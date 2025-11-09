My father, 15 minutes before he died, told me he was so weak that a six-year-old could push him over. Then he started crying, telling me what a shit of a man he had been. I was embarrassed at the age of 19. Based on his performance during the previous 15 years I remembered, I couldn’t contest his claim and, by some miracle, came up with the only meaningful reply, “It’s never too late.” Can 15 minutes make up for 15 years? I just hope, they can.

As you most likely already know, the timetable and the methods vary from place to place in order to prevent people from uniting in self-defense, but the end, 15-minute cities, CBDCs (eventually only a global one), and social credits with the digital ID (probably within the person somehow) are on the way.

In Canada, the govt is using native rights to abolish the imaginary right to personal property. Production is becoming limited. For decades, weather warfare made sure farmers were going bankrupt and the bank would repossess the collateral for its loan that cost it exactly nothing as it was issued as a fiat-based loan, while the property is sold between insiders for pennies on the dollar. Politicians, since the early 1990s, have been using this opening to own land and get govt (aka. taxpayer) subsidies for growing nothing.

Global investment firms are buying up farmlands and grow nothing, while distribution chains are phasing out even the small variety of not-very-toxic (“organic,” unless it is 100% UDA organic) food that was still been available on the shelves a few months ago.

Besides precious metals and crypto, the commoner has been left with nothing secure to invest, but you cannot eat gold, and crypto which, just like fiat and the CBDCs, has no inherent value; it would go down without electricity, as most humans will.

Money is losing its value, and jobs are diminishing. All this in order to expand the people’s dependency on the govt, which has been, in the meanwhile, becoming more and more armed with mercenary forces and crowd-control technologies. These monsters WANT the people to have their guns that are toys compared to microwave weapons, drone strikes, robotic soldiers, and biological or radiational warfare. During the perhaps years, but certainly a few months of deprivation, many will start killing others for a can of soup; their toy guns, useless against the technologies, will suffice for the job. Currently, gradual impoverishment (inflation through govt spending and consumer prices rising as a result of tariffs sold to the public as “trade wars,” whereas tariffs are only further taxes) and militarized morons (ICE volunteers collect 50 thousand dollars only for signing up; imagine what kind of people they are, especially after direct reports of their treating old and sick people, including Americans, in sadistic ways) seem to be the current most excessive methods, but out of the major channels to flush taxpayer’s money down the toilet, “foreign aid” (probably with some kickbacks), more military deployments and spending, and tax increases are always available, too.

Christianity has been effectively attacked for several decades on the media and in pop culture, especially movies. At the same time, especially whites have no chance to unite without a unifying ideology, and irrespective of one’s personal experiences, only Christian values can do that. Of course, humans are not color-coded, and workers leaving the shift in the factory will not check for skin colors, when sharing a drink before going home. Obviously, “Christian” behavior often comes from conformity, but if you allow me a hyperbole, isn’t that better than chaos and the white genocide?

Agent 131711, during his post-office collection, discovered that AI created fake history between January and April, 2025, which has been confirmed from other sources since then, yet people keep relying on AI “research.” It’s a convenient path to ignorance and voluntary extinction.

In my understanding, many tribes are cooperating on Agenda 2030 all over the world, which will stop after their interests diverge and they must either divide up the spoils (regions of the world) or fight it out. Eventually, they will have to fight it out, but I don’t think I’ll make it longer than a couple of years once the chaos starts, and the final phase doesn’t have to take place right away. It’s important that only relatively small segments of the population are attacked in the same way all at once, and end up being eliminated in ways that look easy-to-explain, sometimes natural, and seemingly have nothing to do with each other. Local wars, WW3 on TV with a few dirty bombs in metropolitan areas, the nuclear-scare psyop, plandemics, riots, “natural” disasters, shortages, “enemy” hackers will be blamed, preferably at power plants and energy hubs that cannot be hacked from the outside, but cannot be checked out, either. Even t*ist attacks and a holographic alien invasion have not been taken off the menu.

Having a flexible plan is all one can do. Living away from the crowd certainly provides a better chance for sitting it out than living in a city, but one must not forget that some microwave radiation, chemtrailing, or poisoning the water can clean up large areas, while travel restrictions and phone outages would prevent people from reaching each other to find out what’s happening. The underground pathways all over the US, huge underground facilities, prisons, storage spaces, and bunker systems suggest that staying above the surface will not be easily possible for some time. Feasible options were explored in Time To Ask Again and Again: What If?