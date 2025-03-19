Note:

Evil and devastation must be normalized before deployment. According to the sliding rule currently employed, the harmful must be accepted by the masses as something neutral, innocuous, or even good for them.

All those internet warriors have been simply ignoring the subject of people being spectacularly poisoned on a daily basis. Instead, they engage in activities that make them believe they are doing more than nothing. My latest favorite is “caroling for Fuellmich”:

In case you didn’t know, Fuellmich was supposed to be detained for seeking justice against the enablers and enforcers of the “covid” psyop in court. Of course, he never achieved anything, except for taking up people’s attention for nothing and disseminating false hope about jurisprudence.

So, there people singing kumbaya, while they are being literally exterminated, but they are convinced that if they know they have been lied to, they won’t be killed. They fail to notice that they are being killed nonetheless.

After the open murder on Maui that made no one responsible and drew no penalties, anything is possible.

The chemtrailing operation keeps reminding everyone that they are powerless or, if they are not, they are not doing a thing that might make a difference. According to my mundane hyperbole, all you have to do is give people some hope, and you can do whatever you want to do to them.

The Expose published the following on November 23, 2023:

https://expose-news.com/2023/11/24/hidden-agenda-behind-uk-gov-chemtrail-operations/

Somehow, people tend to participate in their own extermination without noticing or, sometimes even with glee:

Have you ever wondered what’s in chemtrails and why there are always pilots to do them? I have also written about the subject extensively and repeatedly. This one covers most areas of chemtrailing:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/geoengineering-entails-more-than

And this is the latest:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-falling-out-of-the-sky

Consider the following he is saying about chemtrailing:

“They’ve been doing it for years. It was pioneered in the [United] States. It’s something the Rockefellers were involved with in sponsoring. A lot of it is being done out of the back of military aircraft, particularly military transport aircraft.”

The article contains the source, a 110-minute video with the pilot, “Mark,” an interview with Drake Michigan host Ant Critchley.

Most military personnel succumbed to the pressure and accepted the (sooner-or-later) lethal “covid” injections that turned them into remotely-controllable cyborgs. Perhaps it’s enough explanation for that that soldiers can be court-martialed for refusing orders, or as a result of dishonorable discharge, they can lose all their future benefits. Of course, they are more compliant, if they believe that they are doing something good. The brainwashing involved is called “normalization of deviance.”

While chemtrailing planes are not showing up on radars due to a software fix in their transponders, their pilots are well aware that they are poisoning everybody and everything with their cargo, because the manifest must include hazardous materials in case emergency landing would be needed.

“‘The two purposes for chemtrailing are very, very clear,’ he told Critchley. It’s to poison us and block out the sun. Plants need sunlight for photosynthesis and our bodies, for example, need sunlight to produce vitamin D. So, blocking out the sun will have a detrimental impact on and threaten the survival of all life on Earth.

“In the United States, people have managed to obtain samples of chemtrails and used a mass spectrometer to determine the contents. “If you look at the contents of the chemtrails … the three main ingredients tend to be barium, strontium and aluminium oxide – all of which are carcinogenic. And the aluminium causes autism and Alzheimer’s,” Mark said.”

As for the particular patterns, “Critchley mentioned that chemtrails can take on unusual appearances, such as lines cutting across or odd shapes. Everything has a frequency and depending on how many metal particulates are being sprayed and the activities of the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Programme (‘HAARP’) at the time, these waves and lines will appear in the chemtrails, Mark explained.”

“The concept of normalisation of deviance was first identified within the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (‘NASA’). American sociologist Diane Vaughan defines the ‘normalisation of deviance’ as ‘the gradual process through which unacceptable practice or standards become acceptable. As the deviant behaviour is repeated without catastrophic results, it becomes the social norm for the organisation.’”

The logic reminds me of the history of “vaccinations,” because it was nearly impossible to prove the harm such injections have been causing, so by default, they were allowed to be assumed to be “safe.” The toxic ingredients in “vaccines” were justified as “too little to do harm,” but their accumulative impact, along with environmental variables, has never been studied. Even the 1986 law that gave manufacturers full indemnity didn’t raise a red flag.

Normalization of deviance entered civilian life decades ago. It all started by people doing nothing:

There are lots of reasons why people end up doing nothing, and stupidity is rarely one of them:

The following typology might shed some light on the reasons.

