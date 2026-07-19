Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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DazedAgain's avatar
DazedAgain
18h

Just getting an article on my feed after months.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
19h

You can be proud of the tireless work you've made available.

All the best,

Stan in TN

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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