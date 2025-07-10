My readers are well aware of false flags and that one of those resulted in the (un)Patriot(ic) Act that deprived commoners of the remaining part of the rag called the Constitution that actually established federal power over the states. Americans accepted the trade-in: freedom for safety, which is nonsense, because chances are even the police will arrive after the crime scene is completed and the criminals are gone.

As most people cannot count up to two, ICE detentions are still popular with “the people.” Those supporting the process fail to realize that it’s about conditioning Americans to nameless and faceless attackers in raiding gear:

Once such a force is set up, its assignments can be change mighty fast, and I can assure you, they will. If you give power to a specific group, be assured, the same power will be used against you, sooner or later. What you can expect is nameless and faceless raiders attacking people in the streets, and you won’t be able to verify if they are a private army or a fraudulent force dressed up in some legit-looking garb… Fine, you can still believe the government while drawing your last breath…

Terrorizing the population has been going on forever, mostly through mind tricks and movies, but the point is that the practice prevails. I call it the “shock treatment”:

The mass murderers who are running the country are targeting you with ideologies that “only a bad person would oppose”…

The situation is begging for the question or, may I say, an answer to the question, “What can be done?”: