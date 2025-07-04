Considering that the USA is a country owned by a corporation that is registered on the private estate of the City of London, 1776 may not have made much difference.

By 1787, the Constitution, signed under spurious circumstances, replaced The Articles of Confederation (1777), centralizing power in the hands of the Federal Government, a power handed over to the private bank with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. America fought two world wars for the bankers, and in the second one even joined the most prolific mass murderer in world history, Stalin. Since then, it started numerous wars abroad against countries that posed no threat to the US. While the draft was abolished after the dragged-out Vietnam massacre, the police was equipped with military gear after the false flag of 9/11, and these days, ICE raids with masked and unnamed personnel armed to the teeth are conditioning Americans to accept state violence or violence performed by unidentifiable members of paramilitary units in official-looking garb that, nonetheless, any private army can also wear without much risk of any retribution, because those are armies owned by the same people as the ones who control the US government.

Which brings Americans to the 4th of July. Perhaps not by accident, the current presidential puppet is signing his “Big and Beautiful Bill” today, on the 4th of July, giving 30 billion dollars to ICE and its foreign and domestic private prisons where about 60 percent of people it’s holding for profit have been working hard and never committed a crime. After all, ICE picks them up at work or at court (irrespective of the court’s verdict), where they pose no challenge, even if they were violent. And I’m talking about people who have been living here for decades and many of them have even been paying taxes (ITIN has been available for them in many places even when they were unable to acquire Social Security Numbers, as opposed to the latest invaders who were freely provided their slave number). Or those legally here, but refused the kill shots, which turned them into “criminals.”

So, Americans are taunted again with a bill signed on the day of their imaginary independence. The bill will ensure violence will occur in their everyday lives, while their currency keeps losing its value, mostly because their usurping government spends the loan they pick up from the Fed at an interest. That is, by the way, the ONLY way the USD has been issued since 1913… Trump(f) didn’t even keep his word about such minor promises as to make suppressors available for shooters as hearing protection, which is what they nearly exclusively are. The “defense” budget, on the other hand, has been expanded, perhaps to make up for the $80 million gear abandoned in Afghanistan or, more likely, to keep the population under control with “national security” tricks like keeping a “national” database on everyone, tracking and controlling everyone’s every move, and imposing electronic control over the way people can receive and spend the fiat “money” created out of nothing. Even the hot dogs and hamburgers they eat at backyard cookouts are laced with preservatives and come from hormone-treated and heavily injected animals, and their beer has lost the slightest semblance of beer a long time ago…

When are Americans going to wake up and realize they have been had for a long time?

MAGA believers adhere to the cult brainlessly with the fervor of a crazy sect. If you ask them, “When exactly was America great?”, they have no answer, because they don’t know their history and don’t even know their “constitutional rights,” not that much has been left valid out of the Constitution after the (un)Patriot(ic) Act of 2001…

EITHER WAY, AMERICANS HAVE BEEN BETRAYED AGAIN BY A GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED BY FOREIGN AGENTS.

The collapse, whether gradual, as it has been, or accelerated by new orchestrated evens, seems inevitable. Until then, everything is served up by globalist lackeys, especially the politicians:

Or more explicitly,