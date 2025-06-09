Here is the infomercial, and I emphasize that once a person replaces the mainstream-type poisoning with highly-diluted toxins, improvement in health becomes more feasible than before.

My first encounter with the psyop of “saving lives” is a lot older than the one for convid:

The Fallacy of Saving Lives Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) · June 14, 2022 Albert Schweitzer, around 1950, announced that the greatest value in this world is human life. In 1952, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his philosophy of "Reverence for Life," which is quite peculiar from a Lutheran minister, because in Christianity, the greatest value in this world is one's salvation, not survival. Since about the same time, lots…

Albert Schweitzer abandoned his Christian tradition of one’s greatest value is salvation, and planted the seeds of western Rockefellerian allopathic Madicine in Africa, preparing the way for “vaccines” as well. He deserved what he got: a Nobel Prize, which is usually a reward for serving the globalist establishment well. For a jest, let me inform you that I could nominate myself for the Nobel Prize (it’s a legit option) and, so could you! :D

Medicine, in its true sense, is supposed to save lives. Not sure if all those lives are worth saving; after all, another Stalin might be “saved,” who qualifies as the largest mass killer in history with 60 million lives as an approximate number of his victims.

Perhaps somewhat luckily, no healing method is certain. Still, after the convid psyop, lots of people started migrating to alternatives. Homeopathy is one of them, to which, allegedly, even the last English monarch was using:

Or, a bit more specifically,

“Medicine girl” posted a trilogy for homeopathy, publishing details that would discredit it for most. While I didn’t need to be convinced, it looks like quite a few people do, so I am adding my observations to her three articles.

1.

An introduction to homeopathy

Considering that everything (including cognition, which is my field of “expertise”) in a human being works with thresholds, the idea that small amounts of toxins elicit an immune reaction is ludicrous at best.

Lancet forgot to mention that allopathy only treats symptoms and doesn’t cure a thing. Approving a new madication requires studies that show an efficiency of over 70 percent without serious “side effects,” that is, poisoning, yet the placebo-effect was already over 60 percent around 2004…

2.

What’s wrong?

It looks like her materials and mine nicely complement each other.

Unfortunately, no matter how well-meaning or “knowledgeable” a healer is, due to the dozens of harmful sources and their convergence, diagnosing the causes has become nearly impossible:

Another major problem is that no functional medical paradigm exist. However, she and I concur that “what nature does best, balance,” is most likely the key; it supersedes Terrain Theory, too:

3.

Homeopathy as a ritual

First and foremost, I can assure you that all human “knowledge” is based on unprovable premises that must be accepted by faith and, in a sense, it’s ALWAYS compartmentalized. Too bad, this feature of human cognition is also utilized in mass manipulation.

Humans also prefer to transfer personal responsibility to someone else, preferably to an “expert.” I couldn’t count how many times I heard patients saying to doctors, “I trust you” during my 15 years of direct experience in hospitals and clinics. If they are also humiliated a bit in the process, something like the convid psyop becomes easy to force on them:

While I don’t meander into the realm of the occult, she and I agree on most entries. I love her description of the enslavement of the mind! Also, the hazing for nurses strongly resembles the one for “doctors,” especially during residency.

Just like she didn’t force her sister to accept facts, I also chose to present facts and leave the decisions up to my readers: if they make THEIR OWN decisions, I fulfilled my objective.

“Naturopaths” are still using the same criminal paradigm as their allopathic colleagues... It was entertaining to read about a naturopath who got into trouble by entering the fake science of vaccinology.

In my contribution, let me drop my three pennies into the jack-in-the-box:

How can dehydration be fixed for someone whose ulcers are so bad that they can’t ingest water? An IV seems to stand out as a sole solution, so even allopathy is not always harmful or useless... My impression is that there are a few good chiropractors. While their ideology might not sit well for common sense, the practice resembles acupuncture, re-aligning the “energy paths” (that is, neural paths) in the body, which can be healing. And good chiropractors are just as rare as good healers/doctors. Dermatologists are the laughing stock among MDs, but even some of them now admit that many skin “conditions” are results of the body’s detoxing activities; while the skin ingests whatever gets into contact with it, which includes poison, it is also part of its detox system through sweating. Sauna and hot baths can help the healthy, while deodorants and anti-perspirants can prevent such detox and sicken people. Body hair removal can also be harmful, because some of the discarded toxins are re-absorbed by the body instead of evaporating from body hair.

The madical profession is teeming with invented illnesses. Rabies is certainly one of them, and most recently, tuberculosis seem to be asking to be added to the list:

Conclusion

While the idea of saving lives is precarious and manipulative in itself, homeopathy adds to the flavor.