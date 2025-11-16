Here is an idea for repurposing. Men are not excluded!

To volunteer to be owned and used by the government is the primary assignment for the “law-abiding citizen”.

Previously, I have posed the question regarding preparations for the most drastic potential developments several times. This time, I would like to assume that the process to switch to Technocracy will take several years, and in the meanwhile, a relatively reliable revenue and a human habitat for independent living remain essential prerequisites for staying human.

It would be already great, if the food and the water were suitable for long-term human consumption, the air for breathing, and it was not full of radiation that eventually eliminates all life. Still, that’s only half of the story. What can be done about securing a steady revenue and getting away from being a government asset?

Whatever has been considered safe and lucrative investment, and wherever people thought they were free, must be reconsidered. What do YOU think?

The problems with ownership and the country of residence

On the eve for the CBDC in countries where everybody, including the enablers and the enforcers, is a slave there are two questions left:

What, if any, form of investment would keep you relatively independent or self-sufficient in the upcoming Technocracy? Unless you are from another planet, you live in a country which is a prison, where everyone is tracked and exploited, while tasked to take care of themselves, sometimes you might consider moving away. People all over the world are immobilized and are equipped with truckloads of anti-theft devices.

Making money

It’s kindergarten economics that you, as someone from the general population, can make money only in two ways:

buy for less and sell for more (the small-time store owner, despite the occasionally-mandatory “protection money,” might succeed, unless there is a “lockdown”; serious trading has always been monopolized by those with overwhelming resources and connections; the Stock Market is the most prominent stage for legalized theft and robbery, although the Fed’s collection service, the IRS, cannot complain, either); make other people work or die in your stead (usually, you either employ others or act as a middleman between workers and employers, and take a cut).

Fine, but how can you keep your savings available without using them up, and where is a place on Earth, where you can do it, except for living on your self-sufficient island, a venue honest people are unlikely to ever achieve. That, besides tribalism, brings in the third option for making money:

Rob others, preferably in ways the law allows it; best if you and your buddies are the ones passing and enforcing the laws.

With the third option, the essence of government rears its ugly head. Government in itself is just the biggest bully in the schoolyard, but it surely takes your lunch money. It protects you from other bullies only because it wants it all.

Keeping money in the bank

Before forming an opinion, you must familiarize yourself with fractional reserve banking.

You can get CDs and even money market accounts with decent interest rates these days. Of course, they are decent only as long as you don’t count in the inflation caused by tariffs, excessive government spending, and the monopolization of production and distribution by global investment firms. The Consumer Price Index, even according to govt sources, is becoming impossible to ignore.

Your money is unsecured loan to the bank. If all banks collapsed all at once, the FDIC would be able to pay you 50 cents after each $100 lost. While that’s in the US, I’m sure the situation is not any rosier anywhere else, where people are even more disempowered.

If the bank goes down, your money can be taken out to cover the losses; THEIR losses first, and yours might never come up.

Crypto

If crypto is a conditioning device for the CBDCs, would ownership secure living standards in the future? The current plan is to restrict availability every month, but some reserves might be respected, so those with low antisocial-credit scores can linger on a bit longer. If you care for “conflict of interest” or, better, who is serving whom, you might want to check out the “Genius” Act and another two crypto bills. None of them is good for you and me, if I can make a long story short.

The Stock Market

Traded precious metals exist just about as much as physical money (about 98 percent of “money” exists only in the form of debt). In fact, there is no regulation regarding how many times the same ounce of gold can be “sold” on the Stock Market.

What is a good investment? How about investing into something you cannot control? You might as well go to Vegas and lose everything you have. About 90% of the stock market comprises insider trading, just about all of it is going through computer programs owned by the globalists and ready to cooperate with each other; “lose some, to win some” is the name of the game (the globalist investment companies sacrifice some of their assets to make a killing somewhere else), which lures dreamers into the game. However, the game is rigged. It has always been.

Gold and crypto have been popularized by shady characters in the last few years. Access to crypto relies on one’s ISP (and all ISPs are globalist corporations), while gold can be confiscated, as it happened during the Great Depression (of course, many people didn’t submit, which is what can be expected, when civilian “weapons” are mandated to submit to the “government”).

Precious metals

Gold cannot even save the shambles official narrators call “the economy”:

When the SHTF, you won’t be able to eat gold. A single bullet might be worth more than all the gold left in Fort Knox, assuming there is still a single grain there.

The greatest heist in history is due to the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when the Fed’s lapdog, the IRS was also funded, and an unconstitutional 1% “temporary” federal income tax was introduced. That reminds me of the 1 cent/bale British “tea tax” that resulted in the Boston Tea Party. The incrementalism also resembles the convid lockdowns, “for only two weeks to curb the spread.” Many people’s self-respect will never recover from the years-long humiliation of being muzzled or their bank account being frozen after supporting the Canadian truckers.

