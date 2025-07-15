Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
4h

Nah Ray, It's far past saving. We were GIVEN the opportunity & had ACCESS to the weaponry to overthrow a belligerent government & the great human experiment called Amerika just waited around for a savior.

When speaking on the Declaration of independence .....

“it is the RIGHT of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.” It even goes further, saying it’s not just a right—it’s a DUTY when faced with a “long train of abuses and usurpations” that lead to absolute despotism.

We are past that point & our outdated weapons are only good for ONE thing... CIVIL war. People against people. They have their frequency toys that can put us all down promptly if they wish.

I almost want to blame our ancestors for not nipping this in the bud, but I see clearly that it's generational TRAUMA.

I like your play on words Ray, The "new ICE age" ... They mock us. I have to laugh at their efforts.

Time to watch it BURN as we pop another Prozac & have another cocktail while watching our STORIES of devastation on the evening NEWS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
4h

What’s the evidence behind the bill being three years in the making? Just want to look myself

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture