Where does your allegiance lie? Don’t worry: supporting the current US government doesn’t exactly mean supporting Americans, either.

Finally, someone steps out into the daylight without promulgating myths, asking a pertinent question:

The following article serves as a response to the author’s, so you must familiarize yourself with the original one before reading my thoughts about it, although my text tends to be quite coherent even without it, because it’s supported by many articles I have written before and placing the links to them into my current narrative.

Finally, someone steps out into the daylight without promulgating myths.

In my understanding, “Jewish Fatigue Syndrome” stems mostly from the fact that nobody seems to describe the events of the last 150 years in a straight line without contradictions. Let me attempt to do it.

Take a look at this. Rockefeller is not even a Jew, but he looks like a freak, while clearly delineating and prognosticating the events of the last 100 years or more:

The most prolific mass murderer, Stalin, was actually and he was gifted Eastern Europe after WW2. Why? The 20th century looks like a vastly-coordinated globalist attack, primarily on whites and Christianity:

For that matter, genetically, “Jews” (whatever that means) are not even Semites, so the term “anti-Semitic” is already manipulative.

The globalist coordination seems relatively obvious in a comparison between the staged war on Iran and the orchestrated ICE demonstrations:

As far as I can see, Israel has been maintained in order to destabilize the Middle East (not a bad idea, considering the primary tenets of Islam) and ensure the Petrodollar that is now taking the USD to the grave with itself to make room for the CBDCs, which was quite obvious already two years ago:

In my understanding, there is no united front among “Jews”; some parties pretend to be Jewish and some of them can’t even stand each other. It’s all part of a global plan to trick all participating tribes into cooperating with Agenda 2030 in return to promises that will never be kept. Who are the globalist stooges? I’ve been racking my brain about this for years, and here is my last stance:

The First Gulf War was about trying out satellite-driven warfare, and it needed a scenario in which the highest number of US casualties were caused by “friendly fire.” “Military intelligence” has always been a great oxymoron:

The 600 thousand Iraqi civilian casualties, according to Madeleine Albright, “was worth it.” Worth what? Another entry in the freak show?

The Second Gulf War was apparently about further destabilization, and those who think it was simply about oil, must notice that the latest US ally (on the path to Agenda 2030) and experimental venue, China, took most of the lucrative contracts. The US didn't even mind leaving $80b “worth” of hardware and its local allies behind in Afghanistan only in order to be manufactured and sold to the taxpayer again.

The US seems to have been serving banking interests since its inception.

The globalists paying tribute to one of their major allies, is part of the process. Riling up “Jews” to be afraid of “antisemitism” is one of the side shows, albeit an important one. It wouldn’t work without Jewish hegemony.

No matter which side one takes on the Palestinian case, the winner is the same, and it takes all:

The “Kosher tax” is only ornamental and just as much a sign of compliance as the sentence “Are you alright?” in every movie since about 1970. Just like movies, products don't get distributed, unless the producers/manufacturers comply. Bobby Fisher, Jewish by both parents, hated the whole theater:

The H* myth and the menorah on public places, while even Christmas trees are forbidden as “religious symbols” are both tools for compliance and for shocking people who cannot think two steps ahead, anyway, so they stop thinking altogether:

What I call “The National Humiliation Project” didn’t start yesterday, but people without self-esteem are easy to govern and even easier to manipulate:

All in all, it’s dangerous to fall into the trap of the highest level of mass-manipulation, which is compartmentalization and blame all evil on a single party, while even the group cannot be defined and there are obviously other criminal entities in the globalist project:

The enemy is not exclusively Jewish, and only a few Jews participate in the globalist plan, happily writing off their “brethren” as collateral damage in the process.

Either way, the promises made and temporarily proven to have been kept to “Jews” explains the disproportionate amount of power they wield.