Rental property

A few days ago, I got an offer of $80 thousand for my 436-square-ft house I got for $16,000 11 years ago. Blackrock and its peers are buying up property, but they are turning them into rental. What doesn’t go towards rent, is kept off the market, much like during the 2008 manufactured housing “crisis,” 9 out of 10 repo(ssessed) homes were kept off the market in order to keep housing prices, no matter how “low” they were, for the 10 by 4 and drywall/particle-board shanty houses, the prices remained inflated.

It’s the same people who control federal, state, and local governments, who made sure no-eviction policies were mandated during convid, and freezing rental prices in places like NYC. As a result, when the small landlord cannot afford to pay for renovating or even fixing up the places, the kind of Mamdani come in and take the property from the owners. After that, you can easily predict what happens: the places are given away for $1 each to other tribal members who, of course, collect taxpayer subsidies for the repairs, because the “govt” sold the useless apartments and is responsible for the repairs… Welcome to “democracy”!

You must have heard about property owners who went bankrupt during the convid psyop, when people were paid $600 a week for not working, locking down small- and medium-sized companies, which forced about half of them out of business, eliminating jobs, and expanding the magnitude of government-dependency, preparing the way for 15-minute cities, where “freedom” is traded off for more “security.” Evictions were stopped at the same time, driving the owners into bankruptcy. Freezing rents is another method of bankrupting owners of rental property, and it’s been happening for years in places like NYC. All it takes is another plandemic to carry out the whole plan; a long-enough time would force owners out of business, and renting for the general public would prove to be a worthless endeavor.

The same applies to land ownership. While property taxes alone can turn property into a constant drain on one’s investment, government farming subsidies can promote globalist owners, who have been recently receiving $3.6-6k per acre for growing nothing, while wrecking the private farmer’s chances to even sell their produce and make money, because they control transportation and distribution as well. Owning forests to produce lumber can also easily turn into a loss after taxes and prices elevated by tariffs. Tariffs, of course, impose further taxes on the US consumer, because someone has to pay for the increased expenses.

What shuts down any further considerations is that federal debt has already transferred EVERYTHING in the US to the Federal Reserve as collateral for “public” debt. Everything in public and private hands doesn’t amount to the total of this “debt” that was created out of nothing: People “will own nothing,” because they already do.

The next step is that the CBDC will erase all other forms of payments from memory. IN many ways, it’s already being implemented in many countries. Don’t worry: despite the noise you are hearing about it, people will DEMAND it! Still, I’m quite certain even that even the CBDC will be only a transition to a setup with no money involved, where the only “bonus” the cyborg slaves will receive will be another day granted to eke out a miserable existence.

How about right now?

After considering the connections, insider information, and occasionally-necessary kickbacks, the scope of options seems quite limited even if there will be no spectacular collapse.

Small-timer trading on eBay, Amazon, and the like sometimes works, but the competition can erase investments, if it manages to undercut your prices by simply buying in bulk or just larger quantities than you can afford to (warehousing can be another problem, but there are ways around that). Small-time trading is not for the faint-of-heart; the buyer often buys unknown packages from liquidations sales, and only the success stories make it to the Internet.

Renting can still work, but only in places where landlords are protected for non-payments, and even they must rent only to those who can be quickly evicted. As people are becoming poorer and poorer with prices rising and incomes stagnating, Airbnb and even cheap hotels are losing business.

Going anywhere?

By now, you must know that “passports don’t ALLOW people to travel, they RESTRICT the ability of people to travel.” (Source) Some passports allow more countries to visit, but NONE of them authorize the traveler to move to another country to settle down there without the, by now global, tracking system being enforced.

Anyway, where can people flee from tyranny, where are they not treated as inanimate assets?

Here are the groups from the top down.

Those who control the world must have been living on their self-sustaining islands for decades by now. They certainly don’t mingle with the mob they despise so much.

Within the US, underground facilities seem to hold enough space and supplies for about two million government stooges (I supposed, it’s from them, because even during the future of utter lawlessness, the appearance of “law-and-order” might have to be maintained for the leftover slaves to be convinced they are free, receiving the best treatment possible.) and their slaves.

The relatively-rich can rent underground spaces for five years. That makes one wonder if that is a red herring or something to hide from will be taking place on the surface. These bunkers might not be much more than death traps, but probably better than backyard bunkers.

Living off-grid requires skills and tools that only a few possess, and a climate where one can survive after the tools are gone. That leaves a few remote and/or scarcely-populated parts of the world open, where survival skills are also usually imperative. Living in a swamp, a desert, or a mountain range is not for everyone. Outside civilization, encountering strangers is not without a risk, either. In anarchy, tribes are formed, and they are territorial as well as invasive, so there is no guarantee one is not killed for their possessions or enslaved for their skills.

When thinking of a country, where one might be able to roam and live in relative freedom, I can think of none that offer much more than the off-grid option, except that there are certainly friendlier climates for human habitat than the ones in the US.

The question remains: where to live and on what revenue?

