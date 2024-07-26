It looks like the US manipulators still have a lot to learn from their Master!
Did Leonard Cohen really see the future? He may have:
Yesterday, I published a probe about how sensitive readers are to propaganda. The article focused on a WW2 propaganda poster/pamphlet, picturing German Propaganda Minister, Goebbels, and a list of ideas that were hard to read, so this time, I’ll go over them in my text in order to make sure even phone-app users can read them:
As opposed to the myth about Goebbels, he never said that “If you keep repeating a lie enough times, no matter how absurd it is, people will start to believe it.” That was more like an Anglophile tactic. He, however, agrees with today’s global manipulators on the premise that the masses NEED to be manipulated, despite the fact that Hitler’s rule created unprecedented living standards in Germany within three years after his getting into power, and although only about 10 percent of Germans were party members, common folks loved him (in the late 1970s, when I was In Germany, they still loved him, but they needed about eight mugs of beer to declare that. :) ). Goebbels insisted that all good propaganda must be based on facts that nobody can question. That principle is alive and well today, and is used on the denizens of the US mostly in limited hangouts. All the disinformers and useful idiots claim to represent “the truth.”
Anyway, here is what I think about the statements on the list:
“Democracy is dying” – Democracy has never existed the way people were told about it (even in Athens in ancient Greece, about 70% of the population comprised helots, that is, slaves, which translates pretty well to the economic condition and legal power of the US population).
“Our armed forces are weak” – Sure, “vaccinating” the armed forces with toxic substances, and mixing men with women by lowering the standards (every chain is as strong as its weakest link), and humiliating fighting men by forcing them to accept the gender-confused, take a lot of juice out of the military.
“The ‘New [World] Order’ is inevitable” – It looks like it is. Only the political circus and insubstantial legalities are dangled in front of the tax donkey’s eyes as the most common diversions, the latest one being Trump’s performance as a victim:
“Jews cause everybody’s troubles, everywhere.” – It’s more about economic and financial power, which is not exclusively Jewish, and as its Jewish elements ally themselves with the globalist elitists, it treats the majority of Jews as collateral losses. Jews are also being manipulated, mostly in order to be “united” so that the criminal wolves can hide behind the lambs, which dominates the Palestine narrative.
“We are lost in the Pacific” – Well, California, Oregon, and Washington state are pretty much lost, but that’s only the West Coast. Large cities all over the country, and New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, D.C., Maryland and most other places don’t much resemble traditional America anymore, either, which applies to the next statement as well:
“Our West Coast is in such grace danger there is no point in fighting on.” – When it comes to applicable state politics, policies, and the condition of those states, the statement certainly rings a bell.
“The British are decadent, and ‘sold us a bill of goods’.” – Britain is certainly sinking under the burden of foreign occupation both in politics and in the streets.
“Some sort of ‘peace’ can be made with Nazi Germany.” – As the objective is extermination, no such peace is allowed to exist between governments and their subjects.
“Civilian sacrifices will be more than we can bear.” – That’s partly done and more is coming.
“Our leaders are incompetent; our government is incapable of waging war.” – While the government is obeying its handlers’ commands, it is very much able to wage war on its human assets, most recently, in the form of a “national state of emergency,” which can start over anytime.
“Stalin is getting too strong, and Bolshevism will sweep over Europe.” – The welfare state certainly took its toll in Europe as well; no country can sustain itself, if it supports everyone who cannot or do not want to contribute. Stalin’s reincarnations are doing well all over the world, thank you.
“Aid to our allies must stop.” – The taxpayer certainly cannot afford foreign aid, and just about everybody hates American foreign policy, so there are no allies who are not forced into it. Does leaving $80 billion of military hardware in Afghanistan make Afghans “our allies”? How about the failed state of Ukraine, forced into a proxy war against another Slavic country (well, Russia is also on the path to Agenda 2030) in which collateral damage is carefully selected, mostly out of minorities (Poles and Hungarians in Ukraine)?
“This is a ‘white man’s war” – Actually, the white race is in the process of being eliminated (bioweapons and, Muslim hegemony, and race mixing come to mind).
