The threat is real, but it looks larger than it is. Is that why it’s also good as a warning?

Note: The following article contains hypothetical considerations and are not in any way encouraging anyone to act unlawfully. The considerations, however, contain scenarios that can materialize anytime.

Recently, I couldn’t help noticing that the net is made to look more perfect and powerful than it is.

The system is run by globalist stooges, corrupt and perverted as they are:

Ironically, its weaknesses show where it means to look powerful, just like a puffed-up toad tries to scare away a snake.

Previously, I found that sitting out the time until the technocratic system collapses might work for some. However, becoming pro-active might not be completely out of the question, especially because the system itself seems to be forcing the commoner into this direction.

A 12GA slug or even a green-tip 5.56 shot a few times in the same direction can take care of most, if not all, domestic attackers.

Testing the system back would be relatively simple, but it would require a large-scale consensus and uncompromising determination

It would start with a non-compliance day, but just like the “two weeks to stop the spread” for convid, it would be extended indefinitely, that is, until people manage to self-organize locally, and make the necessary alliances. Ignoring all rules imposed on the person, unless they coincide with natural law (doing no harm to others and to the self) would test how far the system can uphold itself.

This would be a completely peaceful movement, protesting the globalist takeover of the country by military means:

A close analogy is like sticking parking tickets in the bin, but parking in heavily-populated areas necessitates infrastructure that someone has to build and maintain, so the analogy is false. Driving without a driver’s license would fill up impound lots and county jails rapidly. Not paying unreasonable fines or ignoring unconstitutional orders would drag courts into a halt as long as bails are not paid. Not showing up for official appointments back up the system by years to the point of totally disabling it after only a few weeks or months, depending on the area. Plenty of other options are also available. Lots of alternatives might also present themselves on the way, as one thing leads to another.

The weakness of the system manifests itself, when it relies on self-reporting

Only few people know that about 98% of crimes are “solved” only because the suspect confesses. Refusing to self-report in situations when the system only wants to take advantage of you, and no harm is done if you fail to report, might work. For example, I’ve read about people who never filed for the IRS, so they are not in the system (of course, they didn’t work for an employer that automatically deducts taxes from pay stubs).

The average American breaks the “law” (several hundreds of thousands of pages that nobody has ever read) about three times a day, so strictly speaking, everybody is a “criminal.” That’s a sitting time bomb, only waiting to be triggered whenever those in power decide it’s time. Why else are “alligator Alcatrazes,” ICE holding pens, underground concentration camps (“Green Zones”), and private holding facilities are springing up all over the place but to be assigned the job after those who are taken first are gone? Are all those places going to close down peacefully or find other targets, that is, you?

According to https://theintercept.com/2025/07/29/trump-deport-immigrants-third-country-human-rights, Trump is now “negotiating” with 64 s*hole countries, one of which might be a destination for you and me:

The Trump administration has sought or struck deals with or deported third-country nationals to Angola, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Kosovo, Malawi, Mauritania, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Palau, Panama, Peru, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Tonga, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe; these 58 were taken to task by the State Department last year for significant human rights abuses. Tuvalu and Santa Lucia were also cited in the report for having repressive laws on paper but were not found to enforce them in practice. Only four of the 64 total nations — Antigua and Barbuda, Cabo Verde, Costa Rica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis — received a clean bill of human rights health from the State Department.

How do Americans get into the picture? According to the legalese,

“When you’ve got countries that won’t take their nationals back, and they can’t stay here, we find another country willing to accept them…”

In plain English, Americans who are “unwanted” by “America” already qualify for such deportation.

Somewhat sarcastically, the following might facilitate a solution:

Here comes the first obvious jump into cold water

On April 11, 2025, Trump signed an “executive order” (a blatant violation of civil law in peacetime, but the document type has a long history, and even communist countries used it, when pushing something through their sock-puppet parliaments would have taken too long) that all “aliens” (sorry, the globalists are not included) MUST report for fingerprinting, unless they are staying for less than 30 days or have already been issued a VISA that is still valid. The penalty is $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment. I guess, the taxpayer has a lot of money to spend on people refusing to be treated like criminals…

Now, considering that ICE detained people going in for having their work permits extended or receive a duplicate of their green cards, people married to US citizens, and has been arresting people coming out of immigration court, where even hardened criminals don’t shoot back, taking out US citizens who don’t have “papieren,” at hand, and even deporting them to s*thole countries in order to make the highest amount of profit.

The logical outcome of such procedures is that even legal immigrants don’t show up at official places, which turns them into “criminals.” I even keep wondering if those who volunteer to “self-deport” are taken by ICE after showing up at an airport in response to the promise of a free air ticket and $1,000 after they arrive at their destination…

So, again, logically-speaking, next time you show up for, say, registering your vehicle, your data will be run through the AI-maintained system, and you’ll be detained indefinitely for experiments in the benefit of “humanity,” or even disappear.

WHEN WILL AMERICANS WAKE UP TO THIS REALITY?

The fact that the system is still relying on self-reporting with the usual threat of severe penalties indicates that it’s not complete, unless the process is maintained only to check for compliance levels.

DO YOU WANT TO WAIT UNTIL IT IS COMPLETE OR FULLY IMPLEMENTED?

The outcome, of course, is clearly predictable:

total civilizational collapse, which is the globalist objective, anyway. What can be done to prevent looting or worse? What can be done to secure food and potable water after the supply chain is halted by their operators, the globalists? What about heat and electricity? What about communication? What can be done during the inevitable martial law, designed to make everyone government-dependent?

Don’t get me wrong: the collapse is inevitable, and it ain’t gonna be pretty. The only question is who will initiate it, when, and how. Don’t be taken by surprise.