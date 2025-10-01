There will always be sensational reports to occupy minds eager to consume them.
No news is not always good news. It’s an alternative to exhausting the audience with useless details or idiotic information. Is it time to take a rest?
You also must have noticed that apart from repetitive details about Kirk, the Tylenol red herring, the convid injections (that either caused irreversible harm, or are simply moot) and the Digital ID, hardly anything else is surfacing these days.
As you know, I don’t write about topics that others address better than I can, and usually publish things, when I have something unique to say.
Many readers seem to be taking a rest, but you are here, and your opinion might help others, including me.
PLEASE, DEVOTE THIS COMMENT SESSION TO DISCUSSING WHAT, HOW, AND WHY TO READ DURING THESE DAYS OF INFORMATION SHORTAGES AND ABOMINABLE FORMS OF DISINFORMATION.
You’re absolutely right, no news isn’t necessarily bad news. Sometimes it’s a sign that the noise machine is sputtering or that we’re simply saturated. I’ve always tried to write only when there’s something to add that isn’t already being screamed from every rooftop. That hasn’t changed.
What we’re seeing now, with the endless loops about Kirk, the Tylenol distraction, the convid injections, the Digital ID chatter, it feels like a holding pattern. Meanwhile, anything truly new or dangerous is either buried or drip-fed so slowly that it’s almost imperceptible. That’s why so many are stepping back.
This might actually be the right moment to recalibrate: to read long-form work, older investigative pieces, forgotten books, even primary sources rather than today’s churn. To study context instead of reacting to the outrage-of-the-hour. In short, to build mental muscle while the noise level is relatively low.
If others feel the same, I’d like this comment session to become a little workshop, not another complaint about the information drought, but a space where we share what’s still worth reading and why. If we can do that, then even this “quiet” period becomes a net gain for all. 🙂
If I could just throw away my phone and live like the 70's again. It is the most addictive drug ever sold. Billy Gates says get dig. id or get left behind. I guess I'll be left behind. Oh well, aternative energy, wholistic health, financial saavy, logic and reasoning are all good topics.