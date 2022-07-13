“Mass manipulation is made possible by people, who don’t want to or cannot take responsibility for themselves and is enforced by people, who don’t want to take responsibility, because they possess enough power to allow them not to have to.”

Ray Horvath, The Source :)

The following article contains my reflections on

The Doctor’s book review is long and comprehensive, and it contains his own digressions that are, in my opinion, the best part of his writing.

I have enormous respect for the Doctor, because he is openly searching for the truth and allows alternative opinions on his site. As he doesn’t fully endorse Desmet's book, I am in good company, when I disagree with Desmet, except I have no respect for the pseudo-scientific mystification he dishes out in his book. Most of the time, he simply introduces a few new words for age-old phenomena, which is a traditional tool of manipulators, who want to convince their audience that they are “smart” and “erudite,” while he offers neither in reality.

Desmet seems to be fond of talking about “society.” I am always cautious with people who use the word, "society," because they, whether knowingly or not, are using the Rhetoric of Power (aka. “It is society speaking now, so you’d better shut up!”), which can be easily abused. (Of course, it is possible that their thoughts are so misty that they cannot find an accurate term or they don’t even know what they are talking about.) Another such manipulative word is “we.” After all, who is “we”?

According to Desmet, society “develops” things.

The term “society” is an abstraction, whose existence cannot be defined or, if it can be, it cannot be addressed as a whole or substantiated as such.

The world “culture” seems more accurate and appropriate, although even cultures do not “develop” anything; instead, all cultures throughout history have/had the same structure of five castes that came by different names:

Cultures become civilizations by assuming the existence of personal property, which results in the creation of laws. In theocracies, laws are considered of divine origin and every civilization uses some kind of ideology in order to cement law and order. Such ideologies tend to be religions, too, but there are exceptions (e.g. Confucianism in China or “The American Dream” in the US). The objective is to convince the underclasses that they deserve their fate and stay put in order to preserve the social order.

Civilizations, from their inception, rise, decline, and self-elimination, usually go through the same phases because of their inherent structural deficiencies that determine their progress. Historians or even sociologists are, and have been, more than enough for describing the phases and causes of the universal systemic stages and the rules that govern all civilizations.

Even after equipped with cultural standards, people prefer to care for what they want, which gives birth to the idea of ethics or religious morality. The goal is social stability, whose premises must change from time to time, which can be confused with or considered “improvement.”

Stalin’s maxim was that “if the innocent are punished, everybody is afraid.” His rule would have been a lot better example of authoritarianism than Nazi Germany, but apparently, not so fashionable in editorial circles these days. I put it down to the same editorial tradition that Mao was not mentioned in the book, either, which the Doctor also finds a peculiar omission.

The Triumph of the Will was a poster movie in a country that, in three years, went from bankruptcy to a flourishing economy to reach never-before-seen living standards for its average citizens. Of course, retroactively, the film can be called propaganda, but at the time, there was no need for manipulation; the masses were convinced by what they had experienced. Chaplin’s The Great Dictator, however, was a lot closer to a propaganda movie, taking things about context, ridiculing a straw man, and enabling its audience to feel superior, the latter being an unmistakable feature of all propaganda (which Nazi Germany also used in its Ubermensch ideology).

Still, history probably doesn’t matter much, because most people think in terms of the history they have been presented by the same sources that are now hell-bent on killing them.

Addressing the crimes against humanity today has little to do with Desmet’s “societal consciousness”; rather, it’s a mundane question about who has the power to change things. Those, have the power to do it, don’t want to change it, because they are in power and don’t want to risk losing control.

When it comes to “covid,” the first question is, who has the power to even investigate who and what caused the symptoms of a non-existent illness that existed only on TV and in computer simulations? If anyone, by some miracle, pointed these out, who would have the tools to reach people without them considering it another “conspiracy theory”? Who would have the power to enforce guilty verdicts, if any?

It was not “epistemological deficits” that corrupted “science.” It was funding.

Humans think in systems. The founding principles determine their systems that, with some liberty, can be called cognitive models. The first premise must be assumed to be true without questioning, which turns all human thinking, including “science,” into a form of “religious” enterprise.

In the last 70 years, people have been conditioned “to survive,” placing life, instead of a valuable and meaningful life, on the top of their hierarchy as the premise on which their subsequent thinking is founded. People who are afraid for their lives are a child’s play to manipulate; you only have to convince them that their lives are in danger.

The unlawful edicts were direct results of the global money controllers’ instant grasp on policy-makers in most countries and civil compliance was either due to people fearing for their lives or to their having been deprived of power to change anything or even to resist, which drove them into believing that their oppressors could be a lot worse, so they are worth defending (aka. Stockholm syndrome). It is an additional problem that quite a few people don’t even want to resist, because they feel comfortable about an “authority” taking responsibility for their decisions.

