The current hierarchy of the globalist power

A lot of confusion seems to prevail among the “red-pilled” regarding the current hierarchy of the globalist system.

On top, the invisible globalist core presides over governments by controlling the global money flow, and over the people by controlling production, distribution, the Stock Market, and just about everything else that matters through their investment firms. The Enablers and and the Enforcers operate at all branches of government without realizing that once their dirty jobs are done, they won’t be able to offer anything in return for the promised riches, power, or even clemency. Their subsidiaries and all kinds of agencies and armed employees, and most religious outlets complete their forces.

Currently, a few tribes are diving up the Globe between themselves, and they are flashing their cards to “show” the masses who they are: their representatives congregate in meetings or exhibit “signals” that not-so-gently intimate to the crowd who they are supposed to be. It’s all smokes and mirrors.

What led to this?

Ideally, human communities unite members in a symbiotic whole, where everyone has a role. However, the strongest always subjugate the rest; violence or even the threat of violence forces people into what might as well be called “society,” resulting in a setup that is inevitably oppressive in nature. Even the ones on the top must beware, because if they lose control, the underclasses, falling for various ideologies declared by prospective tribal leaders, start killing each other in order to come out on the top and replace the ones who have dominated until now. That’s pretty much what has been called a “revolution.”

As if they were programmed to do so, all civilizations follow the same path, starting with a communal setup to a concentration of power that destroys itself from within. At that point, a new ideology emerges, like the paradigm change from “ruling by divine right” to nationalism that started with the French revolution. These days, capitalism has evolved into scenario in which its controllers possess full concentration of power with the inability to grow. Its ideology, “The American Dream,” doesn’t work on the subjects anymore, because upward social mobility expired decades ago, and people are finally noticing. Obama’s winning slogan, “Change!” didn’t cut it, because most people’s lives have only changed for the worse since the USD became fiat in 1971. In short, the invalid system is dying. It is going down no matter what, and only a new blood transfusion can save its assets for a future ruling class. The current rulers realized this over a hundred years ago, and through a barely-noticeable and elaborate process, they have managed to manipulate it to a global scenario, where capitalism is about to be replaced by Technocracy, the rule of logic and empirical rewards and punishments calculated by AI in a live global simulation. The omnipotent AI will soon determine one’s significance and life-expectancy based on the person’s usefulness in the system.

How is this new earthly paradise structured?

Irrespective of their complexity, human social layers have always consisted of the same five castes; only their names varied. Here are the ones coming up:

The highest level: the cooperating globalist tribes

Currently, there are a few that are diving up the Globe between themselves. Eventually, only the strongest one will prevail, but outcome of the contest is still uncertain.

The ideologues (the “priesthood”)

Mon(k)ey talks. It is the private central banks to control governments. The CBDC, combined with the Digital ID will consummate the unison of banking and technology.

Government stooges and “celebrities” are often groomed to the task or are insiders to begin with, and faithfully serve the globalist agenda. They pass and enforce laws that serve their own purpose, and thus, they are the Enablers.

The soldiers

All Enforcers are “servants of the law” that is usually reserved to serve those in power. In a less obvious setting, anyone exercising any form of power over anyone else is an agent of the system. The news and the entertainment industry represent a relatively loose enforcement of idiotic, harmful, or perverted standards. Free speech is already under heavy attack, and there are casualties, especially in Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Germany, where you can go to prison for expressing your opinion without attacking anyone or inciting anyone to violence. In the US, after the Kirk psyop, US Attorney General Pam Bondi converts free speech into “hate speech” and promises retribution, much in the tradition of “H* ‘denial’,” for which one can end up in prison in 19 or 20 countries (I forget, but it makes no difference). Also, remember the “truth-checkers” paid by the manipulators with your money? Even as the pages are turning, somebody’s opinion keeps being demonized, and the sources are treated as enemies, only to be wiped out... Currently, WW3 on TV seems to be building up:

The servant/slave class

Employees (including the useful idiots from the low ranks of the tribes). LE and ICE also belong in this category, although I’m sure their members believe themselves superior, because they are wielding some temporary power, but tend to forget that the same power can also be used against them anytime. The servant/slave class is allowed to subsist, until it is not.

“The deplorables”

The “useless eaters,” only to be squashed like a cockroach. First, they must be convinced that they do NOT “deserve” to live, which can be easily done after people are heavily divided, which happens to be the case in the US as well as in many other countries. However, even the deplorables can be useful as an army against the non-compliant or can accelerate their own departure from this world, because they are risibly and humiliatingly easy to manipulate.

A world of Technocracy

Strangely, Technocracy starts where all civilizations end: an absolute concentration of power. Does that mean its collapse will not take hundreds of years?

Its ideology is “being useful for society,” an idea that has been popularized since the inception of Scientism (the belief that science will answer all questions and solve all problems) that originated in Bacon’s Empiricism, Descartes’ Rationalism, combined in Taine’s Positivism, but its public debut played out in Darwin’s Origin of Species in 1859.

Scientism, however, just like computers, can calculate only empirical and logical problems accurately, so Technocracy is aiming at the elimination of emotions, intuitions, and even the instinct to survive. Overstimulation, the “shock treatment,” breaking up the family unit, turning people dependent on drugs, on cell phones, and on computers, normalizing abortion and euthanasia have all been conditioning people in this direction. “Vaccines,” madications, toxins in comestibles and from chemtrails, radiation at specific wave lengths can cancel out or generate specific emotions. The AI-nanotech interface in humans can instruct or eliminate individuals, depending on their functioning capacity and performance in the system.

That describes the mandatory principles of Technocracy.

Is that the end?

As Technocracy starts out where all civilizations end, ultimate centralized power, its equilibrium is extremely fragile, and the slightest glitch can easily end it and terminate its “powerful ones” who must rely on AI-calculations, which they cannot interpret, only follow, and one day, the calculations will be turned against them, too, or will simply fail, leading to a systemic collapse. The collapse can come from multiple directions.

Is that going to happen before everyone is turned into cyborgs or just end the human race completely? Only time will tell, but procrastination and planning to weather it out might work for those who want to make it to the new world. “Flying under the radar” would be a strategy that would work in a peaceful transitional period; after all, the globalist power doesn’t necessarily need to do anything quickly. While the fake “alt” media is goading people into a “civil war,” can people actually unite and defeat the globalists?