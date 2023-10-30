Out of 740 articles, I have addressed olfactory premises only in the one on Febreze:

Febreze, however, is a side show compared to the “covid” circus and the corresponding general poisoning that, as it turns out, affects the sense of smell, too.

The integrative plan

This time, I am addressing the significance of understanding the digestive system as a whole, instead of breaking down the human body to parts that even Humpty Dumpty’s intangibly successful restorers would fail to put together again. I’ll finish my thoughts by pointing out that the sense of smell played, and is still playing, an official part in the fake “covid” “infections,” and I’ll ask for personal experiences regarding the matter, which could, and probably should, affect the way human metabolism is understood. As a result, defining illness and health can come a step closer, thus contributing to the creation of a functional medical paradigm.

The gut flora

Readers here are well aware that the gut flora, considering its size, seems to be the regulating field of bacterial and parasitic balance in the body. About 90% of all cells in the body comprise bacteria, and they live in symbiosis with their human host. Certain fungal and parasitic elements also participate. In popular articles, the “immune system” often comes up, but most readers have next to no idea what that means, unless they interpret it as the body’s resilience to toxins and pathogens by initiating counter-reactions. The equilibrium, however, seems to be regulated by the balance of microbiome in the digestive tract that traditionally spans from the mouth to the persons rear end. The sense of smell is usually not included:

As peptic ulcers have been becoming shockingly common, in August, 2023, I managed to conduct a discussion with a young and well-meaning medical resident in a local hospital about this. We agreed that if balance in the intestines were possible to control, a lot of chronic and acute conditions would vanish. We also agreed that if someone could come up with the necessary method that considers and restores the definitive variables, the method would be ignored or ill-treated, and its inventor’s fate would probably include some form of sudden death that could range from an automobile accident to jumping out of a skyrise from the twentieth floor and closing the window.

Nonetheless, prebiotics and probiotics are popular and their use is encouraged by naturopaths and mainstream doctors alike after a course of antibiotics, a colonoscopy (the use of harsh laxatives), diarrhea, or persistent colloidal silver intake. Only a few, including “experts,” seem to be aware that the appendix is supposed to retain a sample of the gut flora for such emergencies. Perhaps it’s not an accident that surgeons prefer to remove an inflamed appendix instead of taking a culture through laparoscopy and apply the proper antibiotic, which reminds me the “medical” fad of removing tonsils around the 1970s, which also weakened “immune responses.”

The lymphatic system

Moreover, only a select few have heard about the lymphatic system, whose job is to detox the body, and I haven’t seen too many examples of addressing its problems by endocrinologists or by the members of the public. Instead of invigorating the lymphatic system and examining it for partial blockages, they usually want to “detox” it, which is a bit confusing, because the detoxer is supposed to be detoxed. Even the following excellent summary leaves the problem out of its scope:

The strategies look good to me, although they cautiously omit massage, probably because it can be dangerous. Also, compartmentalized approaches seem inescapable for the traditionally-trained medic. All forms of Medicine are in dire need of a universal working paradigm that replaces the nearly-completely-defunct Germ Theory.

With the recently-enhanced levels of general poisoning, the roles and the diversification of the lymphatic system must be further investigated. At this point, most attempts at detoxing seem to stop at traditional methods, at regenerating red blood cells, chelation, and at oxygenating the body. Before embarking on a long ride, it might be worth checking out the vehicle, but in the case of the body, the whole vehicle is never examined or even described as a whole. Of course, every inch of achievement can gain time, assuming the latest forms poisoning will stop before it’s too late to fix them.

Prebiotics and probiotics

Taking prebiotics and probiotics to replenish the gut flora sounds like a great idea at first, but it becomes suspicious as soon as mainstream healthcare is recommending them:

Probiotics are live microorganisms that’ve been isolated from human intestines and are shown to have beneficial effects when they’re consumed in adequate amounts. Probiotics can be found in dietary supplements and fermented foods like kombucha, yogurt or tempeh. In order to be considered a probiotic, after ingestion, the microorganisms need to survive stomach acid and bile so they can make it all the way to your colon to meet up with the other live microorganisms living there. Once they arrive, they need to be able to survive in that environment. The more variety of these healthy microorganisms you have, the more they can do for you.

