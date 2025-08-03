It’s so easy to deceive people; all you have to do is give them something to hope for, and they’ll wait for the miracle forever, thinking and doing nothing…

The roller coaster of “truth bombs”

There is too much nonsense going on on the “alt” “news,” and it might confuse many who lose touch with their priorities:

This time, I am making an attempt to direct my readers’ attention to problems that matter the most by lining up some of my best articles in my narrative for further consideration.

My friend, Proton Magic, posted an entertaining and informative collection two day ago about some of the most common psyops:

He is appealing to common sense, but he forgot to mention that the only herd immunity that exists is the one for common sense. Unfortunately, simple solutions tend to prevail for simple minds, so agents and AI “authors” don’t even have to break a sweat:

The following link works well for the COINTELPRO crap:

https://themillenniumreport.com/2017/11/fake-flat-earth-conspiracy-finally-outed-as-cia-psyop/

Well, this one was on the same subject, but for comic relief:

What about cures?

Most previously-credible sources have been hijacked or intimidated (it’s a lot cheaper than buying them out, although 2nd Smartest and Vigilant Fox may have been for real in the old days. Finding a common denominator between Mercola, Manning, and David Caradine might assist with comprehending the situation:

Okay, you can add RFK, Jr., too:

One of the two the most concerning current problems is the damages to human health. As you know, I have already posted about fixes that most likely only hurt, but that’s part of the globalist plan:

There are always fads:

Originally, I suggested that reverse-engineering the millimeter-wave radiation might work:

Two years ago, I realized that even I had been already turned halfway synthetic:

Being Synthetic: When I (Nearly?) Died Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · May 29, 2024 I know, I know. Dualistic theories, citing the duality of “body and soul” have been attacked and “debunked” a number of times by self-promoting “philosophers” who had no idea of the 7-13 “dimension” physicists have to conjure up in order to substantiate paradigms for their flavor of “reality.” At the same time, nothing better has been offered to replace… Read full story

The idea is that these days, there are four layers of radiation to which just about everyone is exposed, and slowly kill all life, including humans. To make matters worse, the installers (hired killers) are protected by “the law”:

Even diagnosing conditions has become, well, problematic

The embarrassingly complex variable of 13 major sources most likely interacting and converging in way unpredictable for the human mind only complicates matters further:

Can the self be protected at all?

At this point, the mind is constantly affected by all forms of radiation that are capable of transforming it into a pliable matter, softened up by constant humiliation in what I call the National Humiliation Project, and after 9/11, the staged national and international conflicts, and the final stage of turning the country from a police planet to a prison planet, the commoner’s disempowerment has become more than obvious, while false hope keeps being planted all over the place to prevent independent thinking and action. Can anyone still use their Freedom of Will?

For most, what I call “the shock effect,” is working just fine:

People’s identities are now being reconstructed, only to be replaced by their deepfakes:

How can sanity be retained in a world gone insane?

First, relax; things are not always as bad as they seem:

Next, be prepared as much as such a thing is possible, don’t do silly things, be being proactive is not completely out of the question, either:

Still, waking up must be seriously considered; it’s only for those who are ready to think and act, and take full responsibility for their decisions: