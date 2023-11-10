Here is an amicable resident of Costa Rica, apparently also interested.

https://substack.com/@interestofjustice is reporting about the court procedures in Costa Rica on a daily basis. The goal is to “stop mRNA therapy”:

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/archive

This one is from yesterday:

Notice that the hopes are raised by a hearing in a small country at the end of the world. The case might never go to trial, but it probably won’t make a difference, even if it would. Let me point out a few weak points in the endeavor.

The proponents of this course of action also use the red herring of “experimental vaccine” and seem to believe it’s compatible with intentional mass murder. If the injections are purposefully democidal, they are unlikely to be experimental, although each batch has been known to be different, so with proper tracking, some of them could be experimental as well as harmful/lethal. “Intent to harm,” which would negate the manufacturers’ legal indemnity, was possible to substantiate already by November, 2021:

Also, as opposed to the wording used by the authors on the site, the injections are not “mRNA” and certainly not “therapy”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

Nevertheless, even the latest attempts to make Pfizer responsible is only about “contamination,” which is hogwash. Steve Kirsch reported the other day that the FDA must take a “vaccine” off the market, and people can sue the manufacturers:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/cutting-off-a-head-of-the-hydra-the

What’s use of eliminating a single “vaccine,” when dozens of new ones are in the works, and considering the ever-increasing number of “mandatory” childhood ones, it’s only a question of time when new injections will be mandated on everybody.

Kirsch is also wrong, when he is calling for a class action lawsuit. Specific people, not companies must be made responsible. Fat chance.

I am suspicious of popular heroes, especially after they “escaped” from agencies that are not exactly famous for letting their victims go, which amounts to a typical application of bait-and-switch:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bait-and-switch-for-the-masses

Also, popular heroes are usually popular for the wrong reasons:

Personally, I consider this “trial” a cheap show that will lead nowhere, but I’d love to be proven wrong. The court in Costa Rica possesses no jurisdiction over the global forces that are running the show and control the only international criminal kangaroo court at the Hague, much in the tradition of the travesty of justice at Nuremberg after WW2. Also, there is no law-enforcement that would enforce a guilty verdict, no matter what that would involve. Still, I’m afraid, it wouldn’t include making anyone personally responsible for the democide.