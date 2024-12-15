The following article was posted on October 2, 2024, and by today, it has received 604 “Like”s, although I’m not sure what that happens to signal, while “explaining Chat GPT for Dummies,” and I have severe reservations about the explanation. After all, the author is holding a university position, and all universities have been severely compromised in the last thousand years, albeit increasingly so since the 1920s (I know; I’ve also been a professor at various universities for several years):

My first realization about “stupid AI” was that it’s a psyop:

The psyop was intended to make sure Chicken Little will not be heard, when the real danger is here, which had several forms of manifestation:

Basically, ANY interaction with ChatGPT only trains the system for replacing humans with deepfakes:

Based on the “phenomenal” success of Ethan Mollick’s article (what does that name mean, anyway?), I can’t help but clarify a few points about the way ChatGPT works:

Collocational arrangement (which parts of a language can be used with which ones in order to “make sense”) is specific in every language, and it also involves parallel processing.

How about culturally-specific implications? There are several cultures and subcultures even among those who, allegedly, speak the same language. That’s another obstacle a simple computer program cannot tackle, because even addressing the problem requires a comprehensive level of understanding the open system in which humans, open system themselves, participate and happen to use another open system, human language. In such a sense, even quantum computing is a red herring, because the processing simply leaves some switches open, while it closes others at incredible speed, experimenting with all possibilities and selecting the one it deems the best solution to the problem is is solving, at least for the time being.

These systems are already linked to the central AI processing live data from all over the world, and literally nobody knows what is happening in its multidimensional, multi-recursive, auto-correcting, and self-improving system. The ChatGPTs are only terminals that are not as stupid as terminals used to be (they can perform calculations assigned to them); they are more like data collection agents for the system:

There are “jobs for morons” out there, playing $16 an hour to “train ChatGPTs,” but the only thing those workers do is volunteer for the preparations for their own slaughter… For that matter, anything “smart” does the same, although “smart” phones and 5G-compatible Wi-Fi probably take the lead…

This setup is holding its intrinsic dangers, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end well:

Of course, it’s important to be able to think like the enemy, which is how, besides having been a cognitive scientist for nearly 40 years, I know what’s happening:

Still, one might not want to become like the enemy he is fighting: