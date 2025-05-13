Political rally in South Africa

South Africa was destabilized for decades until its political system caved in. It was in the name of “fighting apartheid,” which it was not. It was a globalist operation targeting the country’s relatively independent status based on its mineral reserves, out of which diamonds are the most well-known, but who cares?

As soon as the country was handed over to “blacks,” the 13 African tribes there immediately started to fight each other, but they all had a globalist-appointed common enemy: the “whitey.” Since then, farming by white farmers has been following the path of Zimbabwe (which used to be the “breadbasket” of the continent and, after farming was handed over to blacks, it became a basket case). South Africa followed suit by declaring open warfare against white farmers, whose property was nonchalantly looted by black thugs in the name of antisocial justice, and “Kill the Boer” became a hit at political rallies with the mob singing along instead of singing Kumbaya:

For your information, the Boer were Dutch farmers in South Africa who have lived there for hundreds of years, and became the first concentration-camp inmates during the British-Boer war (1899-1902) in which the despicable abomination of a human being, Winston Churchill, was a war correspondent. Yes, a “Dutch” family controlled the diamond supply, but they were not enough for the globalist goal of turning races on each other, particularly on whites, which even Trump recognizes.

These days, Europe and the US are being occupied by brown and black invaders from backward countries (many Chinese candidates for private armies and even more Islamist invaders among them) and are destroying the civilization that white people constructed for a thousand years, while taking advantage of it. Perhaps strangely, this is also a cultural war in which blacks in the US might be the closest natural allies of whites, because they are both nearly equally targeted (DEI is not limited to blacks).

Putin was the first to import white farmers from the country already in 2018, when he offered them citizenship and arable land. Trump seems to stop at a “fast lane to citizenship”.

So, what is the United States, a country in which independent farming has been under attack by weather warfare for decades doing, when importing white farmers? In the meanwhile, other “farmers” (mostly insiders who bought up farmland in the last 35 years) have been collecting $3.6-6 thousand an acre for NOT growing anything…

As of May 11, 2025, Trump welcomed 59 Afrikaner farmers as refugees. That out of the 13% white population (which is the same as blacks in the US) of SA’s 64 million inhabitants… Even Wikipedia puts the number at 4,504,252, that is, 7.3% of the population, using data from 2022. Well, the original 13 percent must have receded…

Is Trump currying favor with whites? 84% of his electorate is white, most of them suburban or rural (14% is urban). After all, he stopped DEI in institutions run by the Federal Government. His activities after his (s)election confirmed my suspicion that he is there in order to appease the commoners enough to make sure his not-so-great actions are met with minimal resistance. How many executive orders did he sign since his inauguration? In 2025, 150.

How many of his executive orders do you or I know? Does it matter?

Legislative bundles (congressional bills) are no better (Trump signed 5 in his first 100 days), because often hundreds of new “laws” need only a one presidential signature.

MAGA will not stop:

It’s safe to assume that everything made public is only part of the political circus: