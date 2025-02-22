Just looking…

Apart from many of my articles remaining actual, you may have also noticed that I spend a lot of time reading other people’s posts, and also leave comments that often appear in my Notes.

Here are a few examples from the last 24 hours. Some information in them tend to be late, but

After the following,

I left this comment:

DOGE seems to be for centralizing surveillance by collecting all information about everyone and everything in the US, which will properly serve the Stargate Project and close the lid on the tiny crate that's left of individual freedom:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-is-the-trump-administration-committed

It will also accelerate the destruction of the USD, and once people are offered a $5k “rebate” on their taxes in perhaps a “Fed-free” CBDC, the CBDC won’t event have to be enforced... Ingenuous.

The collapse seems to be ensured by many factors:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-us-is-a-giant-house-of-cards

After this one,

I said this:

CHD always proved that RFK, Jr. was an insider...

I first posted on him in August, 2022:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/anarchy-next

In April, 2023, I went into more details (but you can find a lot more by searching under “Archive” on my pain page):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/this-is-not-about-rfk-jr

After this one,

I left this:

When the history of “vaccinations” is combined with the sequential order of baby injections, it looks like the “Vitamin K” and the “Hep B” ones given to newborns contain some stuff that prevent obvious symptoms for the upcoming ones, with the gentle touch of gradually increasing SID (“Sudden Infant Death” syndrome).

Finally, in the comment section for this,

I said the following:

The most important elements are the land grab, the gradual introduction of the CBDC, and the Great Gambit of DOGE.

DOGE, even if it “meant well,” would be a joke (When is the US government going to register as a foreign agent?):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-is-doge-doing

The crypto scam was pretty clear from the beginning, but the great gambit of DOGE is recent.

Have been writing about most of Catherine’s entries for years, but she can reach a lot more readers:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-us-is-a-giant-house-of-cards

mRNA is most likely a red herring, but the injections, that is, ALL “vaccines,” remain toxic and enforce fraudulent science:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

I hope, this will be enough to digest for some time, until I find something else or complete one of my earlier projects.

Canada is selling its oil and gas to China and the EU after Trump’s threat of putting a tax on them (of course, it’s a theater in the process of destroying America):

The following collection has been sorely needed: