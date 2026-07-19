Well, it’s quite clear what doesn’t work. “Do not comply” is one, and state and local governments putting on a show to “resist” is another.

Note: Previously, I published a piece on the Final Countdown , and it’s a lot more advanced now.

No, I’m not quite back, but I’m sick of people being so credulous. It’s certainly about being prepared, but I’m not sure if there is any amount of prepping that could do the job:

Water seems to be one of the “commodities” for which consumers are charged, but part of it are collected in underground reservoirs for towns below facilities mislabeled as “data centers,” while people with “smart” water meters (I was forced to have one of those) are possibly even billed for the extra consumption.

At least, it’s clear now that those places are labeled military installations, and no local or state governments can touch them, and combined with the sets of small nuclear reactors, they will provide power for those allowed to flee underground, while those left on the surface will have no access to food, power, and potable water, so they can kill each other for a can of soup, go to suicide missions, or peacefully succumb to their fate.

Too bad, so many people still believe “data centers” are about privacy (you can take my word for it; you’ve had none for about 20 years), noise, and whatever else. At the same time, they are the doomsday clock going down to zero:

As there is nowhere to go and nothing to invest into, one might as well be prepared to the extent they can. At my age and my resources, I certainly won’t make it to the 5-year-long period, while the technocratic system will destroy itself.