“We must bring all our troops and weapons back to the United States, and defend only our own shores.” – One can only wish, but the enemy that controls the global money flow is hiding, and its lackeys (enablers and enforcers) are comfortably mingling with commoners.
“The Chinese, the British, and the Russians will make separate peace with Japan and Germany.” – It looks like the US is working just fine with the Chinese, the Russians, and the British on the New World Order.
“American democracy will be lost during the war” – How strange the “leaders” call the Republic democracy, when they need the masses! All of a sudden, everybody belongs to “we”!
“The two-party system is dead.” – Now, that’s amazing! Wasn’t that clear even at that time that parties are only for the political circus?
“Congressional elections will never again be held” – At this point, I am doubting that there have ever been fair elections; not that it matters, because if one representative is supposed to represent 230.000 people, the representation becomes impossible. It’s a minor byproduct of the system that nobody ever represents the electorate. Anyway, even if honest people made it on the ballot and made it through early voting, mail-in voting, delivery people, and the Dominion vote-counting machines, the system itself is rotten to the core: it would kill everyone who doesn’t participate. Changing the system from the inside is a major psyop disseminating false hope:
Hitler's ideas on propaganda. Goebbels shared them. Today's global propagandists share them:
"If the so-called responsible authorities had been clear on this point, they would never have fallen into such uncertainty over the form and application of this weapon: for even propaganda is no more than a weapon, though a frightful one in the hand of an expert.
The second really decisive question was this: To whom should propaganda be addressed? To the scientifically trained intelligentsia or to the less educated masses?
It must be addressed always and exclusively to the masses.
What the intelligentsia-or those who today unfortunately often go by that name-what they need is not propaganda but scientific instruction. The content of propaganda is not science any more than the object represented in a poster is art."
...
"The function of propaganda does not lie in the scientific training of the individual, but in calling the masses' attention to certain facts, processes, necessities, etc., whose significance is thus for the first time placed within their field of vision.
The whole art consists in doing this so skillfully that everyone will be convinced that the fact is real, the process necessary, the necessity correct, etc. But since propaganda is not and cannot be the necessity in itself, since its function, like the poster, consists in attracting the attention of the crowd, and not in educating those who are already educated or who are striving after education and knowledge, its effect for the most part must be aimed at the emotions and only to a very limited degree at the so-called intellect.
All propaganda must be popular and its intellectual level must be adjusted to the most limited intelligence among those it is addressed to. Consequently, the greater the mass it is intended to reach, the lower its purely intellectual level will have to be."
...
"The art of propaganda lies in understanding the emotional ideas of the great masses and finding, through a psychologically correct form, the way to the attention and thence to the heart of the broad masses."
...
"The receptivity of the great masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan."
...
"The function of propaganda is, for example, not to weigh and ponder the rights of different people, but exclusively to emphasize the one right which it has set out to argue for. Its task is not to make an objective study of the truth, in so far as it favors the enemy, and then set it before the masses with academic fairness; its task is to serve our own right, always and unflinchingly."
...
"The broad mass of a nation does not consist of diplomats, or even professors of political law, or even individuals capable of forming a rational opinion; it consists of plain mortals, wavering and inclined to doubt and uncertainty."
...
"The people in their overwhelming majority are so feminine by nature and attitude that sober reasoning determines their thoughts and actions far less than emotion and feeling. And this sentiment is not complicated, but very simple and all of a piece. It does not have multiple shadings; it has a positive and a negative; love or hate, right or wrong, truth or lie never half this way and half that way, never partially, or that kind of thing."
...
"But the most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly and with unflagging attention. It must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. Here, as so often in this world, persistence is the first and most important requirement for success."
...
"The purpose of propaganda is not to provide interesting distraction for blase young gentlemen, but to convince, and what I mean is to convince the masses. But the masses are slow-moving, and they always require a certain time before they are ready even to notice a thing, and only after the simplest ideas are repeated thousands of times will the masses finally remember them."
...
"All advertising, whether in the field of business or politics, achieves success through the continuity and sustained uniformity of its application."
