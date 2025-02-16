That’s one way one should NEVER give birth.

In US “hospitals,” women are still lying down while giving birth, which is totally unnatural. Obstetricians like C-sections, because they can be scheduled. “Maternity vitamins” result in giant babies who tear the woman apart. Nurses and “doctors” don’t practice the massage that would prevent tearing (which later results in lower sex drive for the woman), and in a best-case scenario, episiotomy is at hand…

Forget about “hospital infections,” when AB-resistant germs and who-knows-what-else poison about one in four, and about one in 25 of those seem to never make it.

Forget about all the invasive tests (ultrasound happens to be harmful), “treatments” for invented illnesses and give pregnant mothers antibiotics and “vaccines” whose outcome is quite predictable:

Mercola’s self-proclaimed friend, MWD, just posted the following, but you cannot read it in full, unless you pay:

Of course, as everything on my site is free, I don’t pay for MWD’s article, especially because I’m pretty sure what might or might not be in it, and also because I have written about this before:

Newborns are immediately issued their slave number, and it looks like it’s also going to be “tattooed” into them with a patch of luciferase soon, although with all the nanotech in childhood “vaccinations,” that idea may already be obsolete. Everyone in the western hemisphere, where private globalist reserve banks exert their demands on governments, the situation is the same:

Giving birth in a hospital turns the baby into a government asset, and a target for all future “vaccines.”