There will always be sensational reports to occupy minds eager to consume them.

No news is not always good news. It’s an alternative to exhausting the audience with useless details or idiotic information. Is it time to take a rest?

You also must have noticed that apart from repetitive details about Kirk, the Tylenol red herring, the convid injections (that either caused irreversible harm, or are simply moot) and the Digital ID, hardly anything else is surfacing these days.

As you know, I don’t write about topics that others address better than I can, and usually publish things, when I have something unique to say.

Many readers seem to be taking a rest, but you are here, and your opinion might help others, including me.

PLEASE, DEVOTE THIS COMMENT SESSION TO DISCUSSING WHAT, HOW, AND WHY TO READ DURING THESE DAYS OF INFORMATION SHORTAGES AND ABOMINABLE FORMS OF DISINFORMATION.