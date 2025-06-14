For some reason, only a few people seem to ask the indispensable question in the indispensable nation: “Who benefits?”

Israel attacks Iran?

There have been reports of Israel targeting Iran’s “strategic facilities” in the last few days. How credible is that and what does the news mean?

Do you remember that shortly after Wuhan and Northern Italy, Iran was also reported to have suffered from an increasing number of death caused by the invented illness, convid?

That meant either false news or Iran playing along with the globalist game.

As chances are, there is no nuclear threat for the simple reason that nuclear bombs don’t exist, Israel attacking a lot larger and populous country just doesn’t add up. Well, not unless the US hurries to enter the military conflict after the (faked or real) Israeli provocation, supposedly a preemptive strike, but preempting what? Peace? The attack is, however, a good diversion from the Palestinian case and an excellent chance for another signature US intervention during which there wouldn’t be enough US soldiers to both go there and stay in the country to defend it (if the country had any enemy threats, which it doesn’t). That would be a good excuse to re-introduce the draft, but all of a sudden, there would be too many soldiers, so the surplus must be made busy. What else is an army good for but martial law? And the soldiers will be fighting invaders and their treasonous supporters at home! Well, not exactly fighting, but making sure everything will stop working, ensuring total economic and monetary collapse.

The introduction of martial law is now pending, due to the orchestrated demonstrations against ICE in large cities. Crisis actors seem to be hired and also shipped around to wreak havoc, not unlike during the summer of 2020. While ICE likes to collect factory workers during their shift and detains subjects leaving their immigration hearing or showing up for a visa extension, I haven’t heard of ICE arresting any “demonstrators.” Granted, it may have done that, but it makes no difference regarding the outcome of the situation.

Either way, the noose is tightening both on the domestic and the international platform, substantiating the initiation of policies that would deprive the commoner from even their remaining imaginary rights. As I said three years ago, WW3 on TV is quite likely:

Why ICE demonstrations after millions have been lured or even imported into the country? Besides making people feel just a more uneasy, it’s a better move than another false-flag in the tradition of 9/11, which would be harder to hammer down into the throat of the general public. On the other hand people seem to have been falling for the ICE psyop, which neatly followed the MAGA and the DOGE psyops:

In short, Israel’s “preemptive” strike and the ICE protests collude on a path that nobody in their right mind would like to follow.