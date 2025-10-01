Ray’s Newsletter

Kim Di Giacomo
You’re absolutely right, no news isn’t necessarily bad news. Sometimes it’s a sign that the noise machine is sputtering or that we’re simply saturated. I’ve always tried to write only when there’s something to add that isn’t already being screamed from every rooftop. That hasn’t changed.

What we’re seeing now, with the endless loops about Kirk, the Tylenol distraction, the convid injections, the Digital ID chatter, it feels like a holding pattern. Meanwhile, anything truly new or dangerous is either buried or drip-fed so slowly that it’s almost imperceptible. That’s why so many are stepping back.

This might actually be the right moment to recalibrate: to read long-form work, older investigative pieces, forgotten books, even primary sources rather than today’s churn. To study context instead of reacting to the outrage-of-the-hour. In short, to build mental muscle while the noise level is relatively low.

If others feel the same, I’d like this comment session to become a little workshop, not another complaint about the information drought, but a space where we share what’s still worth reading and why. If we can do that, then even this “quiet” period becomes a net gain for all. 🙂

Michael Wachocki
If I could just throw away my phone and live like the 70's again. It is the most addictive drug ever sold. Billy Gates says get dig. id or get left behind. I guess I'll be left behind. Oh well, aternative energy, wholistic health, financial saavy, logic and reasoning are all good topics.

