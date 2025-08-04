Frankly, I don’t understand why I have been alone with posting it all in a single sentence for years (other “alt” sources only seem to be gaslighting)

Since 1913, a private bank has been granted the exclusive right to issue the USD in the form of a loan at an interest to the taxpayer, which all governments, captured by global powers, have been spending like drunk sailors, only to make sure everything will fail, and they can show up to “save the day.”

The Kennedys have always looked a bit out-of-angle:

While you must avoid being taken by compartmentalization, you can ruminate over the following.

First and foremost, I doubt that it’s Agent’s favorite word here, the “Juws” (don’t worry, changing the spelling would never protect anyone from “being banned”); they are not forming a conglomerate in spite of the media riling them up with “antisemitism” that is just not happening. Some of them, however, are happily participating in the globalist plot, throwing their fellow Jews under the bus, and there are a lot more participants, all offered a large “baksheesh,” which will never materialize for them:

The Jewish angle, in my understanding, is over-emphasized, but important to check out in a consistent timeline:

It remains a good question how far the 1,100 owners of the Stock Market and the controllers of the Federal Reserve private bank overlap. That, however, is a question for another day.

33rd-degree Masons, however, have been in the thick of the changes already predicted in The Book of Elders published in 1905:

Theoretically, it is possible that the members in all these organizations are forming a common denominator (e.g. both a Mason and a Jew), but that would curtail the options of switching fast and flexibly, so my solution still promises more results.

Returning to the "economy," the GDP is calculated based on the money changing hands, which most takes place on the Stock Market, mostly between insiders using their bots. The Stock Market is easy to manipulate by major players. EVERY episode of "depression" in history has been manufactured and resulted in the people's impoverishment and in more concentration of power, to which the MAGA psyop has copiously contributed to the point of nearly concluding the process

The gold scheme that captured citizens' gold (both physical and govt bonds from WW1) in the 1930s, seems to be being played out again:

The Stock Market, irrespective of who controls it, is the greatest scam in human history.

The Federal Reserve is the biggest heist:

If you still believe you even own your home, think again:

Americans are now in the last stage of losing everything they have, including their lives. Theoretically, something can still be done, but fat chance:

During convid, 50% of small and medium-sized businesses closed down, too, and the globalist corporations took hold of even more production and distribution.

Whenever the fiat money (the USD included) is involved, people are losing their wealth to inflation, caused by interests charged, which never return to the full amount of money that can be used for business or, for that matter, for anything.

Still hope cannot be beaten, even on my stack; no matter how impossible it sounds, there might be still a chance: