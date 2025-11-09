A Brief Summary of the Global Situation and Yours
It's Never Too Late or, is it?
My father, 15 minutes before he died, told me he was so weak that a six-year-old could push him over. Then he started crying, telling me what a shit of a man he had been. I was embarrassed at the age of 19. Based on his performance during the previous 15 years I remembered, I couldn’t contest his claim and, by some miracle, came up with the only meaningful reply, “It’s never too late.” Can 15 minutes make up for 15 years? I just hope, they can.
As you most likely already know, the timetable and the methods vary from place to place in order to prevent people from uniting in self-defense, but the end, 15-minute cities1, CBDCs (eventually only a global one), and social credits with the digital ID (probably within the person somehow) are on the way2.
In Canada, the govt is using native rights to abolish the imaginary right to personal property. Production is becoming limited. For decades, weather warfare3 made sure farmers were going bankrupt and the bank would repossess the collateral for its loan that cost it exactly nothing as it was issued as a fiat-based loan, while the property is sold between insiders for pennies on the dollar. Politicians, since the early 1990s, have been using this opening to own land and get govt (aka. taxpayer) subsidies for growing nothing.
Global investment firms are buying up farmlands and grow nothing, while distribution chains are phasing out even the small variety of not-very-toxic (“organic,” unless it is 100% UDA organic) food that was still been available on the shelves a few months ago.
Besides precious metals and crypto, the commoner has been left with nothing secure to invest, but you cannot eat gold, and crypto which, just like fiat and the CBDCs, has no inherent value; it would go down without electricity, as most humans will4.
Money is losing its value, and jobs are diminishing. All this in order to expand the people’s dependency on the govt, which has been, in the meanwhile, becoming more and more armed with mercenary forces and crowd-control technologies5. These monsters WANT the people to have their guns that are toys compared to microwave weapons, drone strikes, robotic soldiers, and biological or radiational warfare. During the perhaps years, but certainly a few months of deprivation, many will start killing others for a can of soup; their toy guns, useless against the technologies, will suffice for the job. Currently, gradual impoverishment (inflation through govt spending and consumer prices rising as a result of tariffs6 sold to the public as “trade wars,” whereas tariffs are only further taxes) and militarized morons (ICE volunteers collect 50 thousand dollars only for signing up; imagine what kind of people they are, especially after direct reports of their treating old and sick people, including Americans, in sadistic ways7) seem to be the current most excessive methods, but out of the major channels to flush taxpayer’s money down the toilet, “foreign aid” (probably with some kickbacks), more military deployments and spending, and tax increases are always available, too.
Christianity has been effectively attacked for several decades on the media and in pop culture, especially movies. At the same time, especially whites have no chance to unite without a unifying ideology, and irrespective of one’s personal experiences, only Christian values can do that. Of course, humans are not color-coded, and workers leaving the shift in the factory will not check for skin colors, when sharing a drink before going home. Obviously, “Christian” behavior often comes from conformity, but if you allow me a hyperbole, isn’t that better than chaos and the white genocide?8
Agent 131711, during his post-office collection, discovered that AI created fake history between January and April, 2025, which has been confirmed from other sources since then, yet people keep relying on AI “research.” It’s a convenient path to ignorance and voluntary extinction.
In my understanding, many tribes are cooperating on Agenda 2030 all over the world, which will stop after their interests diverge and they must either divide up the spoils (regions of the world) or fight it out. Eventually, they will have to fight it out, but I don’t think I’ll make it longer than a couple of years once the chaos starts, and the final phase doesn’t have to take place right away. It’s important that only relatively small segments of the population are attacked in the same way all at once, and end up being eliminated in ways that look easy-to-explain, sometimes natural, and seemingly have nothing to do with each other. Local wars, WW3 on TV with a few dirty bombs in metropolitan areas, the nuclear-scare psyop9, plandemics, riots, “natural” disasters, shortages, “enemy” hackers will be blamed, preferably at power plants and energy hubs that cannot be hacked from the outside, but cannot be checked out, either. Even t*ist attacks and a holographic alien invasion have not been taken off the menu10.
Having a flexible plan is all one can do. Living away from the crowd certainly provides a better chance for sitting it out than living in a city, but one must not forget that some microwave radiation, chemtrailing, or poisoning the water can clean up large areas, while travel restrictions and phone outages would prevent people from reaching each other to find out what’s happening. The underground pathways11 all over the US, huge underground facilities, prisons, storage spaces, and bunker systems suggest that staying above the surface will not be easily possible for some time. Feasible options were explored in Time To Ask Again and Again: What If?
Global investment firms are buying up housing in order to turn them into rental units. In the long run, they can raise rental prices to levels that people will be forced to live in shoebox apartments, which is already happening in Hong Kong.
DNA tracking has been all the riot, but these days, I am inclined to say that some other identifiers are being used in every single case of “DNA” matching or recording: How Is Life Encoded?
Geoengineering, of course, entails a lot more than one could imagine:
The greatest threat is potable water or the lack of means to turn water drinkable.
China seems to be the testing ground for those:
Priming the public for this elevation has been in the works for several years, as I explain it in Pushing Cruelty, Humiliation, and Idiocy until They Become the Norm
PM rounds up a few major psyops, including the nuclear one two articles. The second one addresses nukes: Malignant Normie Breakdown Part Two: 9.11 & Nukes
I first summed up the options in 2022 in A Shortlist of What’s Coming, and further elaborated in The End Game Has Begun, but there is a lot more in many of my other posts.
Another good WAKE UP! post Ray.
This article is one of those articles I think is sadly accurate that I can’t ‘heart’ (like?). Splitting hairs, right?
The article leaves me feeling sad and disappointed much in the same way reading Gary Allen’s book “None dare call it conspiracy” did back in 1988. Given to me as a gift by a machinist in Milwaukee who asked me if I like to read. Who knew what mystery was between the covers of this paperback?
It took me several reads to fully grasp the dark plan this book described. In contrast to Allen’s work, this article incorporates how modern technology is being used to create the prison planet, technology that was only a pipe dream in the minds of people with evil intentions in 1972 when Allen wrote his book.
Regardless, this type of oppressive captivity has been at the core of spiritual warfare dating back millennia to the first rebellion against God’s created order. A rebellion that God will ultimately quash for the remainder of eternity.
It’s never too late to repent until our last breath is taken. After that it will be too late. After that comes God’s final judgement. Don’t wait to kneel before the Lord. Do it know. None of us is promised our next breath. Don’t be late.