What is falling apart: the idea of the DNA/RNA projection, scientific knowledge, or human beings themselves?

The Telestai argument

Telestai publishes a lot of intriguing articles; I am also a subscriber. His article inspired me to publish the following.

***

Refuting the existence of the DNA/RNA double helix is usually based on the lack of evidence that it exists. That, however, is where the story ends, because no matter how frequently the logical fallacy appears, it’s impossible to prove that something doesn’t exist. Still, something can exist even when there is no proof it does.

***

The following article astutely and satisfyingly substantiates that the currently-publicized image of the DNA is speculative at best or a sham at worst:

The double-helix analogy between Leonardo and the LSD-driven image of the DNA/RNA structure makes it easy to understand the point. Of course, the existence of an analogy doesn’t prove anything; with an analogy, even the continuous existence of the Black Nobility can be substantiated thousands of years back.

The fact that the phenomenon is forged/never been proven, doesn’t disprove the indispensability of encoding. In fact, irrespective of the way it happens, the AI (constantly generating a global simulation from live data) may have already figured out the mechanism to some extent. The good news is that because of the multiple spatial and temporal recursions involved, it would probably take the best self-improving AI analyzing hundreds of years of data just to set up the parameters for some of most of the recursions (assuming it can find a usable segmentation of the encoding processes), and even that would only result in ever-changing variable-only equations. To carry on with Telestai’s finding, the result is, indeed, as his article put it, “liquid,” that is, fluid! That inevitably comes from the nature of genetic encoding, irrespective of the way it takes place.

The “Telestai” argument is as good as such a thing is humanly possible. The problem is that it wants to explain/diffuse a multidimensional open system in a closed one. That is, however, impossible to circumvent, because it is the central characteristic and the unpassable limit of human comprehension. Ironically, human cognition itself is chasing itself during the refutation of DNA, because it works only superficially, and doesn’t even scratch the surface of the actual process.

Another problem is modern “science”: it assumes that things that it cannot access and, perhaps, even manipulate, don’t exist. That principle applies to both undiscovered material elements and to what is often referred to as spiritual. After all, the world itself is a mathematical Singularity. AI, no matter how advanced it will ever become, is only a poor copy.

What bothers me the most …

… is that DNA is used in paternity tests and as forensic evidence. The convid scam was global, but it failed to convince as many people as the genetics lore has. Is it still possible that the DNA/RNA projection exists only to trick people into believing in “science” and is now being used in the red herring if the mRNA “vaccines,” while people are being exterminated in mundane, albeit invisible means that even converge? Strangers being forced to pay child support? Possibly. Innocent people incarcerated and guilty ones released from prison? Happens all the time; no need for a “DNA test”…

It remains an open question whether the hitherto unpresented “super AI” has already solved the equation enough to make the transition of the human being into a subservient cyborg possible.

So, what happens if a misleading idea explodes?