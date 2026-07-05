On May 6. 2026, this site turned four years old. You can see a consistent growth, which doesn’t raise suspicion.

Note: Notice that I’ve been deeply disappointed that my trilogy on the data centers is not catching on; this should be on national news, because this is the most important aspect of today’s America. This event made me seriously reconsider my work here, and I decided to do just that.

After taking a week off, I am still rebooting. Didn’t take any time off last year, so it seems to be due a bit. I might remain absent for a few more days, but there are several articles waiting to be revised and finalized. Also, many of my notes could pass for a minor article.

By rebooting, I mean to forget everything I think I know and start over. Done that many times in my life, and my brain reorganizes what I know and evolves the consistency and the complexity without my trying. A crude analogy would be to get stone drunk, but I don’t care for that sort of thing; just occupy myself with something else than usual.

It has been my tradition to publish a status report every year,

usually with the title, “This Site is (Now) … Years Old.” Here is the one from a year ago.

So, what’s cooking?

The contents

are also consistent, and I never changed course, assuming my goal, in my design to inform, entertain, and motivate, remains the same: explore the globalist threat in politics, science, legalities, and enumerating a number of tools to recognize, classify, and eliminate manipulative operations.

Finally, the format

is suitable for listening to it in the car. Links are relegated to the footnotes, which mostly contain the introductory images for easier remembering. Some links are only underlined, and links to my posts are in boldface, while external links are not. This way, The text themselves are relatively brief, while maintaining the coherence of my 1,340 posts.

Searches

As the Search function on Substack severely truncates the results, limiting them to about 10, for in-depth searches you might want to rely on external search engines, specifying my site. Notice that different engines come up with drastically different results.

Substack allows me to download my articles, but it’s not formatted a whole lot. Still, it can be used for searching off-line. The size is about 60MB, and I would like to make it available as a bonus for paying readers or for a modest fee of $2.99. Not sure if there is a demand for it, but I’m posting a poll in a footnote with no expiration date.

Subscriptions

After Substack made it difficult to subscribe, only 3,565 of the 5,824 readers are subscribers. Followers do not receive notification e-mails, because that’s how Substack works. For instance, I didn’t publish my usual, upgraded article for June 19th, only sent out an e-mail as a reminder of child and white slavery.

As The Fourth of July is here, it’s prudent to remember how spectacularly Americans were betrayed a year ago, although it’s only a drop in the bucket. The good news is that there are 340 million reasons for me to love my country, which has nothing to do with its economic, legal, medical, or political establishments. Of course, I feel the same about my readers from all over the world.

Let me thank for financial support, too. The $10 a day (before taxes) increased to $12 since June, 2023, so it’s steady.

Trolling

has become rare, possibly because I expect mutual respect and pertinent comments that are as specific as possible. A link to specific signs of trolls and bots is now in the link in comments.

Shadow-banning

seems to exist. In fact, AI seems to handle it. A few weeks ago, all of a sudden, about 20 percent fewer readers opened my articles. Is that shadow-banning? Are there better sites than Substack?

In conclusion,

I am repeatedly amazed that the site is allowed to exist and there are enough literate independent thinkers to read it.

Thank you ALL!