Sounds like a smart adage, but what are the alternatives?

As I previously said, I am taking a rest, but some problems cannot wait. The following one is one of those.

At the moment, I feel petrified because of the actions of the current administration of the globalist usurpers of legislative and executive power by a single entity. The “Big and Beautiful Bill,” apparently, has been in the works for years, but it needed the “right” person to introduce it in order to minimize public resistance:

The bill, humiliatingly enough, was signed into “law” on July 4th:

These monsters seem to derive some sick satisfaction from teasing and humiliating people:

Already in May, 2025, it was clear that

Not that it matters, while the usurpers are playing good cop/bad cop, with so many people falling for the show.

It looks like a lot of Americans are now waking up to the police state that has been fast-tracked to become a prison state. It used to be a joke that the “wall” was not about keeping the intruders out, but about forcing Americans to stay… It’s not a joke anymore; you can run, but cannot hide. There is not a single country in the world, where your moving would save you, no matter how many citizenships you might possess. As long as you are a commoner, you are treated, that is, tracked and targeted, as a state asset:

The latest threat, the “New ICE Age”, has been prominently and eloquently presented:

It turns out, it’s about a lot more

ICE has been given more money than the total military budget of Brazil, Germany, and Japan. Also more than what the major alphabet-soup agencies are gifted altogether.

Who wouldn’t like to get rid of criminals entering the country? However, why were they allowed to enter to begin with? In fact, they were invited and sponsored with tens of thousands of dollars each (if free healthcare is discounted).

It’s a setup:

Americans are now being conditioned to accept nameless and faceless people in military gear (chances are, some from the criminal end of the illegals and some troops from China; the point is that you won’t be able to negotiate with them, because they don’t speak a word of English) performing raids day and night, even in public spaces, picking up people randomly, and even some US citizens are unaccounted for. But don’t worry: it’s only the beginning.

I’ve done some of the math: ICE has been allotted $75b, which would last forever at $150/day a prisoner even after it reaches its goal of 100,000 inmates who, by the way, are also exposed to forced labor; talking about concentration camps in the British tradition. So, the contracts to El Salvador and some cruel places in Africa are are paid some of that taxpayer’s money to “accept” some of these prisoners, either for a good kickback, or to act as a bottomless abyss that swallows newcomers without a trace (and the funds will keep coming in from the US grabberment).

Transparency is nonexistent. The private prisons (“Alligator Alcatraz” is the brand name) are making a killing, and they usually keep their inmates as long as their contractual quotas are being filled, which reminds me of the “three-strikes” “laws” that made sure nonviolent criminals or those who couldn’t afford a lawyer and settled for a plea bargain, would always fill the gaps in the prison industry that houses about 23% of the world’s prison population in a country that has no more than 5% of it, including the recent invaders. As I used to teach in Prison Education, I am extremely familiar with the topic, and can’t help remembering that “if you must go to prison, make sure you commit a federal crime,” because federal prisons used to be so much better. Got news for you guys and gals: that ain’t gonna be the case no more…

If ICE manages to keep its 7,000-a-day arrest quota, for which it has a basically unlimited money supply (from the taxpayer, of course), the country will run out of prisoners in less than three years. I simply can’t believe they are going to close down the detention centers. The trickiest way to fill them up is by deploying a few dirty bombs to mimic a “nuclear attack” or, better, either poisoning areas or turning up 5G and comparable technologies to make sure residents will board those FEMA buses that will spirit them to “safety.” Sticking around will be deadly, too, but people will “have a choice”…

Forget about people dying in ICE custody and the system deporting family members without any criminal records (the vast majority of those taken by ICE), who have lived in this country and paid taxes for well over ten years. The following video was up for no longer than a few days (it was available four days ago) about a Canadian woman who arrived in the US at the age of five and is married to an American who also voted for Trump(f); she lived in this country for 30 years, paid taxes and all, only to be treated like a criminal by ICE:

Opposing voices are silenced, especially on YouTube.

Besides the fraudulent prison industry, underground facilities have also been created, mostly under Walmarts:

That seems to be a minor chunk of the whole cheese; secret and underground facilities are probably mostly for future storage and bunkers for the enablers and the enforcers, while in some of them prisoners will be (or already are) used for experiments or rapid extermination. What happens to the rest? Sex and organ trafficking, being recruited for private and federal armies were a start, but the newcomers are also presented as the justification for turning the whole country into a prison.

Forced labor has been present in private prisons (most state-run facilities) for decades, but the New American Labor Camps, will always be replenished with new prisoners who might even be eventually be transferred to places where “aliens” will experiment on them or just finish them off.

The “law” about those who can be kidnapped and incarcerated is not exactly accurate, and it can be interpreted by those who wield power, just as the wolf does it in Aesop’s tale about the wolf and the lamb, “flexibly,” which means that anyone can be taken anytime (the average American breaks the “law” around three times a day without knowing it). Add the reason than you can be considered a “threat” to the captured state, and realize that both you and I can be taken at any moment just for being here. To add insult to injury, after the (un)Patriot(ic) Act (which probably none of the political clowns who passed it had ever read, just like the thousands of pages of three-year-old “Big and Beautiful Bill”) already made sure you could be incarcerated until to cows come home as long as someone in power utters the T-word.

For more details, the following article looks like a decent summary:

Can America be saved at all? Forget about “making it great again”.

