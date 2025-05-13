Ray’s Newsletter

Proton Magic
8h

Since the whites in SA make most of the produce taking them away will help destroy SA, no?

Honeybee
5h

Saw the warm, lavish welcome Saudi Arabia gave Trump. For frickin' heavens sake, they love this guy!!!

Is Trump right about the white farmers in South Africa? Of course he is!!

The agenda becomes quite clear at this point...which, I would assume, everyone can see.

Trump is the sweet carrot phase.

Schwab et al. were engendering stark opposition. Ergo...they're gone. Of course, those of us who take a longer POV realize they planned that phase, too.

Trump gives so much, n'est-ce pas mes amis? Look at the world descending into peace. What the war-worn world has long hoped and prayed would happen. A cessation of hostilities everywhere. Why...Trump's administration has been secretly negotiating with China. Look. Pakistan-India conflict gone--poof!!!

The price? For the sweet carrot after being whipped with a stick for decades and decades?

You'll submit to an AI-controlled, regulated state which will limit rights, freedom, and responsibilities according to who has power. Since I'm in my 70s, I hope I die before they require everyone to carry a cell phone for ID purposes.

The Global Oligarchs never lose. This is the first rule always to remember. Rule #2: they love playing games. Something about their nature...they invert everything. They love numbers. They love games. They think they're brighter and better than other "dumb" humans who don't "get it" and can't run their numbers game of holy, sacred this and that and Satanist holidays.

