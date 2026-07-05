Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
17h

Taking a break is a great idea Ray. The widely read writers do it across multiple platforms. All the media make me sick so I don't do it. See you on the other side Ray.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Bobzilla's avatar
Bobzilla
13h

Thank you Ray for your insights and strong broad manner of teaching. At times I feel I grasp a topic and then read one of your many writings and it expands my mind with a more thorough understanding.

I've mentioned before I normally have to search your page to read your articles. Every now and then I see you in my feed. I do believe you're being shadow banned for these reasons.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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