Who is to go first?

Do you remember that the lowest compliance with the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections came from blacks? They already knew how the “government” had abused them in previous “experiments.” Strangely, the most toxic batches of the convid toxins came to my home state, Kentucky, and I witnessed old-timers, veterans, and even my next-door neighbors dying in our tiny location that has about 120 souls (not sure how many now). So, what do Kentuckians and blacks have in common?

Around here, most of the people are of Irish origins, possibly descendants of previous white slaves, and everyone is armed to the teeth.

Perhaps, it might be of some interest that the psyop about the Rosenbergs also took place on June 19th:

Either way, Kentuckians don’t allow “government” stooges to force them into compliance, which might be a good idea for a future standard, although I’m afraid, it’s been set up by agents the other way around.

Even Schwab admits that he would like to keep some of the Chinese, the Japanese, and the Koreans alive after the big culling, because these folks are “used to being obedient.” He doesn’t exactly say anything like that about whites and blacks.

Whites developed the world to this end, for which as a white male, I apologize, but it was not me, just like I didn’t cause the energy shortages in Europe:

As the following source says,

We must realize that we are in a war. We must continue our unwavering resolve to serve as a buffer against the forces of evil. We cannot appease. We cannot compromise. We must recognize the enemies, and deter them at every pass.

We will not stifle our language. We will use the appropriate vocabulary to call things by their rightful name. We will continue to press for moral clarity, for open intellectual discourse with the precise definitions of our goals against their goals.

https://pdfs.openmaktaba.com/children/Story%20of%20Mohammed%20Islam%20Unveiled.pdf

Notice that in the “West,” people have been hard-pressed to succumb more and more humiliation. Recently, I was “required” to use the “proper pronouns,” which I will absolutely refuse to do:

It’s just part of the gradual humiliation, as it happened when the muzzles were introduced…

That happens to be the case for Islam, but all forms of oppression work the same way, whether it’s Islam or technocracy:

Not sure what you can do in your country. All I know is that I have drawn the line beyond which I do not want to live (been there):

Would you believe that polio disappear because of the “vaccine” that happened to actually cause “polio” (an invented illness to cover up for DDT poisoning?

And here is where blacks were smart (or just didn’t care?):

White, “college-educated” were the most endangered species:

Well, “Asians” kind of beat them at compliance/stupidity:

Of course, if something is free (which just about all “vaccines” are now), you are paying for it and you are the product, just like with 5G cell phones:

After all, you are only a government asset:

Western governments, especially in Britain, are already acting like Dhimmies, without knowing that in the last days, “true Muslims” will HAVE to KILL all Dhimmies…

On my end, I couldn’t care less what the enemy is called; I will die on MY OWN TERMS…