Prebiotics function as a food source for your gut’s microorganisms — and they need to bypass digestion and make it all the way to your colon. There, the microorganisms metabolize and ferment the prebiotics to survive. This metabolism and fermentation process is beneficial to your gut health because it creates a variety of other byproducts that help you in a number of ways .

When prebiotics are broken down by the microorganisms in your gut, different short-chain fatty acids are created depending on the kind of prebiotic. As a result, these short-chain fatty acids do a number of things like provide energy to your colon cells, help with mucus production and aid in inflammation and immunity.

“Different microorganisms may use different prebiotics, so not every prebiotic gives you the same effect…”

It all sounds dandy until one realizes that there must be a balance between the elements of the gut flora, and messing with it can be bad and can come with unpredictable outcomes. Nobody is fully cognizant of the fragile balance in the intestines, and the gut flora changes even in the same person from place to place, from diet to diet, and from time to time. Beyond the importance of the “fatty acids,” the complexity of digestive enzymes cannot be overstated, either:

That alone is enough to send anyone’s head spinning, and for brevity’s sake, I am leaving out the discussion of fungal and parasitic elements of the gut flora. The point is still being made.

And I’m also omitting the fact that the conditions of the gut flora can greatly affect a person’s mood and even result in suicidal ideations.

Yet the question remains: Are pre- and probiotics also weaponized?

The nasal factor

While the saliva is known to participate in digestion, smells and odors are often missed, despite that they indubitably play a role by activating the production of specific enzymes before food or drink consumption, although a glance to a familiar meal can also do the job.

When “covid” was marketed first among the clueless, a temporary loss of smell was regarded as one of its symptoms, and it is still being targeted by “therapy.” No kidding; according to the following erudite source, former “covid” patients can “relearn to smell”:

Only a few victims realized that the new 5G-tower installations wildly increased the radiation levels, resulting in fever, dizziness, shortness of breath, and a number of other things, as all good cases of radiation poisoning should.

This is where it starts to be interesting

The following mainstream article lets you know that it’s “normal” to develop parosmia, a “distortion of smell” after “covid” even “long after” you’ve had it. The author also claims that the condition is “also called ‘Covid’ smell,” which made me laugh so much that I nearly spit out my morning coffee:

Still, this is no joking matter. Obviously, some form of poisoning was activated during the heydays of “covid” that need further official explanation.

The symptoms suggest brain damage, which is easy to imagine to be true, considering the neurological impact of increasing levels of radiation and the gelatinous stuff found by morticians in the blood vessels of the injected dead.

In the meanwhile, red herrings keep being released, only to imply that “covid” was real and to confirm the all-too-common fact that victims do not always recover from the poisoning, albeit with a twist:

Phantom odors and tastes are not uncommon, either.

Febreze takes away most of the sense of smell, not the odors, so using its active ingredient would be logical, if the source of odors must be hidden. That would enter Febreze or its chemical relatives into the picture. It remains a question if the harsh chemical causes a loss of taste, too, if the same substance affects the sense of taste as well, and if the olfactory sensation later returns with a vengeance.

In my experience

About two years ago, my sense of smell became so enhanced that my wife has been using me to test old food from the fridge. My wife and I never wore a muzzle, got “tested,” or received any injections. Ever since, I have been able to smell such insignificant odors indoors as a small piece of rotting vegetable. Contrary to this latest development, after my appendectomy at 23, I lost much of my sense of smell for about a decade and a half, and had hay fever for about twenty years, which only proved that my body was missing my appendix.

With the variable of the altered sense of smell, the impact of the general poisoning can be observed in more depth. The olfactory symptoms contribute a variable to the the damages listed in VAERS related to the “covid” injections. It has been profusely demonstrated that neural paths and/or various parts of the brain have been severely and often irreversibly affected. The bidirectional changes in smell is only one more path to explore for those who would like to find out more about the situation.

You might provide more insight into the problem by sharing your experiences with changes in taste or smell.

