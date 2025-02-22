Just looking…
Apart from many of my articles remaining actual, you may have also noticed that I spend a lot of time reading other people’s posts, and also leave comments that often appear in my Notes.
Here are a few examples from the last 24 hours. Some information in them tend to be late, but
After the following,
I left this comment:
DOGE seems to be for centralizing surveillance by collecting all information about everyone and everything in the US, which will properly serve the Stargate Project and close the lid on the tiny crate that's left of individual freedom:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-is-the-trump-administration-committed
It will also accelerate the destruction of the USD, and once people are offered a $5k “rebate” on their taxes in perhaps a “Fed-free” CBDC, the CBDC won’t event have to be enforced... Ingenuous.
The collapse seems to be ensured by many factors:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-us-is-a-giant-house-of-cards
After this one,
I said this:
CHD always proved that RFK, Jr. was an insider...
I first posted on him in August, 2022:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/anarchy-next
In April, 2023, I went into more details (but you can find a lot more by searching under “Archive” on my pain page):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/this-is-not-about-rfk-jr
After this one,
I left this:
When the history of “vaccinations” is combined with the sequential order of baby injections, it looks like the “Vitamin K” and the “Hep B” ones given to newborns contain some stuff that prevent obvious symptoms for the upcoming ones, with the gentle touch of gradually increasing SID (“Sudden Infant Death” syndrome).
Finally, in the comment section for this,
I said the following:
The most important elements are the land grab, the gradual introduction of the CBDC, and the Great Gambit of DOGE.
DOGE, even if it “meant well,” would be a joke (When is the US government going to register as a foreign agent?):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-is-doge-doing
The crypto scam was pretty clear from the beginning, but the great gambit of DOGE is recent.
Have been writing about most of Catherine’s entries for years, but she can reach a lot more readers:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-us-is-a-giant-house-of-cards
mRNA is most likely a red herring, but the injections, that is, ALL “vaccines,” remain toxic and enforce fraudulent science:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna
I hope, this will be enough to digest for some time, until I find something else or complete one of my earlier projects.
Canada is selling its oil and gas to China and the EU after Trump’s threat of putting a tax on them (of course, it’s a theater in the process of destroying America):
The following collection has been sorely needed:
https://youtu.be/gz8d7SQwJho?si=zIyGJIv6lTcBlW9g
Great comment on the Catherine Austin Fitts post Ray. The ongoing theatre here in Canada is much the same with the tariff issue. It seems that the “MAD” terminology from the Cold War era has taken on a new relevance in its right. Mutually Assured Destruction of the west that is. Our fearless PM said he would step down on January 6…of all days, once a replacement leader of the Liberal Party is selected. Within a few days of that he suspended parliament, fully aware of the upcoming tariff situation from the soon to be in power Trump. So our government is shut down completely in the face of the looming economic collapse of Canada. In the meantime Trudeau ramps up the rhetoric on the party funded news media that we as Canadians are “All in this together”.. gee where have I heard that line before. Buy Canadian he says… we make next to nothing in Canada anymore, like the states, everything is offshored. It’s winter nine months of the year so very little fresh fruit or vegetables are from here, hell out of the four brands of toilet paper on the shelves only one is Canadian made. But yet the easily manipulated and programmed masses watching the theatrical production every evening at six o’clock scream Trump is evil, buy Canadian, support small business,fly a Canadian flag, boo the American anthem at every sporting event! Yes these are the same folks that only a few years ago shouted, death to the unvaccinated, that the Canadian flag is an extremist Nazi symbol, boycott and shut down any small business that is not following the mask/vax passport mandate. The hypocrisy of it all is astounding. I have to actually laugh out loud at these virtuous Canadians in the grocery stores examining labels..soon there will be arrows on the floor to lead them to the one small “made in Canada” aisle!
These folks have been happily asleep for the past ten years while our PM in hiding destroyed the Canadian economy and people with the woke /green agenda/legalized injection sites and “safe supply”and endless virtue signal “donations for support” of endless countries..except our own. They are now cheerleading for ultra globalist WEF superstar Mark Carney to take over the leadership of Canada,as he is the only one who can stand up to Trump. Carney will deliver the coup de grace to Canada with his anti oil green agenda and socialist policies. He like Trump deemed to be the ones to save their respective countries will be the ones leading us into the bleak future of the western world. Totalitarianism awaits.
Looking forward to your next work, whatever it may be Ray, Cheers!