As for hard players, total perversion is also an option in all available roles, just like the globalists seem to derive extreme satisfaction from taunting their powerless victims. The roles that can be dynamically rotated are often the following, although new roles keep cropping up and old ones sometimes go dormant. A basic game can be played by selecting no more than two of the roles and assigning them to willing or reluctant players, but most of the time, the game is personal, complex, with characters activated as needed:

The victim. Victims are told they deserve their fate, because they have been stupid, passive, evil, or all these. The perp. Enablers and enforcers are offered bonuses for “being smart.” The perp’s job is to hurt people, while being convinced they deserve it, just like he deserves his little blood money for meting out “justice”: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hired-killers The savior. The savior forms alliances for “justice” and makes people believe they have a chance. The savior also publishes remedies for specific symptoms, while ignoring the fact that the same symptoms can originate from several causes, and they are usually caused by more than one source. Saviors utilize limited hangouts a lot, and they can present ultimate loss as victory: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/cutting-off-a-head-of-the-hydra-the The prosecutor. The prosecutor gives hope to the helpless, which makes sure they will never rise. These are the “Nuremberg 2 is coming” people. The role gives the player a sense of power, respect from co-players, and a feeling of law and order restored, which of course, is an illusion, but it surely ensures a large herd of followers (“herd immunity” actually exists in this single sense: being immune to common sense). Phantom lawsuits abound: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-phantom-of-lawsuits The judge. The judge lavishly passes sentences without a court or access to any executive power that would enforce a fair sentence, but the method does create an air of superiority for the participants in the imaginary court. In a milder form, the player resorts to name-calling in order to satisfy his need for feeling superior, but not noticing that calling anyone a “Nazi” or a “psychopath” will not solve a single problem, only lowers standards to the level of the global criminals. Revenge would never stop: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/crime-and-punishment “You cannot hurt me.” At the time of the Rodney King riots, I was teaching in Prison Ed in MA. A student summarized it for me: “I know what happened,” he said, “King was all pumped up on something and didn’t feel pain. He just kept telling the police, ‘You can’t hurt me.’” The method leads to a sense of detachment that resembles solipsism. A good kick in the butt usually cures it, although it might not happen soon enough.

Some people keep repeating they have power and the globalists don’t, which sometimes goes well beyond the verge of sanity:

In over 100 years, people have been conditioned to accept that they are mere assets of the state:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training

I observed quite a few aspects of it already 17 months ago:

The article about the interview with “Mark” also observes the “two steps forward, one step back” strategy currently employed by the eugenicists: “At the moment everything is under attack, for example, food, cattle and fish. One of the psychological tricks that is being used is that they accelerate their agenda, we all feel it and then they back off and we breathe a sigh of relief. They then accelerate the agenda again, Mark said. So, when we have that moment of relief, don’t stop but keep pushing back.”

Pushing back is certainly mandatory, because it’s not going to get any better: there is not much to lose. The way it can be done always depends on the person and on the available options.

The author concludes the article by encouraging people to “ask questions,” to inform others, and to write to their representatives. All these can be done, although they are unlikely to make a difference.

I just wish the self-appointed heroes on the Internet with their vast numbers of false-hope-filled followers were focusing on chemtrails, 5G, and the intentional and incessant poisoning through air, water, and food, instead of pumping out more articles, movements, or theoretical lawsuits on the “vaccines” (you can be “vaccinated” through the air, in food, in any injections, or any “medicated” patches now, anyway) or on Ukraine or Israel.

The situation has turned into a nightmare in which you cannot find any reasonable investment, unless you want to gamble against the insiders.

Government overreach is another problem. Of course, hardly anyone notices that people are treated as government assets, starting with the Social Security Number, and ending with the elegant finish of their own currency that they borrow from a private bank at an interest (that’s how the USD has been issued since 1913), and their (s)elected “leaders” can spend it lavishly at their own discretion. Even the fraud of voting has become painfully obvious in recent years, yet people vote, thus acknowledging an illegitimate power, and give it the option to blame them for “voting for the wrong side.”

As if the muzzle/”test”/injection mandates had not been enough, import tariffs are imposed, and it is you who will foot the bill:

MAGA/MAHA, DOGE, and ICE are pleasing a lot of folks who fail to notice that all these initiatives accomplish little more than further centralizing power and depriving the people even of the little sense of freedom they may have left.

At the very end of the line, people will not be able to do anything against the CBDC, either.