Desmet treats historic stages of civilizational progress and collapse as direct results of psychological processes. What he mystically calls “mass formation” is actually a result of a simple, but incredibly powerful form of mass manipulation. It is not an inert process; it needs active initiation by the manipulator:

The Doctor is at his best, when he digresses from the book and describes his stance. While he believes in “infectious viruses,” he also notes that such real or imaginary threats have often been used to debilitate people. On the other hand, he also believes that “covid” is real, although there is no honest or even believable way to diagnose it.

Those, who believe in something greater than their lives cannot be forced to form a pseudo-community whose members belong together, because they fear for their lives and agree on a common enemy. People who are able/willing to take responsibility for their decisions are less likely to trust an “authority” to make life-changing decisions for themselves.

Ultimately, people might want to ask themselves: is this the kind of world, where I would like to live?

On September 7, 2022, Jon Rapport’s e-mail came in to support my narrative:

COVID and “Mass Formation” theory

by Jon Rappoport

Since there is current discussion about the concept of “mass formation,” as it relates to “the pandemic experience,” I thought I’d make some comments.

The concept of mass formation is an intellectual castle in the air.

It purports to explain both manipulators and their human targets in the “pandemic years.”

Mass formation refers to some sort of mass hypnotic state of mind. As if a cloud, a mist, a transmitted signal. Birthed within a few hundred million or a few billion minds…whoosh. And its basic message is: YOU WILL OBEY YOUR COVID LEADERS. AND IF YOU’RE A LEADER, YOU’LL BE A TYRANT. Something like that.

Uh huh.

But in fact, we can simply say: there are people who do bad things to other people. When these evildoers are in charge, they do VERY BAD things. Like maiming, killing, illegally imprisoning, bankrupting.

There is no psychological mass formation of anything involved there.

A vaccine is killing and wounding huge numbers of people? The guilty parties are obvious. The vaccine manufacturer, the agency that authorized the vaccine (FDA), the government officials who laid on mandates, and so on…

And the doctors who give the shots or order them.

Where is the mass? Where is the formation? Nowhere.

Then we have the population of the world, assaulted with lies and lockdowns and killer medical treatments and false diagnoses and financial ruin, and so on.

Are these billions of people themselves forming some kind of mass in any literal sense? No.

Are most of them NOT resisting the oppression? That would be correct.

Is that a problem? Yes.

What kind of problem?

It’s not very technical. It’s called surrendering to fear. Fear of predators who have state power.

Am I therefore “blaming the victims?”

First of all, I don’t particularly like the term “victim.” To me, it implies a person can’t do anything about the people who are coming down on him like a ton of bricks.

I refuse to say that or believe it. And history proves so-called victims have fought for and won freedoms against stunningly long odds. MUCH longer odds than what we’ve been facing these past 2 years.

So let’s not bullshit ourselves about billions of recent victims who couldn’t rise up.

Every person can resist oppressors, and if necessary, die in that struggle.

Do I criticize people for failing to resist oppression? Well, gosh o gee, I do. Yes. I plead guilty to the crime of failing to be polite.

Do I realize different people have different limits on how far they will go to win their freedom? Yes.

OK. So…as far as the world population is concerned, where is the mass or the formation? Nowhere.

Are there exceptions to what I’ve written so far in this piece?

Here’s one. As I’ve reported for years, over and over, people across the world are being treated with massive amounts of destructive medical drugs. Toxic drugs. By doctors who are violating their oath every day.

These drugs, among other numerous effects, weaken the mind and scramble thought processes. You could call that a “mass formation,” if you were quite specific about what you were referring to.

But what about this: all of a sudden, two years ago, in response to a government declared state of emergency, and mandates, thousands and millions of people suddenly showed up everywhere WEARING MASKS.

This certainly looked like a mass phenomenon. Boom. Masks. People wearing them wherever they went.

There was an easy temptation to call that spontaneous mass formation.

I was somewhat less technical about it at the time. I said, who are all these fucking idiots wearing masks?

After further pondering, I came up with this amazing revelation. Each day, EACH INDIVIDUAL put on his stupid mask, INDIVIDUALLY.

And so when I went to the market and saw all these people wearing masks, although that was a compelling visual presentation, every one of those people had INDIVIDUALLY donned his/her mask.

It wasn’t really a mass phenomenon.

“Mass formation” is simply one of thousands of high-falutin terms academics feel compelled to come up with, because otherwise they’ve got nothing.

They can’t just talk about what’s going on in the world and who’s doing what to whom. That would be below them.

Plus, describing actual killers in high places would put them in deep shit with the people who are bankrolling the colleges they work at.

Yes, there is that.

Therefore, much better to bloviate endlessly and invent intellectual garbage which is adored by an “educated audience.”

As a result, that audience fails to face the bottom line: killers are just killers and dead bodies are people the killers killed.

PS: As I blithely stroll across those dead bodies on my way to the Post Office, I’m simultaneously submitting this article as my PhD thesis to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and the Sorbonne. When they get back to me with their enthusiastic confirmations, I’ll post screen shots of my diplomas. DOCTOR JON.

I’ll ditch my barber for a hair stylist, buy a few splendid suits from a British tailor, and start showing up at conferences with lots of psychological and philosophical gas to dispense to large audiences.

Now THOSE will be mass formation events.

