mihalcea, besides being a “virus” advocate, also promoted the idea of nicotine a short while ago, and it looks like after I declared it to be nonsense, she is now changing her tune.

What I usually say is that it doesn’t matter. What matters is the way you make up your mind.

While coordinated resistance seems out of the question, if everyone draws their line in the sand as I did, they will act pretty much the same right away and even after the time comes. Convincing the killers, the servants who have been far too committed, and most of all, the overlords, that it would be best for THEM to leave well enough alone, unless they want to proceed on the path towards their own demise, is another Pandora’s box to open, yet it’s not completely hopeless; it needs time, patience, AND a one-on-one approach.