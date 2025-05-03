The assumption that the ringleaders of the current global takeover come from a Jesuit initiative has become surprisingly common. When I first mentioned the problem, I emphasized that assigning the blame to a single faction is oversimplification:

The next step resulted in new realizations:

In my last scrutiny of who is to blame, I concluded that the current proceedings are the result of concerted action among various parties whose objectives coincide, and most of them will be discarded in the end:

The world is subjugated by central banking, and the world’s first private central bank was The Bank of England in The City of London in 1694, issuing the world’s first fiat currency at a time, when the Jesuits were prohibited in England (History: The Federal Reserve Cartel: Freemasons and The House of Rothschild).

Jesuits, just like the Knights Templar, were directly under the Pope, which local rulers hated, so there is a lot of hate literature out there against the Jesuits. The order was founded in 1540, primarily as a result of the Reformation (Luther in 1516, Henry VII in 1528, and Calvin in 1549), which succeeded in drastically affecting the revenues of the Roman Catholic Church. Due to the conflict of interest, Jesuits received papal approval on condition that a Jesuit cannot become a Pope. The fact that “Pope” Francis did suggests that the whole Church has been captured by globalist forces.

Jesuits focused on proselytizing and were enormously successful even in China, until Dominicans and Franciscans started to preach that Confucianism was from Satan, when western missionaries were expelled from China for over a hundred years. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen, The Mission (1986), takes place during the Spanish-Portuguese conflict, where the Spanish Jesuits try to protect the natives from slavery under Portuguese rule (out of the 10 million African slaves taken to the New World 5 million was done by the Portuguese) seems historically and dogmatically accurate. Here is the apologetics for “Pope” Francis on religionnews.com, which is apparently a propaganda outlet:

Roman Catholicism remains the largest Christian denomination by far (I am not getting into theological arguments over Christianity here), although only the total number of Christians exceed Islam a little bit. As it is a centralized religion, it can be used for mass control, which has been the case for most of its history, and it also excelled as the world’s first tracking system for rulers who wanted to keep track of their human assets:

Roman Catholicism survived mostly in the Holy Roman Empire (and its colonies) that spanned from the Iberian peninsula to Hungary. Charles V occupied Rome in 1526, which enabled him to rule over a large and diverse population, which works best, if a single ideology is employed. In 1528, however, Henry VIII furiously ceded from Rome, because he was not granted papal annulment of his marriage with Charles V’s niece, Catherine of Aragon.

Charlie apparently didn’t want to lose influence in Britain, and Henry made himself Pope in one fell swoop; the presiding royalty is still the “Pope” of The Church of England. No Jesuits there.

Freemasonry seized a lot of press sources as early as the first half of the 19th century. I also remember an article in the TIME Magazine from around 2001, before it was bought up by globalist investors in or around 2012, informing readers that the average Mason was 74 years old, and considering the documents about it, it may have been close to facts. Most publicized sources are either ancient or are coming from unprovable sources, so nobody quite knows what’s happening on that front. “Agent” writes quite a bit on the topic, but here is one (I am still reluctant to give much credit to the Illuminati narrative, but the article contains well-documented details):

The Vatican’s finances are, of course, under suspicion. The only recent Pope who went after it lasted for 30 days... That alone suggests that the bank is part of the global banking system that is now turning the Globe into a giant concentration camp.

Jesuits didn’t preach to the masses, but used the “cuius regio, eius religio” principle from The Peace of Augsburg (1555), and converted only landlords, whose subjects were mandated by law to follow the landlord’s religion:

A papal decree forbade Catholics to be Freemasons in 1738, and the ban is still in effect.

The US was founded mainly by Freemasons; that’s impossible to deny.

Freemasonry, however, was not monolithic in the 19th century, and some of its chapters attracted Roman Catholic clergy, most of whom were most likely Masons before attaining priesthood. The belief in Jesuit infiltration to Freemasonry defies the timeline and any logic that respects the Roman Catholic ban on Freemasonry.

The Eight Families is Part I of a five-part series, which I can strongly recommend for details:

Freemasons and The House of Rothschild is Part II:

I agree with Burrows that the global elite is insane:

https://feelingsfirstblog.wordpress.com/key-articles/global-elite-is-insane-revisited/

AS I SAID SEVERAL TIMES BEFORE, THE DRIVING FORCE BEHIND THE GLOBALIST MOVEMENT COMES FROM THE GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEM, BUT BANKING IS MOST LIKELY ONLY A TOOL IN THE MONSTERS’ HANDS.

If fractional reserve banking could be abolished, the globalist power would still remain in the group’s giant investment firms that control and/or own just about everything that matters. Even if divine power were possible to exercise, reforming the world would have to go back to revising control and ownership, preferably in advance, in order to prevent mass carnage.