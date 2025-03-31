This is the day that never ends.

Capturing the world took over a hundred years for the globalists:

When did it become obvious for me? I was a late learner, but managed to get it before I reached 30.

From 1989, I lived in a college town in Massachusetts for a few years. As you may have guessed, political correctness was running rampant.

It was the worst days of the most aggressive forms of feminism, the one that set up biological sexes against each other. While I emphasized that it was all about human rights and women were harming themselves by isolating themselves from the rest of the world, not a whole lot of people seemed to listen. For the rest, I prepared a joke as a man, “I am a feminist, too; I prefer a woman over a man.” That didn’t take, either, or if it did, it went unnoticed by me.

I had a talented female student, who was an ardent feminist. For some reason, the difference between males and females came up during a class. I settled for irony by noting, “We all know the difference between a male and a female.” She sprung up and combatantly addressed me, “So you know the difference between a male and a female!” I answered with a grin, “Of course.” The class roared with laughter and the next day, I received an invitation to the Dean’s office.

A year later, I received a letter from the university where I was teaching, mandating special treatment for students with learning disabilities. I went to the office where the letter had come from and told them that people with learning disabilities could still make good plumbers or carpenters, but a one-legged ballet dancer simply cannot work out. In response, I received another letter from the office. In the letter, they sent me a copy of an article describing ballet dancers in wheelchairs. Can it be any more perverted than that? Oh, yes, it can.

The next year, they put an exhibition in the dining room at the local high school. They called the collection of pictures, “Love makes a family.” You may have guessed, it was about same-sex “couples” with “children.” When parents protested, the City Council put the same exhibition up in the grade school, too.

At Christmas, the “Jewish community” protested the Christmas tree in the public library; they called it a religious symbol (which it is not) and had it removed. Still, a Hanukkah display was left untouched on the commons, which was also a public space.

A year later, the newly-nominated female “priest” at the local Presbyterian church (I didn’t attend, but a friend did, and told me about it), after the dismissal of a male priest for “sexual misconduct” that had never been proven, held her Sunday sermon about “how God’s Love was revealing itself in her lesbian relationship.”

In 2020, a fake pandemic was created by the media and supported by the politicians.

The first steps were muzzling people (with materials that contained carcinogens and nanotech) and keeping them at a distance from each other so that they would have a hard time saying anything to each other. Along with that, politicians, in unlawful edicts, locked down small and medium-sized businesses, while multinational corporations were thriving. After that, a “test” that even its inventor (who conveniently died in 2019) said was no good for diagnosing anything, was introduced for a non-existent illness. The “test” was invasive, dangerous, humiliating, and above all, poisonous, while it stole the participants’ DNA which, as it later turned out, was/is possible to personally access through 5G. During school lockdowns, the overpowered 5G towers were installed even at schools. As a last step, an “experimental” injection was mandated in many places, while the WHO kept changing its definitions of “vaccines” and “pandemics” to something that would fit the picture projected by the executive “authorities” that hijacked legislative and judicial power. With all the circus around, people had been conditioned to be compliant for over a hundred years. I devoted attention to that during the plandemic in the following article:

As the people who control worldwide money flow were/are the same who want to reduce the world’s population to 500 million cyborg slaves, own/control governments, Madicine, production and distribution (including the water and the food supply), energy, communication, the media, and just about everything else that matters, they can freely proceed with their plan and it’s happening. Come on, people haven’t even done anything about the 5G towers that were installed on school buildings during the lockdowns. And forget about Maui and the like, after which nobody was ever made responsible, although legal and political promises for the gullible never fall short. Divided and confused, most of them are still falling for red herrings and limited hangouts, and compartmentalization completes the circle of gaslighting the masses.

The “scientists,” the “fact-checkers,” the “experts,” the enforcers, and the “researchers” must realize that they are serving fake news, history, and science and, as such, they are completely dispensable; their blood money will not be worth a penny after the CBDC is introduced, and they will be the next to line up on the road to the slaughterhouse after their dirty job is finished with the masses and will be replaced with robots.

Without this modern “priesthood,” the monsters could not do anything, except an uncontrollable mass extermination operation. Currently, they can diversify and employ dozens, if not hundreds or thousands of method to secure plausible deniability in the vast majority of cases. Even the obviously-harmful convid injections are compartmentalized, which is probably the main reason why they are going after Pfizer, but not the rest of the manufacturers whose products were equally deadly.

It’s fair to observe that the National Humiliation Project started in the 1980s, when people were first forced to comply with evil or nonsense across the board (“vaccines” and the draft had been there before, but nobody noticed the humiliation), and they gave in. People without self-esteem are easy to influence and rule.

Since the demonstrations against the Vietnam war, Americans have been trained to accept some national guilt: guilt for the genocide of the natives, for slavery, for wars their “leaders” started without asking them, and even accept the blame for their own diminishing health. Did I mention property taxes that make sure you will always rent, never own? How about drag-queen hours in schools and libraries or embracing the sex-confused in the military first, and subsidizing sex changes in pre-puberty children? Trump’s MAGA psyop is adroitly taking advantage of the scarred self-esteem of Americans, who don’t realize that their status as grabberment property has not changed: