Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnie's avatar
Vinnie
2h

-Lord of the Rings in real time…

Nothing new under the sun I guess…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
3h

What leads to all this is "Mans" sin nature!! None of what happens goes unpunished!! We have too many people in power who are playing God and will lose unless they get right with God!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture