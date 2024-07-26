It looks like the US manipulators still have a lot to learn from their Master!

Did Leonard Cohen really see the future? He may have:

Yesterday, I published a probe about how sensitive readers are to propaganda. The article focused on a WW2 propaganda poster/pamphlet, picturing German Propaganda Minister, Goebbels, and a list of ideas that were hard to read, so this time, I’ll go over them in my text in order to make sure even phone-app users can read them:

As opposed to the myth about Goebbels, he never said that “If you keep repeating a lie enough times, no matter how absurd it is, people will start to believe it.” That was more like an Anglophile tactic. He, however, agrees with today’s global manipulators on the premise that the masses NEED to be manipulated, despite the fact that Hitler’s rule created unprecedented living standards in Germany within three years after his getting into power, and although only about 10 percent of Germans were party members, common folks loved him (in the late 1970s, when I was In Germany, they still loved him, but they needed about eight mugs of beer to declare that. :) ). Goebbels insisted that all good propaganda must be based on facts that nobody can question. That principle is alive and well today, and is used on the denizens of the US mostly in limited hangouts. All the disinformers and useful idiots claim to represent “the truth.”

Anyway, here is what I think about the statements on the list:

“Democracy is dying” – Democracy has never existed the way people were told about it (even in Athens in ancient Greece, about 70% of the population comprised helots, that is, slaves, which translates pretty well to the economic condition and legal power of the US population).

“Our armed forces are weak” – Sure, “vaccinating” the armed forces with toxic substances, and mixing men with women by lowering the standards (every chain is as strong as its weakest link), and humiliating fighting men by forcing them to accept the gender-confused, take a lot of juice out of the military.

“The ‘New [World] Order’ is inevitable” – It looks like it is. Only the political circus and insubstantial legalities are dangled in front of the tax donkey’s eyes as the most common diversions, the latest one being Trump’s performance as a victim:

“Jews cause everybody’s troubles, everywhere.” – It’s more about economic and financial power, which is not exclusively Jewish, and as its Jewish elements ally themselves with the globalist elitists, it treats the majority of Jews as collateral losses. Jews are also being manipulated, mostly in order to be “united” so that the criminal wolves can hide behind the lambs, which dominates the Palestine narrative.

“We are lost in the Pacific” – Well, California, Oregon, and Washington state are pretty much lost, but that’s only the West Coast. Large cities all over the country, and New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, D.C., Maryland and most other places don’t much resemble traditional America anymore, either, which applies to the next statement as well:

“Our West Coast is in such grace danger there is no point in fighting on.” – When it comes to applicable state politics, policies, and the condition of those states, the statement certainly rings a bell.

“The British are decadent, and ‘sold us a bill of goods’.” – Britain is certainly sinking under the burden of foreign occupation both in politics and in the streets.

“Some sort of ‘peace’ can be made with Nazi Germany.” – As the objective is extermination, no such peace is allowed to exist between governments and their subjects.

“Civilian sacrifices will be more than we can bear.” – That’s partly done and more is coming.

“Our leaders are incompetent; our government is incapable of waging war.” – While the government is obeying its handlers’ commands, it is very much able to wage war on its human assets, most recently, in the form of a “national state of emergency,” which can start over anytime.

“Stalin is getting too strong, and Bolshevism will sweep over Europe.” – The welfare state certainly took its toll in Europe as well; no country can sustain itself, if it supports everyone who cannot or do not want to contribute. Stalin’s reincarnations are doing well all over the world, thank you.

“Aid to our allies must stop.” – The taxpayer certainly cannot afford foreign aid, and just about everybody hates American foreign policy, so there are no allies who are not forced into it. Does leaving $80 billion of military hardware in Afghanistan make Afghans “our allies”? How about the failed state of Ukraine, forced into a proxy war against another Slavic country (well, Russia is also on the path to Agenda 2030) in which collateral damage is carefully selected, mostly out of minorities (Poles and Hungarians in Ukraine)?

“This is a ‘white man’s war” – Actually, the white race is in the process of being eliminated (bioweapons and, Muslim hegemony, and race mixing come to mind).

“We must bring all our troops and weapons back to the United States, and defend only our own shores.” – One can only wish, but the enemy that controls the global money flow is hiding, and its lackeys (enablers and enforcers) are comfortably mingling with commoners.

“The Chinese, the British, and the Russians will make separate peace with Japan and Germany.” – It looks like the US is working just fine with the Chinese, the Russians, and the British on the New World Order.

“American democracy will be lost during the war” – How strange the “leaders” call the Republic democracy, when they need the masses! All of a sudden, everybody belongs to “we”!

“The two-party system is dead.” – Now, that’s amazing! Wasn’t that clear even at that time that parties are only for the political circus?

“Congressional elections will never again be held” – At this point, I am doubting that there have ever been fair elections; not that it matters, because if one representative is supposed to represent 230.000 people, the representation becomes impossible. It’s a minor byproduct of the system that nobody ever represents the electorate. Anyway, even if honest people made it on the ballot and made it through early voting, mail-in voting, delivery people, and the Dominion vote-counting machines, the system itself is rotten to the core: it would kill everyone who doesn’t participate. Changing the system from the inside is a major psyop disseminating false hope: