You cannot hide from your government…

The “alt” media is full of the most-likely faked war between Israel and Iran, and for a good reason:

However, the best news is that nuclear weapons probably don’t exist, unless the most recent versions of AI have solved the problem of initiating nuclear fission which, by human means, has about one in a million chance to explode. After all, the Rosenbergs were, at least officially, sacrificed for something:

Why Did the Rosenbergs Die? Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · October 21, 2024 On June 19, 1953, two executions were carried out at Sing Sing, a maximum-security prison near New York City. Two prisoners, a 35-year-old American Jew and his 37-year-old wife went to the death chamber one at a time. The husband, whose cell was closer to the room housing the prison’s electric chair, went Read full story

Even if nuclear weapons existed, nobody in their right mind would deploy them, so the conclusion is the same: WW3 can be started on TV for the masses, which MUST incur a few dirty bombs hidden in MOABs

Of course, public response will be the same as after the 9/11 false flag, but once the “enemy” is on domestic soil, martial law sounds reasonable.

The actual enemy hasn’t lived on US soil for decades, but their enemy, the people, is landlocked here. Well, not quite. Did you know that once you leave the country as a US citizen, you have NO right to re-enter? It’s an old “law” that was passed against smugglers, but it’s still in effect…

As the commonplace goes, you can run, but you cannot hide, unless white people decide to re-organize South Africa, which would be a joke because of the diamond trade that the globalists grabbed in the name of fighting apartheid, while leaving 13 ethnic native groups behind to fight for power and exterminate the whites who had given a chance for the country to live in peace (yes, the bankers and the mining companies exploited the people, but name a country where that is not the case). Trump(f) even announced he was saving white farmers from SA, but to what end, when farmers in the US have been targeted by weather warfare for several decades?

Weather warfare goes a lot further than most “alt” sites tell you: