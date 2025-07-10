Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

Depopulation is alive and well. Keep that 1-800-COFFINS number handy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
9h

I think I would only slightly modify one of your questions Ray. The relevance of "What if there is a discrepancy between serving the community and the “agency”?" I would proffer that should be agencies as they combine all their resources complete with activist lawyers and courts to obtain their objectives. Whole Sheriff's departments will collude with the CPS/Courts to persecute/prosecute poor families in a not so hidden class warfare/lawfare. It is safe to say that anytime you can give sinecures and speculators the force of law, are they not going to exploit their neighbors?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture