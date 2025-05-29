You have the choice of not behaving like a baby or a little child. While it wouldn’t gain your “freedom,” it might give you a chance to stay human or even an honorable death.

The human mind can create models for simple problems. These models are usually two-dimensional like a drawing or, for all those “smart” people, a chart.

The Earth is flat

It doesn’t matter what makes the Earth go round, because it falls flat on the majority, which provides evidence that the Earth is flat.

If the Earth was a joke under the current circumstances of humans eliminating themselves, it would fall flat.

All the flat-footed can also properly align themselves with a flat Earth.

The first question to those who succumb to obviously-deceptive arguments is, in this case, “Yes, how would your life become more valuable, if your assumption that the Earth is flat were verified?”

I prefer to use mundane facts for verification:

Was Magellan’s trip faked? He sailed west, crossed the Cape of Horn, and after visiting India, sailed around the continent of Africa. Shouldn’t he fallen off at the edge of the world? Foucault’s gyroscope experiment showed that the Earth was moving, or was it not? Is the curvature of the Earth, clearly visible from airplane windows an optical delusion caused by the thick glass of the window? Why are only masts can be seen out of ships that traveled 10-15 miles? Here is more from Proton Magic: “FE is an Intel program.”… Dubay started in 2014 he got loads of fake followers and subscribers as usual, this is the way to make a sensation, fake it.” Here are four corresponding links from PM: Flat earth cointelpro: Sunstien “Flat Earth” Conspiracy Flights Prove The Flat Earth Deception Eric Dubay Flat Earth EXPOSED

The convenience of making simple decisions

For more sophistication, one can always resort to becoming a treasure hunter (“truther”) or even a detective who can track down the source(s) of all evil. Isn’t it a relief that the human mind can process only 7-plus/minus 2 elements in the present? That gives way to proving one’s point in an isolated model that has some links to reality, and presumes to understand what’s going on for real, while using stationary two-dimensional models. Luckily for the “experts,” their audience can only the same, and as long as you accept the other party’s fundamental premises, (s)he is always right. It’s only a game most of the time, anyway, in which facts make little difference; the winner of the encounter takes it all. It’s so ridiculously easy to trick people into a convenient “solution” (which usually makes no difference towards the outcome, but that would require the person to count up to two, that is, ask what happens if the first question is answered):

The most embarrassing part

The most embarrassing part is not even that. After all, anybody can be tricked, if their presumptions and expectations meet on a plane where they are promised a solution to their problem(s).

I’ve read it somewhere; it sounds like gossip, but it sounds credible: the KGB used to conduct an experiment in which the subjects were bombarded with false information that generated fear. After a couple of months, the very same people would treat facts as false information, and there was no chance to convince them otherwise. That speaks volumes about the convid believers.

Hearing “Be safe!” always irritates me; it seems to be protocol at quite a few phone representatives at globalist companies, when parting with clients. It’s a psyop that sets up people to be afraid of the natural level of insecurity that comes with the human condition:

How can you feed someone who is cravingly looking at the pie in the sky? I am here to inform, entertain, and motivate, but only my readers can stand their grounds and make their own decisions, which never have to agree with mine. Everyone can only carry their own life: