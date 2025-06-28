Yes, you can get out of the way until you can’t.

I know, I know. Criminals must be removed, but why were they allowed in to begin with? Also, why are live-in housekeepers slaving away for pittance or perfectly legal immigrants who refused the kill shots now considered criminals? How many hardcore criminals has ICE arrested? Probably not more than a few hundred, and I’m being optimistic, because those criminals happen to shoot back. Of course, taking out those who came here with $10k debit cards that keep getting refilled from you-know-where might be a good idea, too, but considering they were lured here, it’s not even quite fair to them, but the criminals were the ones who financed the newcomers’ relocation. Being treated “unfairly” is still the invaders’ smallest problem. After all, what happens to most newcomers?

Just like you, I am also sick of the fake demonstrations orchestrated with crisis actors. Who among the illegals in their right mind would expose themselves? The situation eerily resembles the staged riots of the summer of 2020 after a staged event of the police allegedly killing a criminal for using a fake $20 bill and patiently waiting for his arrest. Those “protestors” were bused around in the country from town to town, because they were just the 35k criminals who must have been released from California prisons on condition that they would participate, while also paid for the job. From the other end, Rittenhouse’s performance also deserves attention:

Sadly, not a whole lot of people are patient enough to ask the question: Who benefits? The reactions to the Iran-Israel coverage speak for themselves, although the staged conflict even seems to work together with the “demonstrations”:

ICE is now conditioning all Americans for raids, while they usually take no chance:

All under the guise of helping Americans.

As if it was not enough for the prison industry to incarcerate people who can’t afford a lawyer and must go for a plea bargain through their ridiculously-underpaid public defender, plus the “three-strikes” rule that supplies more slave labor of people even with minor or no infractions, because, after all, even the police must show something for their salaries:

The latest corresponding “achievement” of the administration of the captured US government is now that it’s “negotiating” with countries where those seized for being here and most of the time, working their asses off, that they can be deported to other countries than their countries of origin. Does it take a rocket scientist to realize that while even ICE facilities are private enterprises, bribing other “countries” (just as captured as the US) only accommodates further corruption, and the criminal enterprise of “democracy” cannot be clearly revealed, while its lack of transparency ensures nobody knows what’s going on and, even if they did, they couldn’t do a thing, because the whole system is serving those who captured the government of a country where they don’t even reside anymore.

So ICE raids are practicing military operations in public, and it’s only a click away until the garbs will change. Or, possibly, the next enforcers will be robots that will be next to impossible to evade.

As the first-tier globalist testing ground these days, warned its human assets: