You are most likely aware that local governments became powerless against cell tower installations. “Smart” meters are also installed in many places without the homeowner’s right to opt out. In my case, the electric company allowed me to pay $15 a month for manual reading, while the water company brought along three (!) sheriffs to forcefully install their latest lethal gadget.

Ten days ago, the water company had a new “smart” meter installation enforced on our property; they used the local sheriff, which is weird at best, because sheriffs are sworn to protect the people, not large companies.

Talked to the sheriff’s office yesterday. They do NOT have a detailed report; in fact, they do not have ANY report whatsoever. I e-mailed them (legally binding form of communication, to which I warned them) and asked them to notify me in writing that there is no trace of the “incident.” Of course, they will not respond to that, but that alone speaks for itself.

Prior to that, I had sent the following e-mail to the water works and the private installer company:

Notice: Please, notice that e-mail is a legally-binding form of communication, and respond accordingly.

Dear Representative,

Please, respond to my following concerns:

Apparently, the company is about to install new water meters without notifying its customers, which I temporarily refused for the following reasons:

1. Why would a fully functioning system have to be replaced? Doesn't that suggest a waste of taxpayer's money?

2. Why are customers not notified about the installation? Consumer protection laws require notification.

3. Why is the customer not informed about the technical details? Assuming this is an "upgrade" to the previous wireless reader, even all forms of current wireless exposure already add up to everything in the neighborhood, and such exposure has been plentifully documented to be harmful or even lethal in the long run. Can the Company guarantee in writing that it will pay for such health damages?

4. The electric company allows for me paying $15 a month for manual reading, which is apparently the law. Can the water company do the same (or at least leave well-enough alone)?

5. The company doesn’t cover pipe damage that the installation might cause beyond the water meter (the customer would be responsible for that, which is normal as long as the pipe leading into the house from the meter due is not touched) to the old pipes during the installation, wouldn't it be normal to have a written agreement between the homeowner and the installer (the "Company") that such damages would be fixed without delay at no cost?

Of course, if my concerns are straightened out, I will not object to the new installation.

Looking forward to your reply.

Respectfully,

Dr. Raymond Horvath (on such rare occasions, I do use “Dr” :) ).

The municipality responded with a brief baby-talk and ignored my reply in which I requested a detailed answer.

The problem is that the signals are way too powerful, intermittent (the body cannot get used to them, and interference between them is also a problem), and they add up (cell phone signals, water and electric meters, and home Wi-Fi), posing severe health hazards, especially in the long run.

The following is a good summary of the wireless threats:

https://ehtrust.org/health-risks-posed-by-smartmeters/

Here is an excerpt:

People are reporting symptoms after smartmeters are installed at their residences.

Reported symptoms include sleep disturbances, rashes, hyperactivity, changes in children’s behavior, high blood pressure, endocrine problems, thyroid problems, facial flushing, nausea, flu-like symptoms, body pain, leg cramps, cardiac symptoms, heart palpitations, heart arrhythmias, dizziness, fatigue, physical weakness, difficulty concentrating, memory loss, learning problems, ringing in the ears, headaches, and more. People report these symptoms immediately or shortly after smart meters are installed and activated in their communities. Learn more about electrical sensitivity and microwave sickness.

In order to clear up the space for potential legal action, I also contacted the sheriff’s office. For two days, they kept passing me around like a hot potato, and on the third day, one of them blurted out that they had no records of the “incident,” for which they gave me a “Local Code” on a collision report, which seems to be quite unprofessional.

I notified the official about the problems, and noted that he wouldn’t have to answer my e-mail, because silence would also speak for itself.

Of course, this is too much ado about nothing, because once my neighbors have all those goodies (they do), my wife and I are defenseless.

Currently, Wi-Fi, cellular, water, and electric networks operate, so we are exposed to four (!!!) networks of signals that are already harmful even one by one.

At least, a “smart” electric meter is not going to set our little house on fire (which such meters can do, once they are exposed to a large electric surge, accidental or intentional).

I reported sleep problems already a year ago, when a neighbor had a 5G-compatible Wi-Fi router installed:

Of course, you’ll find all kinds of other “explanations” to sleep disturbances, especially from official agents (usually MDs to carry some credibility), while people are slowly being slaughtered in insidious ways, out of which wireless signals tend to stick out, and the damages they cause can be officially attributed to the non-existent pathogenic “viruses,” just the way it was dished out during convid. When an area is covered (which is what local networks, wired and wireless, do), the scenario for an epidemic is ripe to propagate (quarantines or “lockdowns” can be expected).

Sadly, people are even actively contributing to their own demise:

Radiation exposure can also come from HAARP and from madical tests. An abdominal CT, for one, is about 1,500 more radiation than a chest X-ray, but even ultrasound is not harmless, and both mothers and babies receive doses of that during pregnancy.

For more, check out the following exhaustive piece:

