A reader, who would like to remain anonymous, gave me the idea for the following article in a post that goes,

We live in the country, Amish country in fact, in the heart of PA. I drive around the rolling hills and long ridge lines seen for miles. What is obstructing my view? Gray pollution so thick I can barely see the distant hills. There are no cars here, no manufacturing. No. We are getting fumigated day and night. Thick white/gray haze during the day and fog overnight so dense that I cannot see past a certain point. This is not nature. This is man-made intentional poisoning of the masses. I see the result when I go to the grocery store and see the shells of human beings stumble into the grocery stores, limping, blank faces, empty. There are few families here where there is not someone sick and I don't mean from the injections. We are sick here because we are being poisoned. I only moved here from the Washington DC area at the start of the pandemic so I have "fresh" eyes. I'm floored that the people here are not crying out against this crime, but no, they believe it's natural. There is more pollution here than there ever was where I lived on the beltway in Northern VA. The injections are damaging and deadly, yes, and there is plenty of evidence. But the killing of people over decades by creating pollution in the air, water and food is stealth, so hidden. A little "haze", a little fog, it's all normal, right? It's just "hazy, hot and humid", right? That pungent, burnt chemical smell outside, that's just "ozone", right?

Previously, I have posted about upcoming food shortages as well as toxins in food but the latest revelation takes the cake. Poisoning animals was a common practice, which makes eating pork a dangerous endeavor:

Geoengineering is only one of the 13 major methods of attacking humanity, but even on its own, it’s quite complex:

My wife and I first noticed some plasmic substance landing on the windshield in several states during our cross-country trip in November, 2022:

Added a number of new pieces of observation in April, 2023:

In May, 2024, I also noticed that the people might be just taunted by chemtrail pilots:

But that’s not the end of the story

A reader informed me about the massive chemtrailing above Amish areas in Pennsylvania. Not that the Amish haven’t been attacked before. During the Great Plandemic of 2020, “authorities” put a lien on some of their properties because the Amish were not “vaccinating” their children in their schools. Less than a year ago, federal agents seized Amish food reserves at the value of about $100k, because the Amish don’t care for “FDA approval” (and the FDA readily approves obviously damaging food that is banned in most other countries).

This time, the report made me take a next step.

What is in chemtrails? Not cotton candy, for sure: heavy metals, parasites, fungal pathogens, and a number of other chemicals are probably there, but

Why on Earth would they attack the Amish?

Would they want to deploy some kind of pathogen there in order to “prove” that monkey pox, chicken pox, or some other invented illnesses are spreading there and the Amish desperately need to be saved by the usurping foreign power that goes by the name of “government” on the MSM? That project is certainly not out of the question, because the globalist powers enjoy to create crises that they offer to solve, but they also seem to enjoy the pain and suffering stemming from their operations. They also use a single move to create multiple damages, and multiple moves usually serve the same outcome.

Yes, creating fake pandemics is in the cards, as it happened in 2020, when new 5G installations created the symptoms of the invented illness, convid, both in Wuhan and in Northern Italy. Later, lots of installers ended up on worker’s comp in Britain…

But here comes the real deal!

Traditional crops in the US have been infected by GMO crops that rendered them infertile (sending seeds by US mail does the same, as it’s irradiated by UV), and some farmers were even sued by Bill Gates & Co. (the largest “landowner” in the US now) for “stealing technology” (who, in their right mind, would like to use seeds that must be purchased every year from a distributor, because they cannot be replanted?).

What if the chemtrails (or anything else that can do the job) is used against the Amish? They can pollenate crops with GM organisms. That would deprive the Amish of their livelihood… No, I am not afraid to say this instead of protecting the Amish by staying silent, because in my whole life, I experienced that whatever can be done, is usually done by someone.

What does this mean?

If the Amish are targeted, they are the last entry in the book. Everyone else has been targeted earlier, and I keep wondering why people are still not paying attention.

It’s about their survival as independent human beings!

If they leave it as is, they will soon depend of the “government” as in “food stamps.”