At the end of the years of my academic teaching (a year or two, but I was dismissed, anyway, because the ones “in the club” were taking over, and I happily left, because I’m not a sellout), I had to lower the passing grade to 33% from 61%, because I would have been left with hardly any students whose tuition would have paid for my salary…

Carlin said it all, and I went into the details, but for most of the brainwashed “educated” it still doesn’t take… Well, not quite; he was still on the wrong track about lobbying. What’s the point in lobbying, when all politicians are globalist stooges?

Historically, three percent of the population was enough to take over a country as long as they were determined. That’s not the case anymore, because today’s rulers can see and track any centralized opposition, and their technology is light-years ahead of what you can possibly imagine. Your best bet is to keep together with people who keep their eyes on the ball the way you do:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-most-important-thing-anyone-can

Many of those who imagine they are part of the “resistance” believe you are passive. I don’t believe you are; most people realize they have no power to do anything about what’s coming and they prefer to turn away before the guillotine falls.

In video games, there are non-player-characters (NPCs) who cannot influence gameplay in any way, but they are there. The globalists’ technocratic game seems to work the same way:

In this world, you don’t have the power to change much in politics, either, because politics is only a distraction and a theater. That, however, doesn’t mean you cannot do a thing. No matter how difficult it is to believe, you are more than that. Why? Because you can make the most important decisions about your life:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/i-have-solved-the-question-of-free

No, I am not advocating for violence as the shills do, saying “Our numbers are a lot higher than theirs,” which is nonsense and it would only assist with the introduction of martial law:

Nobody can protect you from crowd-control devices (DEWs), satellites, drones, or areal poisoning, while each of them can create the appearance of another “pandemic,” and I haven’t even mentioned the MSM, about 94% of which has been owned by the globalists since 2012.

All I’m saying is that you are essential, and you are not negligible.

The AI running the current world simulation and advising the globalists on their next moves certainly considers you as such:

No artificial “intelligence” (sometimes I wonder if intelligence exists at all, and that includes my own abilities) would ever wonder about the greenness of the first buds in the spring or the blueness of the sky before chemtrails; it would only place you, and it is doing that as I am writing this, in the equation as an entity (no, not as “someone”) that helps it towards its Agenda 2030 or it decides you are a useless eater, deserving to be targeted in one of the many ways that are already in use:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bioweapons

Ultimately, you must remember one thing: YOU MATTER!

All you must do is exercise your Free Will, which hardly anyone ever does:

Once you draw the consequences, you are free: